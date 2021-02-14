Home and Away Spoilers – Lewis confronts Christian over his wife’s death

Coming up this week on Home and Away in Australia, after Summer Bay throws an engagement party for Tori and Christian, Lewis finds he can’t hold his tongue any longer…



Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green’s (Ditch Davey) whirlwind romance took a surprising development recently, when the two doctors became engaged after only a couple of months of dating.

Having decided Tori was the one for him, top neurosurgeon Christian announced that he wanted to give up his jetsetting and settle down in Summer Bay permanently. Tori was concerned at first, thinking that Christian would soon get bored with the small town life, or with her, but she was soon placated after Christian expressed his commitment to her.

After Christian then proposed to Tori on the beach, something which took them both by surprise, Tori immediately accepted.

“Tori was a little hesitant to take things further in their relationship, but only out of fear that she would be hurt,” Penny told TV Week. “Once Christian convinced her that he was here to stay, Tori was all in!”

Returning home and announcing the news to Tori’s brother Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou), there were mixed reactions. Whilst Leah was excited for the couple, Justin had his reservations—isn’t it all a bit soon? Justin’s view even brought his relationship with Leah under scrutiny, as she realised that Justin was more traditional about marriage then he’d appeared to let on. With twice-widowed and once-divorced Leah against the idea of ever marrying again, she worried whether Justin was getting enough out of their relationship.

Thankfully the two reconfirmed their commitment to one another, and this week they join forces to throw a surprise engagement party for Christian and Tori.

To pull off such a gathering obviously requires a certain amount of deceit though, and Justin’s odd behaviour begins to worry both Tori and Christian—could he be hiding the fact that the symptoms from his cavernoma are returning?

Justin keeping information from Tori about his health has been a point of contention over the past few months, and with Christian now officially fired by Justin as his doctor (in order not to sacrifice their burgeoning bromance), even he wouldn’t be in on the facts straight off.

A concerned Christian corners Justin, who is forced to reveal all about the engagement party, and it’s not long before Tori also learns the truth.

But will the guests of honour actually show? It becomes clear that Tori isn’t too keen on the idea, as a nervous Justin ends up phoning Christian to find out where they are.

Thankfully they do eventually show up at Salt, and put on their best ‘surprised’ faces for all their loved ones.

Present at the party is Christian’s new colleague Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold), who as an agency nurse recently took on a job at Northern Districts Hospital, after bumping into old friend Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) whilst he was working at the prison infirmary.

When Lewis first clapped eyes on Christian, it was all too clear that he wasn’t pleased to see him, and he told Jasmine that he believed Christian was a danger to his patients.

It eventually transpired that Lewis holds Christian reponsible for the death of his wife Anna. Anna was rushed into surgery when a tree came down on their car during a ferocious storm, and whilst the initial surgery was a success, Anna then suffered a secondary bleed on the brain. Unfortunately the surgeon, Christian, had already left the hospital and couldn’t be reached. Anna died shortly afterwards.

Lewis firmly believes that Christian failed in his duty of care, and whilst Jasmine believed that Lewis’ grief over Anna may be clouding his judgement, he was determined to keep an eye on Christian to make sure the same doesn’t happen again.

“He isn’t even sure within himself if it is just his grief or whether he’s valid in his doubts about Christian,” Lewis told TV Week.

Lewis began to feel vindicated in his view last week, when another patient of Christian’s died of a hematoma the day after surgery.

Christian is still blissfully unaware of his and Lewis’ past connection, and of the fact that Lewis is seething whilst watching him at the engagement party.

When the two cross paths again at the hospital, it all becomes too much for Lewis as he finally explodes and confronts Christian…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, is there a possibility that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is about to lose his beloved position as surf club president?!

The past week has seen Alf preparing for the surf club’s Annual General Meeting, as well as badgering surf club manager John Palmer (Shane Withington) to get all the paperwork in order. John has been somewhat busy wooing new love interest Susie McCallister (Bridie Carter), and has been very keen to point out all the important duties that come with his role.

Susie has been suitably impressed with John’s hard work, and told John that Alf should show him a little more respect after he was forced to give him a kick up the behind over his tardiness.

As Alf went over the meeting agenda with Roo, she realised that he hadn’t written out a president’s speech, but Alf told her he could just knock something up on the day. Roo pointed out that he should be well prepared if he wants to be re-elected as surf club president, but Alf wasn’t worried—after all, he’s been president for donkeys years, and there’s no-one putting their hands up to challenge him, so why bother!

Alf grudgingly accepted that he should at least put some thought into it after more pressure from Roo and Marilyn (Emily Symons)—and perhaps that’s just as well, when John decides to put himself forward for the role!

With Susie there to inflate John’s ego at every turn, the two put their minds together to come up with a suitable campaign… will he be able to knock Alf out of his long-held position?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 15th February 2021 (Episode 7486)

Kieran’s anger bubbles over.

Mia tries to reconcile.

Ziggy and Tane hit a hurdle.

Tuesday 16th February 2021 (Episode 7487)

Roo suspects Kieran is hiding his habit.

Chloe seeks stability.

Bella discovers the truth about her brother.

Wednesday 17th February 2021 (Episode 7488)

Kieran’s anger erupts.

Jasmine and Lewis share a moment.

Dean steps up.

Thursday 18th February 2021 (Episodes 7489-7491) – Triple Episode

John challenges Alf. Tori suspects Justin is hiding something. Jasmine struggles with navigating her developing feelings.

Mac and Ziggy clash over new romance. Tori is in for a shock. John and Susie plan a campaign.

The fallout from Tane and Ziggy continues. It’s Tori and Christian’s engagement party! Lewis shares some good news with Jasmine.