Home and Away death teased in new promo

Mackenzie Booth has been on a downward spiral for months, and now a Home and Away promo suggests that a body that washes up in Summer Bay could be hers. Has the owner of Salt met her maker, or is this something more sinister?

After losing the child she never realised she wanted and saying goodbye to her boyfriend Ari Parata (Rob Kipa Williams), Mackenzie (Emily Weir) has been struggling to cope.

What has followed is weeks of her slowly deteriorating into a life of alcoholism and debauchery in order to mask her sadness.

Just last week, having received wind that there was a party being thrown at the Paratas, Mackenzie rocked up, and in an inebriated state, made a fool of herself. Her sometime lover Emmett Ellison (JR Reyne) was forced to intervene. However, not before videos of her causing a scene were taken by shocked partygoers.

Tonight, Aussie viewers saw Mackenzie break down on the balcony of the apartment, telling her brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) that she has embarrassed herself, ruined her life and lost all her friends.

“I don’t think I can be fixed,” she said through tears.

“Things can always be fixed,” Dean assures her supportively, before embracing her.

The next morning, Dean went to his sister’s bedroom to wake her up and soon realised she was nowhere to be found. Looking around his empty apartment, Dean could not help but be worried.

Which leads to the start of the promo. The same shot, however, this time, the music is much harsher, much more sinister.

“Mack?” Dean calls out, with the eery silence ringing loudly.

Intercut with shots of Dean discussing Mackenzie’s disappearance with Constable Murray (John-Paul Jory) is Mackenzie ordering her brother to leave her alone on Flat Beach. His response, a firm no.

As the promo continues, showing glimpses of Mack’s removal from the Parata party, her conversation with Dean, it takes a tragic turn.

On the phone in the Surf Club, a worried Dean asks whether there’s any news on the phone.

“Something must’ve turned up by now!”

Then, a twist!

As Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) walks up towards the Diner, she hears the screams of help from a fisherman on a boat at sea.

Turning around, she spies a lone man, flailing his arms, calling out to her.

Cut to Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) in the apartment, breaking the news to Dean.

Confirming Dean’s worst fears, Ryder informs his friend that a fisherman has found a body in the water and the police have confirmed that it belongs to a woman.

With shots of police lights, sounds of sirens and various shots of Dean reacting, a voiceover introduces the unmissable week.

“Who’s life will change forever?”

The question is posed as vision of Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) helping a dazed and confused Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is shown. Holding his hand as he struggles, Mia states that she saw him down on the beach.

“He had blood on his hands,” she says, unsure about the reason.

At another time, Dean pushes John Palmer (Shane Withington) away as he nears the police tape.

“John, just back off,” Dean tells him, as the newest police officer in Summer Bay watches on.

Then, a quick flash of Ari telling Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) how much he cared for the presumed missing brunette is seen.

Though this could be something more sinister, with Tane telling his brother that he needs to listen to him.

Before long, the officer (Nicholas Cartwright) asks whether a missing person’s report was lodged about Mackenzie. Obviously growing frustrated over whether or not the body is Mack’s, Dean angrily assures the officer he did, but he hasn’t heard anything.

Over footage of the body being retrieved from the water, the officer introduces himself at the Morgan House as Justin opens the door.

“My name is Senior Constable Newman, you’re under arrest,” he says to a blindsided Justin.

After his arrest, Justin is thrown into the cells at the police station, obviously awaiting to hear what happens next.

Confronted by his sister Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee), she demands to know how Justin could do such a thing.

Meanwhile, as the promo cuts back to the body retrieval, it looks to be the talk of the town with John, Leah, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) all standing on the knoll.

As the townsfolk of Summer Bay watch the gruesome scene unfold, a voiceover asks the question that is on the tip of the tongues of residents and viewers alike.

“Who is it?”

The police cart the body bag up the beach in a stretcher, in front of the ogling eyes of those watching on.

Then, Dean, in a fit of anger, points to a man in the apartment and makes a bold statement.

“If that is my sister that they are pulling out of the water, it is your fault,” he barks.

Whether this is to Emmett, Ari or somebody else remains to be seen.

What is not unclear is the fact that Justin is behind bars, under arrest. For what does remain to be seen though.

What we do know is that Emily Weir has been seen filming since, papped with new love interest Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), which rules out Mack being the body in the water.

However, is this glimpse of a front yard, looking very much like the front of John’s house, an indicator that the body may in fact be Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter)?

You can watch the promo below:

The news was initially broken on Monday that a body would be discovered in Summer Bay, with the four potential victims Leah, Justin, Mack and Susie.

We’ll find out soon enough, as Home and Away the initial scenes of the storyline played out tonight, with the body discovered on Thursday. UK viewers will see these scenes just over five weeks later, from Friday 16th July.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 9th June (7580)

Martha comes home. Dean searches for Mac everywhere. Can Justin continue his addiction recovery?

Thursday 10th June (7581-7583)

Nikau and Bella see different values in a photo. Sienna gets some ammo. Where’s Mackenzie? What will Kieran’s lawyer say?

Nikau gives Sienna an ultimatum. Is Christian’s professional boundaries starting to fray? Alf and Roo get their priorities right.

Justin crosses a line that could bring his world undone. Rachel’s big day out ruffles a few feathers. Ziggy makes a shocking discovery.

Monday 14th June (7584)

Tori’s not bailing Justin out of this one. News of Justin’s assault reverberates through the Bay. Dean’s concern for Mackenzie spreads through the community.

Tuesday 15th June (7585)

The Bay is desperate to discover whose body is in the water. Justin tries to make amends. Dean catastrophises. Ari gets some unexpected news.