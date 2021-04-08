Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, the Paratas’ trouble with Paul and Leon is far from over, while Martha goes missing from hospital.

Recent episodes saw the dramatic conclusion to the Paratas’ kidnapping ordeal. Months after Tane made one wrong move while shifting a van filled with drugs and stolen goods, he and his family are still being tormented by gang leaders Paul and Leon, who will stop at nothing to get revenge.

The hits have just kept coming for the Paratas – first a violent brawl outside the Paratas’ house, then the promise that “just one more job” would set them free, followed by threats that Paul would go to the police with incriminating photographs if they didn’t carry out a dangerous armed robbery of Reefton Lakes leagues club.

It seems whatever they do, Paul and Leon will keep coming back for more.

After Heath Braxton and the River Boys got involved, taking the gang members for a ride and roughing them up a bit, everyone thought that the drama was behind them once and for all. However, they underestimated Paul’s tenacity, and after a couple of quiet months, he and Leon undertook their next act of vengeance.

Kidnapping Nikau, Chloe, Bella and Ryder, they drove them to an unknown location and forced them to spend the night locked in a shipping container. The next day, things sorted themselves out at breakneck speed when Ari and Tane swapped their own freedom for that of the teenagers, but quickly (and remarkably) managed to overpower Paul, Leon and their four masked men.

They handed the evidence of proceedings over to the police, and naively returned to normal life, thinking that things were once again over. Once again, they are far from it.

As we rejoin the action this week, the Paratas have given their statements to the police, and all of the gang are in custody… except Paul. He’s gone awol, but Ari thinks that if he’s smart, he’ll stay that way.

Mia and Chloe, meanwhile, don’t want a bar of Ari after the kidnapping ordeal, and neither of them will answer his calls.

As he’s eating dinner that night, he gets an unexpected visit from Mia. While his face initially lights up, she’s just there to collect Chloe’s stuff, and won’t even give him five minutes of her time. She expresses her regret at ever letting Ari back into her life, and ignores his pleas that nothing like this will ever happen again.

It seems like his latest antics have firmly destroyed his relationship with his ex girlfriend and step-daughter.

Over at Dean’s apartment, Mackenzie has also made a decision. After being wracked with indecision, but with a little help from Dean, she finally decides she’s going to tell Ari that she’s pregnant with his baby. She still hasn’t decided if she’s going to have it, but she at least wants him to know what’s going on.

However, it could be too late for any of that.

Ari heads to the caravan park, hoping he’ll bump into Chloe there and have a chance to explain himself. As he walks, he leaves Chloe a voicemail and pleads with her to give him one more opportunity. While he’s fully concentrating on choosing the right words, he’s completely distracted from the road ahead.

Suddenly, a car appears out of nowhere, and speeds towards him. Before he even has a chance to react, it ploughs into him at high speed, knocking him to the side of the road.







The driver – Paul, of course!

Ari is rushed to hospital after being discovered by Nikau and Bella, but things aren’t looking good. He has broken ribs, a head injury and the doctors have had to put him into a medically induced coma to give his body a chance to recover.

When his CT scans come back, it sounds bad. He needs urgent decompression due to bleeding on the brain and has to be rushed immediately into theatre.

Neither Tori nor Christian can provide his family with any reassurance that he’ll make a full recovery.

With his life in danger, will Mia and Chloe be able to forgive him for what he’s put them through? And where does this leave Mac and her baby decision?

Meanwhile, Tane gets yet another opportunity to end things with Paul. He gets a text from the gang leader, taunting him and warning him that he’s next. Knowing this will just carry on indefinitely if he doesn’t do something about it, Tane organises to meet Paul on the outskirts of town.

Nikau’s attempts to stop him are in vain – Tane knows what he needs to do. “He’s never going to stop Nikau, unless I make him stop.” Telling his nephew he’s going to do whatever it takes, he storms out of the hospital ready to end their feud once and for all.

Not long later, he’s escorting a battered Paul into the hospital, dropping him on the floor of the ED department for Christian and Tori to deal with.

Will that be enough to draw a line under their feud for good? Somehow, it seems unlikely…

Elsewhere, Kieran continues to haunt the Stewarts, as it becomes more and more difficult to separate fact from fiction.

Martha has spent the last few weeks thinking that Kieran has returned to Summer Bay, and that he’s been secretly visiting her out of sight of her family. She has no idea that what she’s been seeing are hallucinations, and that Kieran is still on the run after being driven out of town by Alf.





Things came to a head last week when Irene spotted Martha talking to herself on the pier. When she introduced Irene to her invisible companion with a greeting of “Irene, you know my son, Kieran”, it became clear that something was seriously wrong.

Alf and Roo had no choice but to force Martha to return to the psychiatric department at Northern Districts for a full evaluation. However, next week it turns out that her hospital stay isn’t going well – she’s adamant that Kieran had actually returned, and can’t understand why everyone is convinced that she’s making it up.

She’s refusing medication, seeing no need for it. To make matters worse, Alf gets a phone call telling him that his wife has escaped.

The Stewarts set out frantically looking for her, and head to the caravan that Alf had set up for her creative endeavours, hoping she’s hiding away somewhere she feels safe.

They’re taken aback to discover that she hasn’t been using the van as an art studio at all! Inside, they find the brand new clothes, trainers and underwear that Martha had set up for Kieran.

But there’s little need to panic – she’s gone to the one person who makes her feel safe: Irene. She turns up at her house hysterical, and demands that Irene explain to the hospital, and to her family, that she saw Kieran in the flesh at the end of the pier, then they can put the whole misunderstanding behind them.

Irene is forced to confess to Martha that she didn’t really see Kieran – all she saw was Martha talking to herself, and that she only went along with things to protect her feelings!

As her family rally around her, Martha is finally ready to accept that what she thought was her son was just a figment of her imagination. She’s devastated that Kieran didn’t really come back to her, but she’s reluctantly taken back to the hospital, where she accepts she needs treatment.

However, the sight of his wife in the hospital is just as difficult for Alf as it is for Martha, and he comes to a reckless decision – once her doctors work out a treatment plan for her, he’s taking her away from the hospital. They’ll deal with things together as a family!

Going against the doctors’ advice, he brings Martha back to the bay.





The first step to recovery is for Martha to clear out Kieran’s van.

Yet when she opens the door, she’s greeted by her son. He’s more real than ever, and demanding to know why she’s sent him so many calls and texts.

Have her hallucinations returned, or is Kieran really back?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 12th April 2021 (Episode 7511)

Mac makes a decision about her pregnancy. The hits keep on coming for Ari. Jasmine and Lewis are in a very good place. Marilyn is an unwitting victim in Christian’s crisis of confidence.

Tuesday 13th April 2021 (Episode 7512)

A nervous wait for Ari as he is rushed to hospital. Tane dishes out some justice—Parata style. Mia can’t make up her mind about Ari.

Wednesday 14th April 2021 (Episode 7513)

Dean makes a decision about Amber. Ziggy and Tane own their mistakes. Chloe and Ryder’s relationship changes. Alf gets a call from the hospital.

Thursday 15th April 2021 (Episode 7514)

It’s all hands on deck to find Martha. Leah and Justin are racing to sign a mortgage with Susie. At Susie’s behest, John decides to organise a fundraiser.

Friday 16th April 2021 (Episode 7515)

Irene is becoming a thorn in Susie’s side. Alf takes Martha away from the hospital. Willow and Ziggy repair their relationship. Leah and Justin hand over their money to Susie.