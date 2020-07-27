Home and Away Spoilers — Jasmine & Marilyn look to move on, as Ryder receives tragic news

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Jasmine wants to start a new life away from Summer Bay, Marilyn makes a heartbreaking decision, and Ryder receives devastating news when Roo returns to town…

It’s been a tough few weeks for Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), after her whole world came crashing down when the extent of her obsession over baby Grace was revealed to her loved ones.

Feeling that Grace was her final link to her late husband Robbo, Jasmine’s obsession grew to the point where she was stealing Grace’s possessions, and posing as Grace’s mother in an online forum.

When Grace’s mother Tori (Penny McNamee) was forced to ask Colby (Tim Franklin) to issue an AVO on Jasmine, it was too much to bear for the young widow who felt the one good thing in her life had been ripped away from her.

She fled Summer Bay leaving only a note behind for Irene (Lynne McGranger).

As her worried friends searched for her, Irene eventually received a phone call from Robbo’s mother Wendy (Amanda Muggleton), who revealed that Jasmine had showed up at their farm in the far reaches of NSW.

Jasmine sees her escape to the farm as the perfect chance to evaluate everything in her life, and whilst Wendy and husband Ian (Frankie J. Holden) have always told Jasmine that she is welcome there anytime she wants, they’re a little concerned when Jasmine talks about staying there permanently.

It’s obvious to Ian and Wendy that she is holding something back and when Wendy asks about baby Grace and Tori, Jasmine immediately changes the subject.

Back in the bay, Irene and Colby decide to travel to the farm to try and convince Jasmine to come home, and whilst Tori is in agreement with their plan, she can’t help but feel worried about facing Jasmine again.

“When Tori heard that Jasmine plans to leave the Bay, she blamed herself,” Penny told TV Week. “She supports the mission to try to convince her to return to Summer Bay. She wants to help her through this, but she knows she can’t be the one to do it.”

But when Irene and Colby turn up to see their friend, they’re not met with open arms. A fuming Jasmine tells them that she’s going to be living on the farm permanently, and orders them to leave.

Will they be able to convince her to return home?

Meanwhile, Jasmine isn’t the only one looking to move on, as Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) makes a tough decision this week.

Marilyn and John (Shane Withington) were already facing troubles in their marriage, with John having moved out to a caravan, when John suffered a stroke.

On his eventual return from hospital, he returned to the marital home, which had already been made wheelchair friendly following their son Jett becoming paralysed.

But as time went on, it became clear to John that Marilyn was only caring for him out of a sense of obligation, and things finally came to a head when he forced her to admit that she didn’t actually love him anymore.

With John now under the professional care of new arrival Amber Simmons (Madeline Jevic), Marilyn begins to feel even more helpless, and admits this to Roo.

When John has a fall whilst Marilyn is at home with him, instead of becoming angry like he has done in recent times, John becomes emotional.

He and Marilyn share a tender conversation where they finally face up to the facts.

“John very bravely can see that Marilyn isn’t happy and that it’s not working,” Shane explained to TV Week. “Perhaps it’s time for both to go their own way and pursue their own goals and values.”

With Amber putting in an alert system for if John has another accident, Marilyn comes to the realisation that she really isn’t needed anymore.

She makes the painful decision to take the next step, and finally move out of the house.

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, there’s tragedy for Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) this week—when Roo (Georgie Parker) returns to Summer Bay with the news that Ryder’s father, Evan (Cameron Daddo), has passed away following his battle with mesothelioma.

It’s only been four weeks since Evan made the heartbreaking decision to leave Summer Bay behind, so that his newfound son wouldn’t have to watch him die.

Whilst devastated by Evan’s choice, Ryder eventually agreed to let his father go after Roo offered to accompany Evan on his trip, and support him as he sought palliative care.

With Evan now having passed, Ryder is only left with fond memories of the few weeks they spent together, along with perhaps his most precious keepsake—the video of Evan performing a song written especially for Ryder.

However it would appear that this storyline could still have some twists to spring on viewers…

Those who’ve followed our spoiler articles, or any of the cast on Instagram for that matter, will know that Cameron Daddo has in fact continued to film on the show in recent months.

Cameron was amongst a group of actors who posted photos of virtual cast rehearsals on Instagram, just before the show temporarily halted production in March, and has also been seen on set since their return in May.

How can this be so when Evan has apparently died?

Has he elaborately faked his own death, only to walk straight back into the Stewart fold with everything forgiven?

Is he simply a figment of Ryder’s imagination as he struggles to cope with his father’s death, and the family are playing along in a Milco type situation?

The keen-eyed amongst you may note that Cameron’s costume choices in recent months look rather different to the style sported by Evan—with no denim shirt in sight—and he now has a full beard rather than just a goatee and moustache….

With this in mind, could it actually be the case that we’re about to see the introduction of a twin brother for Evan?

Nothing was revealed about Evan’s family during his stint in the bay, let alone mention of a twin brother, however there was one small titbit that Evan did reveal during his final afternoon with Ryder—Evan had been adopted out when he was very young and had grown up without a strong family bond.

Could this have been a clue for a previously unknown family member to suddenly pop up out of the woodwork?

Whatever the reason for Cameron’s return, we expect for the answer to be revealed on-screen within the next few weeks…

Home and Away Showbag The Home and Away beach bundle contains: Home and Away beach bag and beach towel, then a choice of two of either: Home and Away cap

Home and Away sunglasses

Home and Away water bottle For just $30 AUD or approx £15.50 GBP. Buy Now

Here’s the full spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 27th July

Tane lets Mac down.

Bella and Nikau’s date night is ruined.

Willow and Amber have a wild night out.

Tuesday 28th July

Nikau tries to plan a new date for Bella.

Mac doesn’t go easy on Tane.

Irene feels helpless with Jasmine.

Wednesday 29th July

Ryder is in shock over his dad.

Irene and Colby decide to make a mercy dash.

Tori and Justin battle over Jasmine.

Thursday 30th July

Jasmine feels like there is no place for her.

Marilyn agrees to make a permanent change.

Tori is nervous about hearing from Jasmine.