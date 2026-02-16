Home and Away promo gives a first look at Brax, Ricky and Tane together!

A new Home and Away promo has confirmed that Tane turns to the River Boys for help, as he meets up with Brax and Ricky in Perth.

It’s been the worst-kept Summer Bay secret for a while, but we’ve now had official confirmation that Tane (Ethan Browne) will be meeting Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) in a few weeks’ time, as Home and Away heads west.

Recent Australian episodes have seen Tane arrested and charged with the possession and supplying of drugs, after being set up by Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) embittered mother Kerrie (Sara Wiseman).

Last week, Kerrie secretly planted a small bag of white powder beneath the mattress in baby Archie’s cot in a calculated attempt to frame Tane, resenting that he had opposed her involvement in Archie’s life from the outset.

Mere hours later, Tane and Jo (Maddison Brown) were in bed together when they were interrupted by a knock on the door. It was Jo’s dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), complete with a search team, to execute a search warrant on the premises.

When the search found the bag that Kerrie had planted, Tane was placed under immediate arrest.

Tonight’s episode saw Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) post Tane’s bail, after his solicitor managed to convince the magistrate that he wasn’t a flight risk.

David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) wasn’t happy with Cash for attending the hearing, but when he asked him how he thought it would look to his colleagues, Cash calmly replied: “Probably looks like I believe he’s innocent.”

After discovering that it was Cash who posted Tane’s bail, David took him off the case with immediate effect.

But while Tane currently has an ankle tag tracking his movements, sounding an alarm if he ventures too far from Saxon Avenue, it appears he’ll find a way to jump on a flight to Western Australia in the weeks ahead…

With Kerrie having vanished, it seems Tane faces a tough battle to prove his innocence, despite the presence of a baby camera in Archie’s bedroom, and Kerrie’s fingerprints – which should certainly be on the police database – being all over the packet she planted under his cot.

Now, a new promo has confirmed for the first time that Tane will turn to the River Boys for help as he tries to avoid jail.

As Home and Away has been teasing for some time, the show recent headed to Western Australia to film a special series of episodes, which will reunite us with Brax and Ricky for the first time in a decade as we find out where life has taken them since they left Summer Bay.

The new promo features much of the same footage that we’ve seen in previous versions, but with one major addition: Tane Parata!

As with the previous promos, we’re reminded that Brax and Ricky have seemingly spent the past few years hiding away – though we’re a little confused as to why they would need to be, as Brax’s 2016 return to the bay saw him reveal that he’d been cleared of the charges that caused him to fake his own death.

This time, we see Tane – armed with nothing but a gym bag – waiting on the Elizabeth Quay pedestrian bridge in the heart of Perth’s CBD, as the promo tells us that Brax and Ricky’s “Perfect escape is about to end.”

Tane looks nervous as he waits for someone to arrive.

That someone is, of course, ex-River Boy leader Darryl “Brax” Braxton!

“Who is this guy? Why should we help him?” we hear Ricky ask Brax, as we see the River Boy walking towards Tane.

It seems Brax is wondering the same thing.

“Why should I stick my neck out for you?” Brax asks.

“Because I’m innocent,” Tane replies.

“If the cops are looking for this guy, he could lead them straight to us,” Ricky points out, clearly concerned at the idea of Brax helping Tane out after they’ve successfully left their River Boy lifestyle behind for a fresh start in the bush.

Back in the CBD, we see Brax telling Tane: “I don’t let anyone put my family at risk!”

“I just have a bad feeling,” Ricky tells her partner.

While it looks like Brax has every intention of driving off and leaving Tane alone in the CBD, it seems Tane isn’t willing to give up without a fight.

Tane stands in front of Brax’s ute as the pair stare at each other.

As Brax accelerates, Tane lunges towards the car and shouts for him to stop.

“I walked away from my son for this!” Tane pleads.

Brax can’t help but feel for Tane, having spent the past decade watching his son Casey grow up – an experience he nearly missed out on after finding himself in prison back in 2015, shortly before Ricky gave birth.

Brax does eventually give in and offer to help Tane, as the next thing we see is Tane in the remote WA bush.

We hear Ricky say “we’ve got a whole new life now,” over shots of the beautiful remote wilderness their family now calls home.

Is Tane’s presence about to disrupt that?

It seems that it won’t take long for Ricky to warm towards Tane – or at least understand his point of view – as she can see a lot of similarities between him and Brax.

“You two have a lot in common,” she tells him.

We then see Brax and Tane walking towards the sea together.

And it wouldn’t be a Tane meets Brax promo without a shot of a topless Tane making the most of the ranch’s outdoor shower.

Of course, one huge question remains – can Brax help track down Kerrie and prove Tane’s innocence?

Or is Tane simply looking to follow in Brax’s footsteps and disappear to Western Australia, evading capture forever?

Brax and Ricky’s return will air next month.

Tane featuring in the Western Australia episodes has been known about for some time, after fans were lucky enough to spot Stephen Peacocke filming alongside Ethan Browne as filming got underway in Perth last October.

A photo taken in Perth’s CBD by Hannah and posted on Back to the Bay‘s Home and Away Forum shows Ethan and Stephen talking to an assistant director between filming.

Meanwhile, fan Diane Head posted to the Home and Away Spoilers and Gossip group of a photo she had taken with Stephen and Ethan as they filmed outside The Bell Tower tourist attraction in Perth.

The pair were also spotted at nearby Elizabeth Quay by Glennys Marsdon, who posted a series of photos of the filming on Instagram.

While Tane wasn’t officially announced as featuring in the Western Australian episodes, actor Ethan Browne provided comment for the initial press release back in July last year, stating: “We’re stoked to be heading across to beautiful Western Australia for Home and Away’s first time ever this October.”

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th February (Episode 8660)

Leah crafts a romantic apology. Cash ignores a stern warning. Tane’s reunited with his son.

Tuesday 17th February (Episode 8661)

Cash is shut out. Jo picks a side. Harper lashes out.

Wednesday 18th February (Episode 8662)

Sonny and Remi lock horns. David has a new lead. Jo supports Tane.

Thursday 19th February (Episodes 8663-8666)

Remi and Sonny go head-to-head. Has Leah lied to Justin? Holden won’t take no for an answer.

Levi’s protective over Abigail. Leah gives Holden a serve. Is Lacey in danger?

Harper demands answers. Mali steps in to defend a friend. Holden’s delusion turns dangerous.