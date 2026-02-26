A new promo for what is being described as Home and Away‘s “Inescapable Week” suggests that a character will die in next week’s Australian episodes.

A dramatic new promo aired after Thursday’s Home and Away triple bill in Australia, teasing the death of a character in the lead up to Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky’s (Bonnie Sveen) highly-anticipated return to our screens in early March.

The promo appears to suggest that it’ll be either Remi (Adam Rowland), Holden (Lach Millar) or Lacey (Sophea Pennington) who lose their life next week, with the three characters currently involved in major storylines which began shortly after the train crash which ended the 2025 season.

Lacey is currently being stalked by Holden, who has developed an unhealthy obsession with her after meeting her on the train to the Off the Rails music festival in November’s Australian season finale.

This week’s episodes have seen David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) convince his daughter to take out an AVO (Apprehended Violence Order) against Holden after he refused to leave her alone.

However, being served with the order made no difference to Holden’s behaviour, and he broke into the beach house in today’s episode.

He was waiting for Lacey when she returned home, having been chaperoned from the bay by Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Mali (Kyle Shilling), and she discovered him as she headed out of the bathroom dressed only in a bathrobe.

Lacey ordered Holden to leave, and thankfully managed to call the police before Holden could do anything. Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) rushed towards the beach house and managed to catch Holden as he made his escape – but it seems like that still won’t be the end of the story.

“Will she escape his obsession?” the new promo asks.

“Lacey’s greatest fears are confirmed” are confirmed in next Wednesday’s episode, while next Thursday, “Lacey gets an unwanted visitor,” who we can only assume is Holden.

Will next week end with one of the pair losing their life?

Meanwhile, Remi has a massive storyline of his own, as he faces going under the knife to remove his brain tumour, which was discovered when he suffered a seizure in the days after the train crash.

He’s been undergoing radiotherapy in recent weeks, but tonight’s episode confirmed that the treatment hasn’t worked and his tumour has grown.

He suffered another seizure in the first of today’s triple bills, and was eventually convinced by Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Sonny (Ryan Bown) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) to return to Northern Districts Hospital for a scan to see if the radiotherapy was working.

Levi was then forced to break the bad news to Remi that his tumour had in fact grown, and brought in straight-talking colleague Dr Cindy Swan (Brigid Zengeni) to explain Remi’s treatment options – he would need to undergo surgery in a matter of days, or it could be too late.

Dr Swan explained that she recommended they perform ‘awake surgery’, with a conscious Remi tasked with talking and performing a series of basic neurological tasks during the risky procedure, so that the surgical team would be immediately aware if the experienced surgeon was “poking anything [she] shouldn’t be poking.”

At the end of tonight’s tripe bill, Levi then pressed the urgency of the surgery, telling Remi that if they don’t operate, he could be gone within a month!

“Will he escape with his life?” the promo continues as it teases next week’s death.

Last year, a backstage image was posted on Instagram showing that Remi eventually agrees to go under the knife, as we see him lying in an operating theatre surrounded by the surgical staff.

Could Remi be the one to lose his life?

Well, with many of Home and Away‘s external scenes filmed at Palm Beach in Sydney’s northern beaches, it’s often possible to tell when cast members have left the show months before their exit airs on screen.

Both Adam Rowland (Remi) and Sophea Pennington (Lacey) have been seen filming as recently as this week, confirming that neither of them will be dying in next week’s episodes. This all but confirms that Holden will be the one to meet a grizzly end next week.

Of course, the show could always throw a curveball, as it did during the 2026 Season Return, when the death – which had been teased by actress Maddison Brown, who plays Jo – was eventually confirmed as guest character Isaac (Jordan Dulieu), whose only appearance had been during the finale episodes.

But, with Lach Millar not having been spotted on set for months, we at least know that he’ll be leaving the show in the coming weeks – so it now seems highly likely that it’ll be a very final end for his character.

Just how he dies, and whether Lacey has anything to do with it, remains to be seen!

The promo also gives us more of a look at Brax and Ricky’s return, as Tane (Ethan Browne) flees the bay and meets up with Brax in Perth to ask him for help with his current predicament.

“And his escape will lead us to a River Boy!” the promo concludes.

Their return comes about as Tane asks Brax for help with his current situation, which has seen him be arrested on drug offences after Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) planted a packet of white powder under baby Archie’s mattress before reporting Tane to the police.

As with similar ones in recent weeks, the new promo shows Tane meeting up with Brax on the Elizabeth Quay Bridge in the Perth CBD and asking him for help.

“Why should I stick my neck out for you?” Brax asks.

We then see the three potential victims of next week’s “unescapable week”.

“Someone won’t survive the week!” we’re told by the voiceover.

We then see more shots of Tane trying to convince Brax to help, as he stands in front of his ute and refuses to let him leave.

“It’s all leading to the biggest event of the decade,” we’re reminded. “Brax and Ricky are back on Home and Away!”

“I hope you know what you’re doing,” Ricky tells her partner.

“Yeah, me too!”

Brax and Ricky’s return will air the week commencing Monday 9th March. UK viewers will see the scenes in mid to late April.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 2nd March (Episode 8672)

John accepts his limitations. Remi makes a decision. Sonny puts his friend first.

Tuesday 3rd March (Episode 8673)

Cash’s investigation bears fruit. Sonny doubles down. Leah has big reno dreams.

Wednesday 4th March (Episode 8674)

Tane’s hopes for acquittal are dashed. Lacey’s greatest fears are confirmed. David forces Cash to follow protocol.

Thursday 5th March (Episodes 8675)

Tane’s court date looms. Lacey gets an unwanted visitor. Mackenzie calls in a favour.