New Home and Away promo teases Ziggy and Dean reunion

Are Home and Away’s Ziggy and Dean’s feelings firmly in the past, or is there a chance for the two of them to reconcile? A new promo hints that we haven’t seen the last of them, as Amber worries she’s playing second best.

Dean (Patrick O’Connor) was cut up when Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) broke up with him in late 2020.

The pair had been stronger than ever and had recently celebrated their one year anniversary, with Dean acting as Ziggy’s rock as she dealt with her parents’ marriage breakup and subsequent reconciliation. He’d been there for her after the breakup of her own marriage to Brody Morgan, and it was clear he was someone who would be there during the good times and the bad.

After initially seeming an unlikely pairing, the two got together during a rally race in the Aussie desert and soon became an almost perfect couple, with their love of all things surfing and cars giving them plenty of shared interests. Yet throughout their initial getting together and the year that followed, Dean had been keeping a momentous secret.

He had been there at the moment when Colby ended Ross Nixon’s life, and had kept the secret to protect his lifelong friend. He and Colby were the only two who knew about the murder for a year and a half, and seemed to be doing a good job of keeping it hidden – that was, until Angelo Rosetta arrived in town. The body had been discovered by dog walkers, and Detective Rosetta was tasked with finding out the truth.

Dean grew increasingly fearful that the truth would come out, knowing that he risked going to prison for his part in proceedings. He was an accessory to murder and faced years in prison as a result – something he couldn’t face now he had a stable relationship and his son in his life. Eventually, it all became too much for him and he confessed everything to Ziggy, begging for her to stay with him and support him.

She was torn – she really did love Dean, but the fact he’d lied to her for 18 months, i.e. their entire relationship, meant she just couldn’t trust him any more. The pair broke up shortly after, and Dean was left devastated.

No matter how many times he begged, both sober and drunk, he couldn’t convince Ziggy to take him back. She was heartbroken herself, but knew that she wouldn’t be able to forgive him, and has made it very clear to him that they are well and truly over. Forever.

In more recent months, Dean has reunited with Amber (Maddy Jevic), and she and Jai (River Jarvis) have even moved into his apartment above the Diner. Considering a year ago Dean had no idea that he even had a son, things have moved fast. He was ecstatic to learn he had a child, he knew that Amber had always had feelings for him, and eventually realised that it made perfect sense for them to be a family together.

Yet although from the outside he seems blissfully happy with his son and new girlfriend, he’s still living in the same town as his ex, and having to watch her and Tane live out their own happy new relationship. Is he really as happy as he seems?

A new promo for the next 2 weeks of Home and Away episodes suggests not.

The promo focusses on the day of the surf competition. Thanks to the hard work of Roo (Georgie Parker) and Dean, the event, which was in serious jeopardy after Susie McCalister (Bridie Carter) ran away with thousands of pounds of fundraising money, has finally arrived.

As the residents of Summer Bay compete for the grand prize, there’s only one competitor Amber and Jai are looking out for.

“Hey look, there’s dad,” screams Amber, to the joy of son Jai, who shouts on enthusiastically.

Talking about his chances before the competition kicks off, an elated Dean says, “I’ve gotta win, my kid’s watching.”

His smile says it all, and his life is in a better position than ever as he competes in the sport he loves, watched on by his new girlfriend and long lost son. How could things get any better?

Yet the promo’s title – “The perfect family” – just fills us with dread that the supposedly perfect trio faces tough times ahead.

“I’m gonna live the dream,” says Dean, over scenes of him running up to his new family on the beach, and cute lingering glances between him and Amber. “I have it all.”

“You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Amber tells Dean. She’s been in love with him since their childhood days in Mangrove River, and now she’s finally got him all to herself.

Yet when she says those three words to him, she doesn’t quite get the reaction she was hoping for.

“…that’s why I love you.”

When Dean’s face freezes and his smile fades ever so slightly, Amber knows it was too soon. “Oh, okay, um…”

And then we cut to shots of the one person who could stand in their way – Ziggy Astoni.

The surf-loving blonde made Dean so happy for over a year, and they’ve struggled to stay out of each other’s lives since their breakup. Could competing in the surf competition end up bringing them closer together?

