UK Home and Away Spoilers – Tane takes Archie and flees Summer Bay!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane’s fury over Harper’s decision to visit her mum prompts him to make a rash decision, as he flees Summer Bay with his son!

Recent weeks have seen Harper (Jessica Redmayne) become focused on the absence of extended family in baby Archie’s life.

After a casual exchange with sister Dana (Ally Harris) about Archie’s teddy bear prompted a comment about what counted as family, it led Harper to reflect on their own estranged parents.

With Archie’s dad Tane’s (Ethan Browne) parents both deceased, and the rest of the Parata whānau living in New Zealand, Harper began to question Archie growing up without wider family connections.

That thinking was reinforced after a conversation with Alf (Ray Meagher), who spoke openly about his own grandchildren and the regret he felt at not having spent more time with them growing up.

The exchange pushed Harper to reconsider her long-standing decision to cut ties with her parents, who had brought the girls up whilst battling with addiction. Both sisters had left home at the earliest opportunity, and never looked back.

With Cash’s (Nicholas Cartwright) help, Haroer learned that their father Warwick had died of an overdose four years ago, whilst mum Kerrie was still alive and had not come to police attention in recent years.

Despite Dana’s objections, Harper reached out to Kerrie directly, receiving a blunt response that only strengthened Dana’s concerns.

Determined to find out for certain whether her mother had changed, Harper arranged to meet Kerrie in person. She left Archie in Tane’s care and told him she was heading away for work reasons.

This week, Harper returns to Summer Bay and insists to Dana that Kerrie has turned her life around, but Dana remains unconvinced.

When Tane arrives in the surf club to find the sisters arguing, Dana reveals to him that Harper’s supposed work trip was a visit to their mum.

Tane’s blindsided, particularly after telling Harper that he wanted her mother to have no part in Archie’s life.

Back at Tane’s, Harper insists that Kerrie is in a good place and deserves a second chance, explaining that she eventually told her about Archie because it felt right.

Tane is horrified, grilling Harper over what details she shared and warning how easy it is for someone to track them down.

To Tane, Kerrie’s past isn’t something that can be brushed aside, and when Harper presses the issue, he makes his position clear—Kerrie will not be allowed anywhere near Archie.

When Harper challenges him, Tane goes further, stating that if he has to, he’ll apply for full custody to protect their son.

Harper quickly fires back, reminding him of his suspended sentence for kidnapping baby Poppy and making it clear that a legal fight would not end in his favour.

The stand-off leaves both furious, neither prepared to back down.

Seeking advice, Harper turns to Cash, admitting she lied about where she’d been and explaining that Tane is now threatening a custody battle.

Cash refuses to take sides but urges her to stop treating the situation like a battle to be won, reminding her that both she and Tane ultimately want the same thing—what’s best for Archie.

When Harper heads back across the road to Tane’s, she finds the house empty and a note waiting on the kitchen counter.

“I’ve taken Archie, he’ll be safe with me. Tane.”

Panic sets in immediately. Harper leaves Tane a voicemail, furious that he’s taken their son without saying where he’s going and demanding that he come home.

With no response, Harper searches the Bay, asking both Alf and John (Shane Withington) if they’ve seen Tane, but neither have. Alf tries to calm her, pointing out that Tane is a good father, but it’s of little comfort to Harper.

The next morning, Tane and Archie still haven’t returned, and Harper admits to John that she hasn’t heard a word despite repeated texts and voicemails.

John urges her to stay calm, confident that Tane will return once he cools down, but Harper is furious that he took Archie at all.

After hearing the news from John, Dana arrives, alarmed by how far things have spiralled as she realises Harper was about to head out to the police station.

While Harper insists she has no choice, Dana begs her to stop, pointing out that Archie is with his father and that involving the authorities could destroy everything.

With Tane already on a suspended sentence, Dana reminds her that reporting him would almost certainly send him to prison—and asks whether Harper really wants Archie growing up without his dad.

Later, Harper leaves Tane another voicemail, no longer pleading. She tells him that he can’t take their son without saying where he’s going and makes it clear she expects Archie home immediately.

This time, she issues an ultimatum—if her son isn’t back in her arms by the end of the day, she will go to the police.

Will Tane return before Harper follows through on her threat?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th January (Episode 8617)

Jo rekindles an old connection. Remi’s confronted with a hard truth. David rises to a profound challenge.

Tuesday 27th January (Episode 8618)

Eden’s at a loss. Tane catches Jo in a lie. Mackenzie and Levi enjoy solid ground.

Wednesday 28th January (Episode 8619)

Harper and Tane reach a stalemate. Eden’s inspired by a new possibility. Mackenzie and Levi’s romantic plans are interrupted.

Thursday 29th January (Episode 8620)

Sonny lets a friend down gently. Harper faces an impossible decision. A creative challenge weighs on Mali.

Friday 30th January (Episode 8621)

Harper takes action. Leah’s grief compounds. Cash is caught in the middle.