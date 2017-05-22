Home and Away: The Early Years Hiatus

We can confirm that the Home and Away: The Early Years repeats on Australian digital channel 7TWO are to take a transmission break following the episode on Friday 26th May 2017.

Whilst a reason for the break hasn’t been given, Seven Network have confirmed to BTTB that “we’ve taken it off the schedule for a couple of weeks, but it will definitely be back“.

The hugely popular Early Years repeats began with the Pilot episode from 1988 on the day of the channel’s launch in 2009, and have run largely uninterrupted through the first eight years of the show, with the 1996 season debuting back in March.

Whilst the airings have usually taken short breaks for tennis or holidays, a break like this is quite unprecedented, so we keep our fingers crossed.

This week’s episodes mark a huge milestone in the show’s history, with the tragic death of fan favourite Shane Parrish (Dieter Brummer). The last episode to be shown on Friday before the break—Episode 1880, which aired in March 1996—sees the scattering of Shane’s ashes and the final appearance (thus far) of Damian Roberts (Matt Doran).

We will endeavour to update you as soon as we hear any further news on the programme’s return or otherwise.