Home and Away Spoilers – Tane is arrested as Kerrie frames him!

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as Kerrie says goodbye to Summer Bay, she has one final surprise in store as she frames Tane, leading to his arrest!

Just when Harper (Jessica Redmayne) thought she’d said a final goodbye to her devious mother, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) makes another appearance… with the intent of destroying Tane’s (Ethan Browne) life!

Harper had been willing to give her former addict mother a chance after being estranged for many years, hoping that she had turned over a new leaf so that she could be a part of grandson Archie’s life.

Sister Dana (Ally Harris) wasn’t convinced, the scars from their traumatic childhood still very raw for her, and so refused to have anything to do with the reunion.

Tane had also raised concerns about Archie being exposed to what he saw as a toxic influence—going so far as to leave town with his son when he learned that Harper was planning to let them meet—before Harper eventually persuaded him to agree, under strict conditions.

Kerrie’s true colours soon emerged when she attempted to convince Harper that Tane was exerting control over her.

Her claim that Tane had threatened to take Archie away quickly unravelled once Marilyn (Emily Symons) told Harper the truth about the conversation she had witnessed—and from that point, there was no turning back for Tane.

Although Kerrie later tried to apologise and put the incident behind them, Tane made it clear that it had only confirmed his suspicions about her all along. When Harper backed him, and agreed that she should only have supervised visits with Archie, Kerrie was seething.

Desperate to get to know her grandson, Kerrie changed tack, as she did a search on Tane hoping to dig up some dirt.

She thought she’d hit the jackpot when she learned about Tane being on a suspended sentence—after abducting baby Poppy back in 2024—and threatened to tell Harper all about his criminal past unless Tane backed down.

But Kerrie’s plan backfired. Tane informed her that not only did Harper know everything, she was also the case worker assigned to baby Poppy at the time.

The failed blackmail attempt proved to be the final straw, as Harper finally saw just how easy it was for her mother to resort to lies and deceit.

“Well this is just great,” Kerrie replied as Harper confronted her. “He’s on a suspended sentence, he can see my grandchild whenever he damn well wants, and I have to be supervised? How’s that fair?!”

The next morning, Harper finally told Kerrie that she would have to leave. Kerrie begged Harper to reconsider, telling her she was making a mistake.

“The only mistake that I made was bringing you back into my life,” a tearful, angry Harper responded. “And I’m never gonna do that again.”

With Kerrie not wishing to leave, Harper instead decided to vacate the motel room they were sharing in order to move back in with Dana.

As Tane arrived to pick up Harper and her belongings, Kerrie asked if she could at least say goodbye to Archie, a request that was denied.

“Bye, mum,” Harper said softly, before closing the door behind her, believing it to be for the last time.

“She absolutely thinks twice about saying goodbye,” Jessica Redmayne told TV Week. “After everything they’ve been through and all the attempts at convincing Tane and Dana that she had changed.”

“Harper’s heartbroken that her Mum betrays that trust and falls back into the same old patterns as when she and Dana were kids. She just wanted what was best for her son.”

But as Kerrie sat down, alone in the motel room, her upset quickly turned to anger. It was clear that she was gunning for Tane, believing him to be responsible for Harper’s decision.

This week, Kerrie shows up again, seemingly still hoping for a last goodbye with her grandson.

Whether or not she gets it remains to be seen, but as a promo for this week’s episode reveals, Kerrie still has further unfinished business.

Approaching Tane and new girlfriend Jo (Maddison Brown) in the surf club, Kerrie makes clear her stance.

“You ruined my relationship with my grandson,” she hisses. “Karma’s going to catch up with you.”

“Have a nice life, Kerrie,” Tane coolly replies, dismissing her threat.

Meanwhile, it appears that Harper and Tane’s co-parenting relationship is getting back on track.

With Tane and Jo now official, Tane asks Harper if it’s okay for Jo to start hanging out with Archie. Harper’s pleased with the development, and assures Tane that she’s fine with Jo being a part of Archie’s life going forward.

Harper later announces to Tane that she’s putting a stop to her plan to battle out custody arrangements of Archie through solicitors. Instead, she wants to go back to their original plan of 50/50, much to Tane’s delight.

But everything could be set to crumble, when Kerrie makes a secret visit to Tane’s house.

Creeping around, spotting a framed photo of Archie and Tane, Kerrie proceeds to head into the bedroom and plants some drugs in Archie’s cot!

Later, Tane and Jo are in bed when they’re interrupted by a loud knock on the door. It’s Jo’s dad, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), but it’s not a social visit. The sarge is with a team of officers and has a warrant to search the premises following an anonymous tip-off!

Both are left bewildered, with Jo furious that the allegation is being taken seriously at all—particularly given David’s recent support for her relationship with Tane.

As the search gets underway, Tane waits outside while Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) tries to keep him calm. Certain there’s nothing to find, they’re caught off guard when David re-emerges, grim-faced, holding a small bag of white powder.

David has no choice—Tane is under arrest, and Cash is forced to place his mate in handcuffs ready to be taken in for questioning.

How will Tane get out of this one?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th February (Episode 8654)

Does Kerrie deserve a goodbye? Sonny’s confronted by his new life. Mali sees through Holden.

Tuesday 10th February (Episode 8655)

Kerrie has a final surprise for Tane. Dana refuses to give up without a fight. Archie’s family come together.

Wednesday 11th February (Episode 8656)

Tane’s world is turned upside down. Can Jo really trust her new boyfriend? Cash fears for his friend.

Thursday 12th February (Episodes 8657-8659)

Harper’s guilt surges. Cash struggles with the rules. Sonny’s frustration gets the better of him.

Remi pays a long overdue visit. Justin and Leah rekindle the romance. Is Mali right to not trust Holden?

Remi starts radiation therapy. Will Lacey see through Holden’s lies? Justin romances Leah.