Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane is furious as Harper reveals she wants full custody of Archie – as her and Dana’s estranged mum Kerrie arrives in the bay.

Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) ongoing battle with Tane (Ethan Browne) over co-parenting baby Archie takes another turn next week, as Harper and Dana’s (Ally Harris) mother, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) makes an unexpected visit to Summer Bay.

The Matheson sisters had been estranged from their parents ever since they were old enough to leave home, having endured a rough childhood marred by Kerrie and husband Warwick’s addictions.

But after becoming a mother herself, and with Tane’s parents both dead, Harper began to wonder if her son would miss out by having no grandparents in his life.

Whilst Dana refused to change her stance on purging her parents from her life, Harper tasked Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) with tracking them down.

Whilst it was discovered that dad Warwick had died four years ago, mum Kerrie was still around and had not come to police attention in that time. Buoyed by the hope that her mother had changed her ways, Harper decided to reach out and set up a tentative meeting.

Having already made his thoughts on Archie meeting his grandmother clear—that it would never happen—Tane was furious when he learned that Harper had been to see Kerrie. He took off with Archie, ignoring all of a frantic Harper’s attempts to make contact.

Although Tane returned with their son the next day, and acknowledged he’d handled the situation badly, the incident left Harper shaken.

The trust between them now broken, Harper moved herself and Archie out of the Parata house to the local motel, and informed Tane that she’d be applying for a formal custody arrangement. Any further questions would have to go through her solicitor.

Next week, Harper’s decision hits hard for Tane when John (Shane Withington) hands him a legal letter, delivered to the surf club, outlining the proposed custody arrangements.

Stunned by the contents, Tane reacts angrily to the proposal that Harper should have full custody of Archie, whilst Tane pays child support with access limited to every second weekend.

Unable to get through to Harper, Tane turns to Dana, demanding she tell him where Harper and Archie are staying, but Dana refuses to divulge.

Whilst she agrees the proposed arrangements go too far, she makes it clear she promised to keep Harper’s location secret and has no intention of breaking that trust.

Instead, Dana offers to arrange a meeting between the pair in neutral territory, which Tane reluctantly agrees to.

As Tane prepares to meet Harper, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) does her best to rein him in, urging him to slow down and keep his emotions in check. She warns that charging in angry will only make things worse, but Tane is too wound up to take it on board.

When the pair meet, Harper tells Tane that she’s left Archie with Dana, explaining she doesn’t want to take risks while tensions are so high. Tane reacts badly to that decision, frustrated that he’s being kept away from his son and that he still doesn’t even know where Harper and Archie are staying.

Harper holds firm, reminding him that his decision to take Archie without warning is exactly why she no longer trusts him.

The argument escalates, with Tane insisting that one mistake shouldn’t justify shutting him out, whilst Harper points to the solicitor’s letter as a necessary safeguard. She argues that a legal agreement will stop things spiralling the next time they disagree.

Tane immediately takes issue with what she’s proposing, refusing to accept any arrangement that leaves him sidelined in Archie’s life.

The pair move up to Salt, but when Mac offers them something to eat on the house, Harper realises Tane has already discussed the situation with her.

Any progress they’ve made soon evaporates, and the argument flares again, returning to the same sticking point—Tane wants a 50/50 split. With other customers starting to take notice, Mac steps in and shuts things down.

The next day, Harper meets Tane again at the beach, and she brings Archie with her. Tane is finally able to spend time with his son, and the atmosphere softens. Both acknowledge that things got out of hand the day before, and whilst they still don’t agree, they accept the need to keep things respectful.

Tane agrees that a legal custody arrangement should go ahead, but pushes for reassurance that he won’t be shut out in the meantime. Harper agrees they should stick to a 50/50 arrangement while the solicitors are involved, and even agrees that Tane can take Archie overnight.

Later, back at the motel, Harper’s just finished a call with Dana when there’s a knock at the door. Not expecting anyone, she opens it and is caught off-guard to find her mother Kerrie standing there, having travelled to Summer Bay without warning.

Kerrie wastes little time in trying to re-establish a connection, asking about Archie and hoping to see him.

Harper immediately sets boundaries, explaining that Archie is with Tane and that now isn’t the time for introductions. Kerrie presses on, saying she wants to help and acknowledging she missed her chance to do so years ago, but Harper stands firm.

When Dana calls again—having offered to have Harper and Archie move into the pier apartment and wanting to help Harper move her stuff—Harper puts her off, insisting she has things under control.

Kerrie quickly reads between the lines and realises Dana is on the phone, concluding her other daughter has no interest in seeing her. Harper confirms it—Dana isn’t ready to let go of the past, and Harper admits she herself is still struggling with the forgiveness required to move forward.

Before heading out to run errands, Harper tells Kerrie to stay put at the motel. Kerrie agrees—but once Harper is gone, she ignores that request and heads out to explore the town instead.

Her wandering eventually brings her to the beach, where she meets John (Shane Withington). Unaware of who he’s dealing with, John offers his usual warm welcome and insists on giving her the grand tour of Summer Bay, offering her a ride on the CAN-AM.

Meanwhile, Harper has met up with Dana, hopeful to steer her away from any possibility of bumping into Kerrie, until the two part ways at the surf club as Dana begins her shift.

But who should come in at that moment but John, proud to be showing off the surf club as the heart of the community to his special guest.

Harper clocks Kerrie stepping in beside him and immediately panics. She rushes over, trying to steer Kerrie back towards the door before Dana notices, but as Kerrie greets her it’s too late.

Hearing the all too familiar voice, Dana slowly turns around, coming face-to-face with the woman who made her childhood a living hell.

“Dana….” Kerrie says softly as she sees her daughter for the first time in years.

“You have got to be kidding me,” Dana states, glaring at Harper.

How will Dana and Tane react to Kerrie’s unexpected arrival in Summer Bay?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th February (Episode 8627)

Justin gives Leah some space. Cash gets insider information. Sonny pitches an exciting business idea.

Tuesday 10th February (Episode 8628)

Tane attempts to get intel. Justin’s back to business. Harper’s declared war.

Wednesday 11th February (Episode 8629)

Mali urges Tane to see reason. Mackenzie’s moved by Levi’s gift. Harper gets an unexpected visitor.

Thursday 12th February (Episode 8630)

Dana’s face to face with the past. Harper delays moving day. Leah feels Justin’s distance.

Friday 13th February (Episode 8631)

Kerrie causes conflict. Dana feels blindsided. Are Mackenzie and Levi ready to try again?