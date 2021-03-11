Home and Away Spoilers – Ryder and Chloe’s rivalry grows… but is all as it seems?

Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Ryder’s worst nightmare comes true as he has to deal with Chloe at both home and at work… but is everything as it seems between the pair? Plus, Martha’s mental health takes a shocking turn for the worse…

Whilst the Parata family have been knocked for six by the return of Mia (Anna Samson) and Chloe (Sam Barrett) Anderson into their lives—with Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) having not seen his ex and the girl that he regarded as a stepdaughter in over a decade—their arrival in Summer Bay has also had an effect on some other people in town.

One such resident is Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), who immediately got off on the wrong foot with Chloe when her lack of ID meant he had to refuse her service in Salt. Rather than leave, Chloe stuck around and continued to taunt Ryder with her presence, who told Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) that Chloe was the typical nuisance customer that he’d learned about on his internship. “A hostile dependent” he seethed, “I will be keeping my eye on her alright!”

Ryder’s dislike of Chloe wasn’t particularly softened despite learning that she and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) were “practically cousins”, and he was shocked when she later returned to Salt with Nik to try and score a job! Chloe wryly commented that she thought Salt could do with a bit more talent behind the bar, and Ryder breathed a sigh of relief when boss Mackenzie (Emily Weir) told Chloe that she didn’t really have room on the roster for anyone else.

Not to be put off, Chloe insisted on making Mac her specialty cocktail to try and win her over, with Ryder quickly challenging her to a contest to show the standard they actually expect in Salt. After all, Ryder won first prize for his creations whilst on his internship at a five star resort, and has the winner’s rosette to prove it (though despite his best efforts, it’s not currently on display in either Salt or Summer Bay House’s mantelpiece).

Ryder’s idea to knock Chloe down a peg or two backfired however, when Mac and Nik were won over by Chloe’s flaming creation and she was offered a job on the spot!

This week, Chloe’s first day on the job arrives, and Ryder is less than impressed to learn that he’s the one that’s going to have to train Chloe—Mac is taking the day off. Alf (Ray Meagher) sees it as a good thing, Mac obviously trusts that he’s up for the task, but Ryder can already sense how difficult Chloe is going to be.

The shift doesn’t get off to a good start when Chloe arrives late. Ryder pulls her up on it and whilst Chloe doesn’t think it’s any of his concern, he then reveals that he’s her boss for the day. Seemingly unwilling to take orders from Ryder, Chloe then refuses to take the binbags out, telling Ryder that it’s unhygienic.

As the day goes on Ryder becomes more and more frustrated with Chloe—she won’t fold the napkins the way she’s told, she takes her break without Ryder’s permission, and goes overboard with decorating a cocktail. Eventually Ryder has to remind her who the boss is, but Chloe tells him that Mac’s the boss—Ryder has no authority so should back off!

At the end of his tether, Ryder goes on his break, despite Chloe’s protests that he should be training her. As Chloe follows him downstairs, Ryder tells her that she’s too stubborn to be trained, and that she should remember that no-one is forcing her to be there. Making it clear that Ryder can’t talk to her like that, she hands him her apron and walks out!

Meanwhile, whilst Mia has decided to stick around in Summer Bay to try and salvage her relationship with Chloe, she panics about how she’s going to get by. With the hotel becoming too expensive, Ari suggests having a talk with Alf about renting a caravan. They head over to the caravan park where Alf is only too happy to help out, and Mia becomes Summer Bay’s newest resident.

When Chloe calls round to see Mia later on, Ryder spots her in the caravan park and assumes that she’s come to apologise, but Chloe is quick to put him right by informing him that Mia is now staying there.

Ryder can’t believe his bad luck, not only does he have to work with this girl, but she’s also going to be hanging around his house!

Chloe points out that the idea of constantly bumping into him doesn’t exactly rock her world either, and Ryder walks off in a huff.

But as they walk away from each other, they can’t help but look back… with an ever so slight smile… could the constant bickering between the pair actually be hiding some other feelings?

Whilst Ryder is busy dealing with Chloe, the other residents of Summer Bay House have other concerning matters to deal with.

Martha (Belinda Giblin) was devastated when son Kieran (Rick Donald) skipped town last week, after attempting to attack Alf in the surf club, and she still blames Alf and Roo for driving him away. Despite their protests that they were only trying to protect Martha, knowing that Kieran was drinking and had already intimidated Roo, Martha refuses to listen to her family.

When Martha starts packing her bags and announces that she wants to head back to her home in Merimbula, a concerned Alf and Roo desperately try to talk her out of it. What if Kieran’s there?

Just when it seems that Roo has managed to talk Martha round, she disappears from the house and goes to find Irene (Lynne McGranger).

Martha’s mental health is clearly declining as she frantically asks Irene for her help, telling her that Roo and Alf are keeping her prisoner in the house!

Irene is eventually able to calm Martha down, and returns her home, but Martha still insists that she needs to go back to Merimbula and try to find Kieran—he’s her son and she needs to know he is safe. Alf offers to go with her but Martha tells him he can’t be trusted when it comes to Kieran, he’ll probably call the police on him again.

After updating Roo on her concerns for Martha’s mental health, it’s Irene that eventually manages to convince Martha that she should stay in Summer Bay. Kieran could come looking for her, and Martha agrees that she should be where he’d expect to find her.

That evening, Martha is delighted when Kieran suddenly appears in the caravan park under the cover of darkness, telling her that he missed her.

The next morning, Martha sneaks out to talk to Kieran again behind one of the caravans. Kieran explains that he doesn’t want to come between her and Alf, but she tells him that it will be there secret. Both Martha and Kieran are emotional as they apologise to each other for how things turned out, and pledge to make a new start.

Meanwhile Alf and Roo are walking through the caravan park and, spotting Martha, they wonder who she is talking to—it’s only when they get nearer that they realise Martha is actually talking to thin air!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 15th March 2021 (Episode 7491)

The fallout from Tane and Ziggy continues.

It’s Tori and Christian’s engagement party!

Lewis shares some good news with Jasmine.

Tuesday 16th March 2021 (Episode 7492)

Tori and Jasmine are drawn into Christian and Lewis’ clash.

Mia’s presence begins to affect Ari and Mackenzie’s relationship.

Justin and Leah decide to take a big step forward together.

Wednesday 17th March 2021 (Episode 7493)

Mia is honest about her feelings to Ari.

Ryder reaches breaking point with Chloe.

John finds himself caught in Susie’s web.

Thursday 18th March 2021 (Episode 7494)

John has no idea what Susie is up to.

Bella’s devastated when Nik chooses Chloe over her.

Martha’s mental health is spiralling.

Friday 19th March 2021 (Episode 7495)

A shock return to the bay threatens to reopen old wounds.

Sparks fly when Ziggy pushes Dean too far.

Will Alf’s stubbornness send Martha over the edge?