On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Susie finally gets what she wants – Justin and Leah’s house deposit! Will the loved up couple catch her before she makes a swift getaway? Meanwhile, Lewis’s murderous plan is revealed.

In recent weeks, we’ve seen Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin’s (James Stewart) torment as they try to buy their first home together. They’re both small business owners, with Justin owning Summer Bay Auto, and Leah sharing ownership of The Diner with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), meaning getting a mortgage is not an easy task.

Thankfully, they’ve had sweet Susie to help them along. She’s found them the perfect house, supposedly convinced the sellers that they’d make the perfect buyers, and managed to secure them an offer on house. So far so good!

Yet after initially getting accepted for a mortgage, recent scenes have seen the bank change their lending criteria, and withdraw their offer of a loan. Leah and Justin knew it was a race against time to find another bank before the vendors found another buyer.

Try as they might, Justin and Leah just couldn’t find any other banks who would lend them the money – with Justin out of work for so long, the garage’s finances aren’t in the best way, and The Diner is hardly bringing in mega bucks.

This tricky situation has presented Susie with the perfect opportunity. As we now know all too well, she’s in town with the sole intention of scamming the residents of Summer Bay out of their hard earned cash.

She made an instant beeline for John Palmer (Shane Withington) when she arrived in town, and remarkably managed to win him the coveted position as Surf Club President, nearly destroying his friendship with Alf Stewart in the process.

Having quickly gained his trust, she had him right where she wanted him.

Last week saw her organise an impromptu surf competition to raise money for improvements to the Surf Club, and she’s already begun raising sponsorship from local business. With the competition just a day away, Susie questioned John for what they should do with the monetary donations she’d received.

She claimed that the Surf Club treasurer was away up north, and they needed somewhere to put the money. With John trusting her wholeheartedly, he suggested that she set up her own bank account to put the money in until the Treasurer returned.

Perfect!

Now, she’s convinced Leah and Justin that if they can’t get a mortgage, they can get the money they need via a private loan. The interest rate will be higher, so it was a hard decision for the happy couple, but they eventually decided the monetary pain was worth it for their perfect house.

On last Tuesday’s episode, they handed over their deposit to Susie, thinking they were one step closer to completing on their dream house. Yet little did they know, Susie was plotting with a mysterious partner on the other end of the phone, telling them she had “a lovely couple on the hook”.

This week, everything begins to spiral out of control for residents across the whole of Summer Bay. Monday sees a triple-bill of episodes, kicking off a huge week of Home and Away in which Lewis tries to kill Ari Parata, and Susie makes her getaway.

Justin and Leah are keen to keep up the momentum, and call the real estate agent dealing with their sale, just looking for an update. Having only dealt with Susie up until now, they’re stunned when the agent tells them that they have no record of a Justin or Leah on their books!

They immediately go searching for Susie, but she’s planned for every eventuality, and side-steps their concerns. She tells them that the agent has simply made a mistake, and seemingly manages to put their minds at ease.

However, the incident has sowed the seeds of doubt in their minds. The next day, they search for Susie at the Surf Club, eager to get everything back on track. When they can only find John, they relay their concerns to him, but he’s obviously quick to defend his passionate new love interest.

Shane Withington, who plays John Palmer, recently spoke to TV Week about the upcoming twist in Susie’s tale. “John is smitten with Susie,” he told the Australian TV magazine. “All his attention has been focused on getting to know her.”

Yet despite all the attention he’s paid her, he’s failed to see what she really has planned.

One person who has managed to see past Susie’s friendly exterior is Irene. She’s been suss right from Susie’s arrival in town, and knows there’s something not right. In last week’s episodes, she narrowly avoided being poisoned by Susie, and grew suspicious that Susie was trying to get her out of the picture.

This week, she crosses Susie again, but this time she isn’t quite so lucky. She realises that something is up when Leah and Justin get the odd news from the real estate company, and heads to Susie and John’s house to confront her.

She cares deeply for the couple, and can’t shake the suspicious feeling – she doesn’t want to see them get scammed out of thousands of dollars.

She stumbles across her preparing to make a getaway, but Susie is too quick. When Irene is looking the other way, Susie comes up behind her and grabs her violently, holding a chloroform rag over her mouth and nose.

A few seconds of inhaling the fumes and Irene is out cold – the one person who could have stood in her way!

And, with the coast clear, Susie leaves. She takes Leah and Justin’s house deposit, along with the money from the Surf Club fundraiser sponsorship, and makes her getaway.

By the time a desperate Leah and Justin get to her house, their money and fake real estate agent are long gone.

Has Susie got away with it?

This week also looks set to see the climax of Lewis Hayes’ (Luke Arnold) vendetta against Christian Green (Ditch Davey). The doctor and nurse have been at loggerheads for weeks, with Lewis blaming Christian for the untimely death of his wife.

While the pair seemed to come to a truce after Christian apologised for his wife’s death, it soon became clear that the rift was far from over. Lewis initially thought that Christian had apologised for causing his wife’s death, and was taken aback at the neurosurgeon’s humility, but Christian later clarified that he still believed he wasn’t at fault.

Lewis believes that Christian needs to be taken down a peg or two… or ten… and has come up with a deadly plan to put the doctor in his place. The final scenes of last Thursday’s episode saw Lewis prepare a syringe with a deadly drug, which he planned to inject into Ari’s IV line.

This week, it transpires that Lewis is also responsible for the recent series of deaths suffered by Christian’s patients, according to new spoilers from TV Week. The recent deaths have made Christian doubt his own abilities as a surgeon, so it seems that Lewis’s plan is working perfectly.

He intends to lay the blame for the patients’ death firmly at the doctor’s feet. With two patients already dead thanks to Lewis’s meddling, is Ari Parata set to be the third?

Rejoining the action this week, Christian holds a conference with the Paratas, Mia and Chloe to discuss Ari’s treatment. The swelling on his brain hasn’t gone down as expected, but he wants to take Ari out of the induced coma to see if his body is capable of breathing on its own.

Little do they know, as they discuss Ari’s treatment, nurse Lewis is in his room on the cusp of administering the deadly cocktail of drugs that could end his life for good. Will anyone manage to stop him in time?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 29th March 2021 (Episode 7518-7520)

Ari’s family brace for the worst. Justin makes a snap decision.

Mac is forced to tell Tane her secret.

Tane tells Mac the truth.

Dean and Amber move in the right direction. Ryder avoids Chloe.

Justin and Leah discover all is not as it seems. Bella drops her guard.

Chloe and Ryder confess their feelings.

Tuesday 30th March 2021 (Episode 7521)

Justin and Leah discover some unsettling news.

Ari finds out the truth about Mia.

Willow and Bella reconnect.

Wednesday 31st March 2021 (Episode 7522)

Dean prepares for the surf comp with Jai.

Ryder and Chloe continue their undercover relationship.

Mia and Ari turn a corner.

Susie makes her getaway.