Home and Away’s trailers are notorious for throwing us off track, with editing that implies things which aren’t there, but the new promo implies that Dean isn’t too happy to see Tane (Ethan Browne) and Ziggy kissing on the beach. Does the sight of the two of them still make his heart sink?

If Amber’s doubts weren’t already strong enough, a chat with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) cements things in her mind.

Mac probably isn’t the best person to turn to for love advice right now – she’s been jaded after Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) broke up with her for his ex Mia Anderson (Anna Samson), and assumes there’s a chance her brother Dean will do the same with his own ex.

As the two share a heart to heart, Mackenzie tells Amber, “you’ll need to ask yourself if you’re willing to settle for second best.”

“You think I’m second best?” asks a dejected Amber.

As the surf comp progresses, it quickly becomes clear who the town’s best surfers are, and the two ex-lovers take to the stage in their colourful surf gear to collect their prizes!

Amber and Tane look on in delight as their partners collect their winnings – which potentially include a holiday for Dean, Jai and Amber – but it doesn’t take long before their smiles fade.

As the two winners hold hands and raise their arms in celebration, Amber whispers to Tane, “tell me again how solid you two are.”

Does Tane have more faith in his relationship than Amber has in her own?

Do Ziggy and Tane break up?

So, what does the future hold for Summer Bay’s two newest couples? As always, the show’s producers are tight lipped about Home and Away’s future storylines, and we can’t always trust promos to tell us the truth. But what do we actually know?

While Ziggy may have seemed pretty sure when she told Dean they had no future together, it’s been clear that she still had lingering feelings, and that if it wasn’t for his part in Ross’s murder then they’d almost certainly still be together.

Yet she seems perfectly happy in her new relationship with the younger Parata brother, so why would either of them jeopardise that?

Fan photos taken on Palm Beach (the real life home of Summer Bay) in recent months appear to have shown Sophie Dillman and Ethan Browne filming together as a couple, suggesting we have many months of Ziggy and Dean ahead of us. Hooray for Tiggy/Zane fans, not so good if you’re a fan of Diggy.

However, Paparazzi photos taken at the beach earlier this month saw Ethan Browne filming an intimate scene with newcomer Jacqui Purvis, in which the pair pulled each other close, their arms wrapped around in each other while wearing nothing but swimwear.

Jacqui previously played Melissa Lohan in Neighbours, starring as the ex-girlfriend of Chloe Brennan for 18 episodes back in 2018. It’s not yet known how long she plans on sticking around in Summer Bay, but she’s certainly set to make an impact on Tane.

With Home and Away filmed around six months before episodes hit our screens, there’s no evidence that a Tane and Ziggy breakup is imminent… and one set of photos from one particular scene doesn’t necessarily mean that Tane has struck up a new romance… but the snaps of Tane and the mysterious new character certainly don’t make it look like he and Ziggy have a long future ahead.

Will a Tane/Ziggy breakup leave the path clear for a Ziggy/Dean reunion?

Watch this space. And watch the full promo above and make up your own mind.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Wednesday 21st April 2021 (Episode 7538)

Mia has a job interview. Nikau turns down a great opportunity. John begins to resemble his old self.

Thursday 22nd April 2021 (Episode 7539–7541)

Mac becomes a challenge. Ryder and Chloe’s love bubble sickens everyone. Amber says something she regrets.

Mac becomes an unlikely ear to Amber. Ryder’s faced with his greatest challenge. Leah and Justin’s paths begin to fork.

The fallout from Mac firing Chloe continues. Leah won’t be distracted from chasing Susie. Justin’s pain causes him to make a drastic decision.

Monday 26th April 2021 (Episode 7542)

Ryder and Chloe have to go backwards to go forwards. Marilyn comes to the rescue for Roo. Leah is too distracted to notice Justin might need help.

Tuesday 27th April 2021 (Episode 7543)

Irene and Marilyn both have to navigate their Surf Comp duties. Leah worries when Justin doesn’t appear for his heat. Amber worries about her relationship with Dean.

Wednesday 28th April 2021 (Episode 7533)

Ziggy faces a tricky dilemma after Tane questions her break-up with Dean. Bella is horrified when the past rears its ugly head. Tori is perturbed by Christian’s new found perspective.