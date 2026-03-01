New Home and Away spoilers reveal why Tane and Brax meet up!

Coming up on Home and Away in Australia, Mackenzie puts in a call to a River Boy as she tells Tane it’s time for him to skip town, while is Lacey’s situation with Holden about to turn deadly?

As Tane’s (Ethan Browne) court date looms, it appears as though all hope has been lost of proving his innocence.

Arrested for possession with intent to supply—after Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) mother Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) planted drugs in baby Archie’s cot—Tane was released on bail after Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) put up a significant amount of money for his bond.

The decision did not sit well with Cash’s superior, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), who promptly removed him from the investigation on the grounds that he was too personally involved.

But with David seemingly not prioritising the theory that Tane had been set up, Cash embarked on his own unofficial enquiries.

This was made all the more difficult when he found he’d been blocked from accessing the police database, but after gathering some names from Harper as possible contacts that Kerrie could have utilised, Cash went away for a few days to chase them up.

Unfortunately Cash hit a dead end. The names Harper remembered were all from over a decade ago, and none of them had seen Kerrie for some time.

Cash reluctantly told David what he’d been up to, with David ultimately agreeing to bring Cash back onto the case, but so far there’s still been no further progress.

This week, Tane’s lawyer Jane (Charlotte Friels) makes a bold suggestion—seeing how the case is panning out, she thinks it’s time that Tane faced the fact that he will likely be sent down. As such, he needs to concentrate on reducing his sentence… by pleading guilty.

For Tane, it’s not an option. He insists he will not admit to a crime he didn’t commit—particularly when doing so would mean accepting years away from Archie.

The disagreement has drastic consequences when Jane withdraws from the case, leaving Tane without legal representation just days before he is due back in court!

With time running out and no fresh evidence to support his defence, the reality of the situation begins to close in.

“It all happens so fast,” Ethan told TV Week. “He doesn’t want his son to grow up with him in prison.”

Concerned about her dear friend, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) decides to take action, and puts in a call to brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) to ask whether he’d be able to help someone who needed to disappear…

It’s not long before Mac hears that Dean has put in a call to an old friend, who turns out to be none other than former River Boy leader Brax (Stephen Peacocke), last seen in Summer Bay back in 2016.

Tane’s stunned when Mack later makes the suggestion that he should go on the run. But faced with a potential 15-year sentence, will Tane feel like he has any other choice?

“If he takes off now, he can hopefully be with him in the future,” Ethan continues. “He thinks he’s doing what’s best for his son.”

Those who’ve kept up with our stories will already know Tane’s final decision, with it being revealed last year that the show was heading away for a special shoot in Western Australia which sees the return of Brax and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen).

In the past decade, the pair have made a new life for themselves, off the grid working on a remote cattle station in WA.

Next Monday, we catch up with the pair—alongside 10-year-old son Casey (Austin Cutcliffe)—as they talk about the request they’ve had from Dean.

Having worked hard to lay low over the years, reasons for which are still unknown considering Brax was a free man when he left Summer Bay, helping Tane has the potential to destroy everything they’ve worked for.

“He’s risking a lot to open the door to that world again,” Stephen Peacocke added. “So when the old life comes calling, which it does, we’ve got to see whether he’s going to help out, because there’s an option that he can turn his back on it.”

But can they stand by and watch an innocent man go to jail and be separated from his son, just like Brax had been all those years ago?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Holden (Lach Millar) shows no sign of backing off in his pursuit of Lacey (Sophea Pennington), despite having been arrested for breaching the terms of his AVO.

Lacey had hoped the order her father put in place would finally curb Holden’s behaviour, but instead it appears to have hardened his resolve, as he remains determined to “fix” things with the woman he continues to deludedly view as his “girlfriend”.

After Holden broke into the Beach House for a second time, Lacey was horrified to find him waiting for her in the bathroom and called the police. Cash came across Holden a short while later and was able to place him under arrest following a short pursuit.

With the breach of his AVO, together with further charges of breaking and entering and resisting arrest, it seemed as though Lacey’s ordeal would finally be over.

But this week Lacey’s left reeling when she learns that Holden has been granted bail, with David and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) quickly focusing on practical steps to limit any further risk to Lacey.

David arranges for Lacey to stay at the Bay Motel rather than the Beach House, wary that Holden could turn up there again, and advises her to remain in busy, public places wherever possible.

But during her next shift at the board shop, Lacey is asked to collect a set of surfboards from the beach following a class. Without any further thought, she heads down on her own—only to find Holden waiting.

Holden insists that they’re meant to be together and presses her to leave with him, grabbing her arm as she desperately tries to pull away. Fortunately, Mali (Kyle Shilling) spots the confrontation and races across the sand, prompting Holden to take off.

“It’s at that point Lacey realises that he doesn’t care about the AVO and that terrifies her,” Sophea tells TV Week. “They’re following all the right protocols that the system has to keep her safe, yet Holden is still finding a way to find her.”

Later, any sense of security the motel was meant to provide also proves to be short-lived. When Lacey opens the door to her room, believing it to be a takeaway delivery, she’s confronted by Holden once again.

Pushing past her and into the room, Holden blocks Lacey’s exit as she attempts to get away.

“Things get very heated and, when it escalates, Lacey’s reaction isn’t about revenge or aggression, it’s about survival,” Sophea continues.

Will Lacey be able to summon help, or, with a recent promo suggesting that someone won’t survive the week, will she be forced to take matters into her own hands?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 2nd March (Episode 8672)

John accepts his limitations. Remi makes a decision. Sonny puts his friend first.

Tuesday 3rd March (Episode 8673)

Cash’s investigation bears fruit. Sonny doubles down. Leah has big reno dreams.

Wednesday 4th March (Episode 8674)

Tane’s hopes for acquittal are dashed. Lacey’s greatest fears are confirmed. David forces Cash to follow protocol.

Thursday 5th March (Episodes 8675)

Tane’s court date looms. Lacey gets an unwanted visitor. Mackenzie calls in a favour.