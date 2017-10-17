Oz Picture Preview – Tragedy Strikes, plus a Mystery Relative

Episodes 6758–6763

Monday 23rd to Thursday 26th October 2017 on Seven

*due to Seven’s scheduling causing blocks of episodes to be split, this article also covers scenes airing as part of the triple episode this Thursday*

Tragedy is about to strike the bay over the next week, as young Beth Ellis (Anneliese Apps) finally loses her battle with heart disease.

With time running out for an increasingly weak Beth, who is on the waiting list for an urgent heart transplant, boyfriend Mason (Orpheus Pledger) clears it with her doctors to treat Beth to a romantic outing to the beach. After a slap-up meal, Mason presents Beth with a promise ring and tells her how much she has changed his life.

Beth then gives Mason her own promise gift, a seashell, explaining that he is the best thing that’s ever happened to her.

Unfortunately things quickly take a turn for the worse as Beth becomes breathless, and Mason rushes to get Beth back to the hospital.

But sadly, time has run out for the 21 year old, and Beth passes away shortly afterwards.

Mason joins Beth’s heartbroken parents Alan (Blair McDonough) and Jackie (Rachael Coopes) as they say goodbye.

Elsewhere in the bay, when a stranger in the bay causes mischief, it leads to a shocking revelation for one of the bay’s longest-standing residents.

VJ (Matt Little) and Hunter (Scott Lee) are studying outside the surf club when a boy tries to rob them. They give chase and are able to tackle him down, but everyone is taken aback when the thief, Ryder (Lukas Radovich), is eventually revealed to be Alf Stewart’s grandson—the son of Alf’s long-lost daughter Quinn Jackson!

BTTB exclusively revealed a few months ago that Quinn would be returning to the show for a guest stint after 22 years, with us later confirming the introduction of Ryder—who will act as the catalyst for Quinn’s return in the coming weeks.

How will Alf react to the news that he has another grandson he knew nothing about?

Also this week…

A family day on the beach for little Luc as VJ and Ash go for a surf…

…and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) finds herself in trouble when it appears her drinks have been spiked. Whilst Brody (Jackson Heywood) tries to help a clearly drunk Ziggy, she attempts to push him away.

Unfortunately Ziggy’s dad, Ben (Rohan Nichol), arrives just at the wrong moment and misconstrues the situation—leading to a punch to the face for poor Brody!

