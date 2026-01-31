Home and Away Spoilers – Jo finally chooses between Tane and Eddie

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Jo struggles to choose between Tane and Eddie, until a bombshell piece of information from David changes everything.

At the end of last week, tensions between Tane (Ethan Browne) and Harper (Jessica Redmayne) escalated after their disagreement over baby Archie reached breaking point.

After learning that Harper had allowed her estranged mother back into her life, Tane reacted by taking Archie without telling her where they were going, ignoring Harper’s calls as he tried to work out what to do next.

He later returned with Archie, acknowledging that he’d handled the situation badly—but the damage had already been done.

Harper informed Tane she was contacting a solicitor in order to put a formalised custody arrangement in place.

Next week, Harper doubles down and makes it clear she wants firmer boundaries in place going forward. She insists their co-parenting arrangements need to be formally set out in writing, arguing that everything involving Archie should be agreed in advance.

Tane pushes back, preferring to deal with decisions between them rather than through solicitors, but the discussion keeps circling back to the same sticking point—Harper’s determination to introduce Archie to his former-addict grandmother.

When neither is willing to shift, Tane’s left reeling when Harper later reveals that she and Archie are moving out, instructing him to direct any further questions to her solicitor.

Meanwhile, Tane’s love life isn’t looking any more rosy at the moment, after his budding romance with Jo (Maddison Brown) came to an abrupt end when her ex-boyfriend Eddie (Stephen Madsen) came on the scene.

The two had last seen each other back in 2023, when Jo broke things off following the death of her mother, Kristina (Fiona Noonan), in a car accident.

His arrival—as the first artist signed on the books of Remi’s (Adam Rowland) new music label—stirred up old feelings for Jo, and she explained to Tane that she needed to work out if there was still something there between her and Eddie.

Still dealing with the fallout from his conversation with Harper, Tane later finds himself nursing a stiff drink at Salt as Eddie prepares for his first gig.

When Tane overhears Eddie booking a table for Jo and Lacey (Sophea Pennington), his interest is piqued.

When Eddie begins his set later that evening, Tane initially prepares to leave—until he spots Jo and Lacey arriving and decides to stay.

As Eddie performs ‘Sliding Doors’, a song he wrote following his break-up with Jo, his attention is fixed on her throughout.

Jo smiles as she returns his gaze, but the moment is abruptly interrupted when Tane sits down next to Jo, in full view of Eddie, and asks her to come home with him!

Jo is furious at the timing, storming outside to confront Tane for putting her in that position in front of her ex.

Tane challenges why it should matter if Eddie is truly in her past, insisting he was simply going after what he wanted.

Jo cannot give Tane an answer, as she leaves for home telling him that it’s too much.

The next morning, as he talks with Jo near the surf club, Tane acknowledges that the moment may have been badly chosen, but makes his feelings clear, telling her that he wants her, and wants her to know it.

However, the exchange is witnessed by Eddie, who has quickly picked up on the tension and realised their relationship goes deeper than Jo had previously claimed.

Waiting for Jo back at the Beach House, Eddie asks about Tane and presses her for the truth.

Jo confirms that Tane made a move, and Eddie makes it clear he’s worked out that Tane is more than just her personal trainer.

Unwilling to be kept in the dark, he asks Jo to decide where she stands.

When David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) returns home, he’s happy to find Eddie there, presuming it’s in response to his text inviting Eddie to a BBQ that afternoon.

Eddie attempts to cover up the awkwardness between him and Jo as he accepts David’s invite.

As they begin to prep the salad, Jo tells Lacey that Eddie has asked her to make a final decision—him or Tane. The sisters try to weigh up the decision, but it’s not an easy one.

“You can either play it safe,” Lacey points out about Eddie, with the two having history and David being fond of him. “Or you can take a risk and try something new.”

Outside, as David mans the BBQ, Eddie passes him a cold one. David’s agenda becomes clear, as he tells Eddie that he’s glad he’s here with them and that it’s good for Jo to have an old friend around.

Sonny (Ryan Bown) soon arrives with a fancy bottle of liquor to get the party started, and John (Shane Withington) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) soon follow.

Keen to keep the momentum going following Eddie’s gig, hype man Sonny asks Jo if she can record a quick testimonial to post on the socials.

“Tell me how great Eddie Shepherd is,” he asks as he taps record, putting Jo on the spot.

With all eyes on Jo, Eddie’s in particularly, Jo freezes and excuses herself, retreating to her bedroom.

David follows and finally shares something he has been holding back. Just before the accident, Eddie had asked David and Kristina for permission to ask Jo to marry him.

In fact, that was the whole reason Kristina had insisted on going shopping with Jo on the day that she died, having wanted to buy Jo a special dress for the occasion.

The revelation leaves Jo needing time to process everything.

A short while later, Jo comes back outside as Eddie’s about to head off. She pulls him back and, without explanation, leans in to kiss him.

It seems Jo’s mind is made up!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd February (Episode 8622)

Jo rekindles an old connection. Remi’s confronted with a hard truth. David rises to a profound challenge.

Tuesday 3rd February (Episode 8623)

Jo is torn. Eddie plays Salt. Bree and Remi share the perfect goodbye.

Wednesday 4th February (Episode 8624)

David hosts a barbecue. Will Jo make a choice? Cash is against Eden’s plans.

Thursday 5th February (Episode 8625)

Mali gets the full story. Justin puts his foot in it. Cash is caught out.

Friday 6th February (Episode 8626)

The Langham family finally get closure. Justin and Leah butt heads. Sonny is shocked by a revelation.