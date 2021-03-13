Home and Away Spoilers – Christian and Lewis’s clash leaves a life on the line

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Tori and Christian’s engagement party gets underway, Lewis is keeping a close eye on Christian….

There was a big surprise for Summer Bay residents recently, when Doctors Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey) announced their engagement, but none were more shocked than Tori’s brother Justin (James Stewart). The couple have only been seeing each other for a few months, and Christian even surprised himself when he suddenly asked Tori to marry him whilst taking a stroll along the beach.

Justin’s immediate reaction was somewhat muted however, as he worried whether Christian had fully thought things through. His reaction even brought his relationship with Leah (Ada Nicodemou) under threat, as she began to wonder whether Justin’s traditional view of marriage was something that could become a problem for them, considering Leah is now very much against getting hitched again.

Thankfully the two put their differences aside after reaffirming their commitment to each other, and Justin decided to make up for his initial lack of enthusiasm to Tori and Christian’s news by organising a surprise engagement party.

Naturally, keeping the secret from Tori turned out to be more difficult than he bargained for. With both Justin and Leah acting suspiciously around them, Tori and Christian started to worry that Justin’s cavernoma may have returned and he was keeping it from them.

With Christian no longer Justin’s doctor, after Justin fired him in order to not affect their burgeoning bromance, he confronted Justin about all his secret conversations with Leah. Justin was finally forced to admit the truth about the party, and in doing so asked Christian for his assistance in getting Tori to Salt.

Frustrated that Christian wouldn’t tell her what was really going on with Justin, despite his assurances that Justin was fine, Tori reluctantly agreed to head out for lunch where Christian promised to update her. Wondering where the cascade of bubbles had suddenly appeared from, Tori was shocked to see Justin and Leah waiting for them on Salt’s balcony beckoning for them to come up.

Christian revealed that it was their engagement party, but Tori’s reaction wasn’t as he expected…. “How could you do this to me?” she exclaimed.

As we rejoin the action this week, Tori has turned around and is storming away from the surf club with Grace, she hates surprises! Tori can’t believe that Christian was in on this, whatsmore she thought that her brother was dying—”I’m going to throttle Justin!”

Meanwhile, as the guests await Tori and Christian’s entrance, Justin can’t work out why they’re taking so long.

He rings Christian who explains that Tori’s freaking out a bit and asks him to leave it with him. Eventually Christian manages to talk Tori round, and they head up to Salt where Tori puts on her bravest face.

As things get in full swing, Tori makes a beeline for Justin and punches him in the arm. He apologises, and all is forgiven as Tori admits she couldn’t ask for a better big brother.

Jasmine (Sam Frost) and Lewis (Luke Arnold) are also in attendance, though Lewis is watching Christian like a hawk, knowing that he is on call. Lewis has told Jasmine that he blames Christian for the death of his wife Anna two years previously, and is determined that history isn’t going to repeat itself.

Although Christian is drinking water for the duration of the party, he later gives a speech and takes a single sip of champagne as he makes a toast, with Lewis watching on. As Justin plays the guitar and sings a song for the couple, they take to the dancefloor.

Sadly, Christian ends up getting called in for work and he has to make an early exit. Lewis has also started his shift, and the two discuss a patient who has just been brought in with a subdural hematoma. When the patient takes a sudden turn for the worse, it’s action stations and Christian orders the patient to be prepared for theatre immediately.

But as Christian rushes off towards theatre, Lewis stops him—”You’ve been drinking“. A miffed Christian can’t believe what he’s hearing from the nurse, as he tells Lewis that he only had one sip.

Lewis doesn’t care though, he’s not going to let him operate!

As things threaten to blow up between the two, and with the patient still awaiting urgent surgery, Tori is forced to come into the hospital herself to break things up.

Who will she side with, and has Lewis jeopardised his new job as Nursing Unit Manager before he’s even started?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, it looks like John Palmer (Shane Withington) could be heading for a fall, as we see a different side to his new ladyfriend Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter).

John has been swept off his feet by the glamorous real estate agent in recent weeks, with Susie’s constant compliments and adoration very much keeping his ego inflated.

Having successfully convinced John to run against Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) for surf club president, Susie spends an afternoon at the Palmer house to discuss their campaign. Noticing photos of Jett and Raffy on the bookcase, Susie questions John about his family ties, casually commenting that Jett must be doing well for himself to be living in the city.

When John thanks Susie for her help, he heads out to get a bottle of bubbly. But as soon as he’s out the door, Susie rushes over to John’s desk and rifles through his files, taking photos of financial documents…

What is Susie up to?!

Ryder’s worst nightmare comes true as he has to deal with Chloe at both home and at work… but is everything as it seems between the pair? Plus, Martha’s mental health takes a shocking turn for the worse.

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th March 2021 (Episode 7491)

The fallout from Tane and Ziggy continues.

It’s Tori and Christian’s engagement party!

Lewis shares some good news with Jasmine.

Tuesday 16th March 2021 (Episode 7492)

Tori and Jasmine are drawn into Christian and Lewis’ clash.

Mia’s presence begins to affect Ari and Mackenzie’s relationship.

Justin and Leah decide to take a big step forward together.

Wednesday 17th March 2021 (Episode 7493)

Mia is honest about her feelings to Ari.

Ryder reaches breaking point with Chloe.

John finds himself caught in Susie’s web.

Thursday 18th March 2021 (Episode 7494)

John has no idea what Susie is up to.

Bella’s devastated when Nik chooses Chloe over her.

Martha’s mental health is spiralling.

Friday 19th March 2021 (Episode 7495)

A shock return to the bay threatens to reopen old wounds.

Sparks fly when Ziggy pushes Dean too far.

Will Alf’s stubbornness send Martha over the edge?