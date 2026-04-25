Home and Away Spoilers – Tane and Lacey wait to learn their fates

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane returns to Summer Bay to face his fate, as Lacey waits to hear if she’ll be charged with Holden’s death.

After fleeing Summer Bay to hide out in Western Australia with Brax (Stephen Peacocke), Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) and Casey (Austin Cutcliffe), Tane (Ethan Browne) is forced to make a big decision as Jo (Maddison Brown) and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) track him down.

As the week came to a close, Jo had learned from Mackenzie (Emily Weir) that Tane had gone to WA, and was heading to the airport when Cash came by the Beach House.

Returning to the scene next week, Cash quickly realises she knows more than she’s letting on. Despite initially pushing back, Jo eventually gives him a lead—revealing that Tane is in WA, somewhere near Exmouth.

Cash plans to head out alone, determined to find Tane first and keep things off the books—but Jo refuses to be left behind. After initially shutting her down, he’s ultimately forced to accept it when she books her own flight, leaving them travelling to WA together.

Meanwhile, over in WA, Tane is doing his best to adapt to life on the cattle station.

As the two work together, Tane begins to question what it was like for Brax to leave everything behind, admitting his own doubts about whether running was the right decision. Brax doesn’t sugarcoat it—while things settle over time, the trade-off is permanent, and not something that simply goes away.

That point is reinforced later when Brax opens up further, revealing that even after the man responsible for his own situation confessed to the crime, he never stuck around to learn if he’d face any consequences of escaping custody. The two men realise that they have a lot more in common than they thought.

The next day, Cash and Jo arrive in nearby Coral Bay, and rely on showing the locals a picture of Tane rather than involving local police. But with no immediate leads, the pressure quickly mounts—particularly when both realise they’ve missed calls from David, suggesting he may already suspect what they’re up to.

Back in the bay, David’s suspicions have been sparked by the discovery that Cash has taken leave, with Jo also seemingly AWOL. He quickly turns his attention to Eden in an attempt to confirm whether Jo has gone with Cash, but she refuses to give anything away.

Meanwhile, Cash unknowingly approaches Ricky, showing her a photo of Tane.

After claiming she hasn’t seen Tane, she returns home in a panic and confronts him, telling him that people are asking questions.

At first, Tane struggles to understand how anyone could have tracked him down, but as Ricky describes the man she spoke to, it clicks—Cash has followed him all the way to WA. The situation becomes even more complicated when he admits that Cash isn’t just a friend, but a police officer.

Ricky immediately leaves a voicemail for Brax, warning that the police are sniffing around, and plans are quickly made to move Tane on before things escalate further.

Back at the beach, Cash sees Brax returning from his surf and his eyes are immediately drawn to the Blood and Sand tattoo…

Realising it can’t be coincidence, Cash quietly ushers Jo back to the car and they follow Brax back to the cattle station.

When Brax later attempts to leave with Tane, Cash pulls his car in front of the gates, blocking them.

Furious at what Tane’s done—he did put up the money for his bail after all—Cash lashes out and punches Tane, before Brax steps in to keep things from spiralling further.

Once tempers settle, Cash insists he’s taking Tane home, while Brax pushes back, pointing out that he’s outside his jurisdiction. Cash doesn’t back down, making it clear he’s prepared to escalate things if necessary.

When he finally gets Tane alone, Cash lays everything out—reminding him that he’s skipped bail, walked away from Jo, and most importantly, left Archie behind. Tane doesn’t deny any of it, but remains resolute, insisting he made his choice and telling Cash to leave.

But Jo refuses to let that stand.

Stepping in, she forces Tane to listen, confronting him over how he left without warning and the impact it’s had. As emotions rise, she makes it clear she’s not prepared to accept a life without him, admitting that she loves him and wants a future together.

It’s enough to make Tane reconsider, as he agrees to return to Summer Bay and face the consequences.

As Tane prepares to leave, Brax talks to Cash privately. Making it clear he’s not interested in his setup, Cash assures him he won’t be involving local police.

In response, Brax opens up about his own situation, explaining that although the original charge against him was resolved, he never returned to face the consequences of going on the run—and doesn’t know where he stands. Cash agrees to look into it once he’s back.

Back in the bay, David escalates matters by placing Eden under arrest, for hindering a police investigation, in a bid to force answers on Cash and Jo’s whereabouts!

Brought in for questioning, Eden sticks to her story, insisting she doesn’t know where Cash is and that he hasn’t told her anything. Despite David’s attempts to pressure her—and his frustration at getting nowhere—Eden refuses to back down.

With no evidence to hold her, David is ultimately forced to release her, issuing a warning that Cash’s actions could cost him his career.

The next day, David is stunned when Tane waltzes into the police station with Cash and hands himself in.

As both Tane and Cash are bundled into the interview room, what will David do next?

Meanwhile, David has also been occupied with supporting younger daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington), as she waits to learn if she’ll face charges over the death of Holden (Lach Millar).

Holden had repeatedly defied an AVO taken out against him as he obsessed over Lacey, forcing Lacey to hide out at the local motel.

But when Holden tracked her down and barged his way into her room, forcing her onto the bed as he attempted to stop her escaping, Lacey grabbed a nearby lamp and hit him over the head, killing him.

David was the one who later found his daughter cowering in the motel room near Holden’s lifeless body, and then had the difficult job of placing his own daughter under arrest on suspicion of murder (perhaps a questionable moment given David’s criticisms of Cash being too close to Tane’s case).

Next week, with the DPP reviewing the case, Lacey’s given some good news when she learns that they’re considering dropping the case against her.

Abigail (Hailey Pinto) attempts to help by taking Lacey’s story to the press, hoping to highlight the circumstances leading up to Holden’s death. But the move quickly backfires when the resulting Coastal News article runs with an inflammatory headline, casting Lacey in a negative light.

With the case now playing out publicly, the added scrutiny places the DPP under pressure, with any decision now likely to be closely examined.

With David’s position within the police also a factor, there are concerns that proceeding either way could be seen as controversial—leaving Lacey fearing the article may have done more harm than good. Abby apologises, but the damage may already have been done.

Their worst fears are later realised, when David’s forced to tell Lacey that the DPP have changed their mind, and are now looking to prosecute her.

Lacey is later called in to the station to be interviewed directly by the DPP. With Leah (Ada Nicodemou) by her side for support, she prepares to face questioning from prosecutor Matthew Filmore (Gerard Carroll), knowing the outcome could determine whether the case moves forward.

David, meanwhile, takes the opportunity to make his position clear. Speaking directly to Filmore, he voices his frustration at a system he believes has repeatedly failed women in situations like Lacey’s, arguing that she acted in self-defence after being left unprotected.

Drawing a line, he warns that if the DPP choose to proceed with charges, he will resign—and he won’t be going quietly.

As Lacey sits down in the interview room Filmore, will he decide to proceed with a murder charge?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th April (Episode 8682)

Tane misses home.

Mackenzie’s caught out.

Remi waits for results.

Tuesday 28th April (Episode 8683)

Mackenzie’s caught aiding and abetting.

Abigail’s social justice campaign backfires.

Will Sonny heed the doctor’s advice?

Wednesday 29th April (Episode 8684)

Cash and Jo search for Tane.

David is onto Newman.

Brax and Ricky’s quiet family life is under threat.

Thursday 30th April (Episode 8685)

Cash follows a lead.

Tane’s cut loose.

David makes a shock arrest.

Friday 1st May (Episode 8686)

Tane faces the music.

Brax dreams of a better life.

David fights for Lacey’s freedom.