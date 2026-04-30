Home and Away Spoilers – Mackenzie calls on Dean to help Tane again

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Tane faces the consequences of fleeing the bay, Mackenzie asks Dean and the River Boys to help track down ‘Uncle Fred’.

Tane (Ethan Browne) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) both face the consequences of their respective jaunts to Western Australia next week, while Mackenzie (Emily Weir) comes up with a new plan to prove Tane’s innocence.

With it looking increasingly likely that Tane would be facing many years inside for a crime he didn’t commit, Mackenzie arranged through River Boy brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) for Tane to skip bail and hide out with Summer Bay expats Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) on their remote cattle station.

When Mac eventually gave in and told Tane’s girlfriend Jo (Maddison Brown) where he had escaped to, Jo was determined to track him down.

Cash—quickly realising what she was planning—ended up heading to WA alongside her, leaving his boss and Jo’s dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) increasingly suspicious about where he had gone and why.

The pair ultimately managed to convince Tane to return, with David left stunned when Cash later walked into the station with him.

Next week, David demands answers, furious that Cash chose to go after a fugitive without following protocol or informing him, and pointing out just how close he is to losing his badge as a result.

Pressing him on where he found Tane, how he knew where to go, and who had been harbouring him, David is met with silence, Cash refusing to answer in a way that might implicate anyone else.

The focus then shifts to Tane, with David challenging him on the same point—why would a man insisting on his innocence choose to skip bail and go on the run?

David also knows that Tane couldn’t have done it alone.

Someone helped remove the ankle monitor, and someone gave him somewhere to hide, but with no explanation being offered, David makes it clear he intends to find out who was involved.

Tane, however, refuses to be drawn, keeping his focus firmly on protecting those who helped him.

With no cooperation forthcoming from either men, David questions how Cash can expect to justify any of it. Cash offers nothing beyond the fact that he said he would find Tane—and that’s exactly what he did.

Refusing to be intimidated, Cash says he has nothing else to say on the matter, and challenges David to arrest him if he has a problem with that.

Before David can reply, Jo appears at the door, telling her dad that he’d better arrest her too in that case.

As Tane’s left in the holding cell while a solicitor is found, Cash explains that a new trial date will now need to be set.

The delay could work in their favour, giving him time to track down Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) and try to clear his name. But Tane isn’t optimistic, particularly since Cash’s job is on the line.

Meanwhile, David tells Jo that he won’t be arresting her as there’s no proof that she was actually involved.

Desperate to see Tane, Jo pushes David for access, and she is eventually granted a brief visit.

The conversation quickly turns to what happens next, with Tane acknowledging the position he now finds himself in.

Even if he is cleared of the drugs charges, he points out that he removed his ankle monitor and ran—something he will still have to answer for.

Jo refuses to accept that it’s a given that Tane will serve time, insisting that coming back wasn’t about giving up and making it clear she’s not going anywhere.

With Tane having already absconded once, David confirms that he will be transported straight to prison to be held on remand, with no fresh bail hearing, leaving Jo blindsided.

As she tries to process the situation, she mutters that they would have been better staying in WA—inadvertently telling David exactly where Tane had been hiding out.

Mac arrives at the station just as he is being taken away, immediately turning to Cash and urging him to do something. But there is little he can offer at the moment, with Kerrie still missing and no other obvious way to clear Tane’s name.

Later, Mac reaches out to Dean again, asking him to use his contacts to track down ‘Uncle Fred’, the dealer who supplied the drugs to Kerrie and later implicated Tane.

If he could be ‘convinced’ to retract his statement and lead the police to Kerrie, it could prove Tane’s innocence.

Levi (Tristan Gorey) catches the tail end of the conversation and is quick to challenge her, pointing out that she’s gone back on her word of not getting involved again.

Mac refuses to back down, maintaining that Tane is innocent and that she cannot stand by while he goes down for something he didn’t do.

Meanwhile, now armed with the confirmation that they were in Western Australia, David heads over to see Cash and quiz him again.

Pushing once again for answers about who helped Tane and how everything was arranged, David is met with the same refusal.

With Cash unwilling to cooperate, David is forced to suspend him pending an investigation, making it clear that his fate will now be decided by head office.

Mac later asks Cash to meet her at Salt, hoping he can help her with something in regards to Tane.

Cash admits that his suspension leaves him with very little he can do officially, but Mac has something else in mind. She asks for the full name of the dealer known as ‘Uncle Fred’, explaining that Dean’s contacts are already looking into it and that having a full name could help move things forward.

Cash immediately pushes back, warning that getting the River Boys involved is a bad idea, but Mac refuses to back down, pointing out that playing by the rules has got them nowhere.

For her, the situation has already reached the point where they have nothing left to lose.

Cash is hesitant, knowing exactly what’s at stake, but eventually gives Mac what she’s after.

A short while later, Cash is summoned to meet David where he announces that they’re heading off to the city immediately so that Cash can explain himself to head office.

Will Cash be able to keep his job and find a way to help Tane?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 4th May (Episode 8687)

Mali and Abigail clash.

Mackenzie plays with fire.

David’s gifted an important clue.

Tuesday 5th May (Episode 8688)

Brax and Ricky face a difficult decision.

Mali and Abigail have a heart-to-heart.

Cash faces serious consequences.

Wednesday 6th May (Episode 8689)

Casey is bitterly disappointed.

John is forced to own up.

Sonny struggles with intimacy.

Thursday 7th May (Episode 8690)

John grows suspicious.

Brax’s grand plan stalls.

Great news is afoot for Sonny.

Friday 8th May (Episode 8691)

Lacey fights off the press.

John plays detective.

Sonny and Dana celebrate progress.