Home and Away Spoilers – Ziggy and Dean kiss at Bella’s exhibition

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, as Dean and Ziggy head off to the city together for Bella’s exhibition, all signs are pointing to them getting back together. Will Ziggy betray Tane?

This is the final week of episodes in Australia before Home and Away takes a two week break for the Olympics.

At the end of last Thursday’s triple bill in Australia, Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) headed off to the city together, leaving Tane (Ethan Browne) behind in Summer Bay. They’re heading to Sydney for Bella (Courtney Miller) and Emmett’s (JR Reyne) photography exhibition, and while Ziggy was initially keen to have Tane along, her enthusiasm faded when Dean offered to drive the three of them to the exhibition together.

It wasn’t just that she thought a road trip with her boyfriend and her ex could be awkward. Instead, her feelings for Dean are gradually coming back, and she doesn’t know what to do. She broke up with him late last year when she found out he’d kept Colby’s (Tim Franklin) part in Ross Nixon’s disappearance a secret, and it seemed like she would never be able to forgive him.

However, something has changed.

Last week, she confided in Justin (James Stewart) that she was worried she’d made the wrong move by breaking up with Dean.

After Tane stood behind Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) after he cheated on Bella, Ziggy was distraught. However, Mia (Anna Samson) telling her that nobody is perfect, and that it’s possible to disagree with someone’s actions but still stand by them, was a wake up call. Mia may have been referring to Nikau, but she could have just as easily been talking about Dean.

It’s made Ziggy realise that she could have supported Dean despite the secret he kept to protect his best friend, and perhaps she was too hard on him.

“Hold on, you’re not regretting breaking up with him, are ya?” asked Justin, shocked at the sudden turn around.

“That’s the thing, I don’t know!” confessed a confused Ziggy.

“And now I’m gonna be stuck in a car with both of them and I don’t know how I feel any more.”

In the final moments of Thursday’s episode, there was a charged moment between the two ex-lovers as they discussed Nik and Bella’s breakup. “I thought they were gonna be together forever, y’know?” said Ziggy innocently, before realising that’s exactly what she thought of their relationship while they were together.

When Tane got a text from Bella urging him to come to her apartment to protect her from Nik, he rapidly cancelled his plans to go to the city and left the two ex lovers to head off alone.

“You look beautiful,” Tane told his girlfriend before she headed off with her ex.

He looked saddened to see them drive off together, and, with Ziggy taking a deep breath to compose herself, will it be the last time he gets to complement her as his girlfriend?

Despite Ziggy’s firmly held views on cheating – a result of finding both her ex-boyfriend Jarrod and ex-husband Brody (Jackson Heywood) in bed with other women – it looks like her feelings for Dean get the better of her this week, and she’s set to cheat on Tane herself.

A promo for this week’s dramatic final week shows Dean and Ziggy at Bella’s exhibition together, getting on very well.

With everything else at the exhibition taking a dramatic turn for the worse – thanks to Nikau’s badly executed attempts to win Bella back – it looks like Dean and Ziggy have had a great time.

When they get a moment alone together, Ziggy lets her ex boyfriend know just how special their time together has been.

“I just want you to know that today has been…” Ziggy starts.

“Today has been what?” questions Dean with a smile, before Ziggy pulls him in for an unexpected kiss.

Sadly for them, their rekindled romance sours very quickly, as Nikau spots them kissing from across the car park. Considering his close bond with his uncle, it seems pretty likely he isn’t going to keep the news to himself…

How will Ziggy justify betraying her boyfriend, so soon after laying into Nikau for doing the same thing to Bella?

There are also hints that the pair spend the night together. When Ziggy is back in the farmhouse with a teary look on her face, she makes a call to someone, starting “I woke up and you’re not here.” Is she referring to Tane or Dean?

In this Wednesday’s episode, it looks like the truth may be set to come out, with the short spoilers telling us that “Tane suspects there’s something going on” and “Ziggy makes a confession.”

Is this really the end of Ziggy and Tane?

And what does the future hold for Dean and Ziggy? Well, any chance of a rekindled romance is set for a huge hurdle before the week is up, as at least Dean, and perhaps Ziggy, are involved in a dramatic car crash that leaves lives on the line.

A promo for the final week of episodes shows a car tumbling down a hillside, rolling over and over before landing precariously perched on the edge of a steep drop.

Dean is certainly involved – it’s his distinctive red and black car which goes tumbling down the hill, landing precariously perched on the edge of a cliff.

The medical response unit, which assisted the Home and Away film crew when they shot the car crash scenes back in March, posted a photo to Instagram of a man strapped to a stretcher with distinctive black Nikes on display.

They’re the same ones Dean was wearing before departing for the city, giving us a clear cut answer to whether he’s involved in the crash.

What’s less clear is whether he was alone. Very, very eagle-eyed fans have noticed what looks like a passenger with blonde hair and a pink dress in some freeze frames from the promo. While pink isn’t exactly Ziggy’s colour, the blonde hair certainly fits her description. Will she be caught up in the crash too?

As for whether Dean survives, thankfully fans don’t have to get the tissues ready. The show’s outdoor scenes are filmed at Sydney’s Palm Beach, and fans and paparazzi have spotted Patrick O’Connor on crutches at various points over the last few months, as his character recovers from his injuries.

Sophie Dillman has also been spotted filming on a number of occasions since the crash was filmed, so it looks like Ziggy isn’t set to go anywhere anytime soon either.

Whether Dean and Ziggy end up back together after their kiss in the city, we just don’t know. However, the future certainly isn’t bright for her and Tane. Ethan Browne has been spotted filming with a new love interest played by Jacqui Purvis, with the pair seen kissing on a number of occasions.

Purvis previously starred as Melissa Lohan in Neighbours and will be making her Home and Away debut in the coming months.

Home and Away airs on Seven this Monday through Thursday, before breaking for two weeks for the Olympics. It returns Monday 2nd August.

UK viewers will see these scenes from Friday 3rd September.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 19th July (7614)

Will Ziggy give into her feelings? Justin and Leah get back on track. Will a heartbroken Nikau derail Bella’s exhibition?

Tuesday 20th July (7615)

Bella’s exhibition finishes in dramatic style. Ziggy and Mackenzie renew their friendship. Chloe has her first shift at the Diner. The Paratas continue to worry about Nikau.

Wednesday 21st July (7616)

Tane suspects there’s something going on. Ryder and Chloe work out how to repay the loan. Ziggy makes a confession.

Thursday 22nd July (7617-7619)

Ryder convinces Bella to talk to Nikau. Cash learns the truth about Jasmine’s past. Christian’s plans for Tori begin to unfold.