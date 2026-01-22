UK Home and Away Spoilers – Can Remi convince Bree to stay in Summer Bay?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Bree makes a decision about her future in Summer Bay, while Levi’s touching gift for Mackenzie puts Mali in an awkward position.

This week saw Bree (Juliet Godwin) offered a long-held ambition, the opportunity to work overseas for the Doctors without Borders organisation.

It was a goal Bree had been working towards for several years, having originally applied for, and accepted, a position back in 2023. However, those plans were placed on hold when then-boyfriend Remi (Adam Rowland) was knocked off his bike, followed shortly afterwards by the sudden death of her father.

Faced with those events in quick succession, Bree chose to remain in Summer Bay, putting her dream aside in order to stay close to her loved ones.

This week, Bree’s successful campaign to introduce personal alarms for staff working in the emergency department brought her back onto the organisation’s radar.

Invited to apply again, Bree discussed the offer with Dana (Ally Harris), who pointed out that the two issues that had held Bree back previously—her relationship with Remi and her lack of confidence—were no longer factors.

The following day, Bree and Dana sat down to weigh up the decision, drawing up a pros and cons list. With the only downside being that they would miss each other, it appeared Bree’s decision had effectively been made.

One issue remained—in true Summer Bay tradition, the training would begin in Belgium in just two weeks’ time, leaving little time to prepare.

Knowing she needed to be upfront, Bree soon told Remi about the offer. He congratulated her on the opportunity, knowing how much it meant to her, but it was clear the news affected him.

Later that day, Remi went to see Bree at her apartment, asking her not to go and holding onto the hope that they might still reconcile their relationship.

As we pick up the action next week, Bree tells Remi that he has no right to ask her to stay—they haven’t been together for months.

Remi accepts her position, but on hearing that she hasn’t yet applied for the job, points out that she must be hesitating and that there must be a reason for that.

Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) arrival home interrupts the conversation, with Remi asking Bree to think things over as he heads out.

Unsettled, Bree talks things through with Sonny, explaining that deciding whether to take the job has been hard enough without Remi adding further pressure, especially given they are barely part of each other’s lives anymore.

Sonny responds that Remi never stopped loving her—something Bree acknowledges—but she maintains that caring about each other hasn’t been enough to make things work. As Sonny leaves to meet Eddie (Stephen Madsen) and Remi at Salt, he makes it clear he won’t influence her decision, reminding Bree that it’s her choice.

Later, Sonny speaks to Remi about the situation. When Remi presses him for details, Sonny tells him that asking Bree to stay was a lot to put on her and has only confused matters. Remi accepts the point, but insists that he isn’t prepared to let her go without a fight.

Meanwhile, Bree runs into Alf (Ray Meagher) and tells him that she has been offered a life-changing job opportunity. Alf congratulates her, pointing out that opportunities like this don’t come along often, and adds that Doctors Without Borders would be lucky to have her.

This seems to give Bree the final push she needs, and she arranges to meet Remi on Flat Beach.

Bree tells Remi that she will always love him, but finally confirms that she is going ahead with applying for the position.

She reminds Remi that he once encouraged her to pursue the opportunity and explains that she may not get another chance like it, making it clear it’s a decision she needs to make on her own.

Realising he’s defeated, Remi accepts her choice, telling Bree that he understands and that he is happy for her. He congratulates her on the opportunity and says that no one deserves it more. As Bree prepares to leave, she promises Remi that she will see him again before she goes.

Will Remi be able to face saying goodbye?

Whilst it’s the final nail in the coffin for one relationship, elsewhere in Summer Bay Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) are finally back on track following her miscarriage.

Last week, after Levi returned from court having received a good behaviour bond for assaulting an unruly patient, he and Mac finally sat down to confront the strain between them. The pair agreed to prioritise their relationship rather than pushing ahead with another IVF attempt so soon.

This week, Mac and Levi make a conscious effort to prioritise time together. At the beach, the pair are enjoying a rare moment of calm when Mac receives a text from Remi about meeting at Salt, followed shortly by a message from Bree for Levi, cutting their time short.

Reluctantly heading off to their respective workplaces, they agree to meet later for dinner.

That evening, after their meal at Salt, Mac and Levi return home and continue the night on the porch. With the pressure of IVF no longer hanging over them, they share a brandy together, enjoying the calm and clearly loved up as they make their way to the bedroom.

The following morning, Mac suggests breakfast outside, hoping to extend their time together. However, Levi is called into work for an urgent consult and has no choice but to leave.

Before he goes, the pair agree to make proper plans soon, settling on a surf date where Levi can watch Mac catching the waves. Levi also reassures Mac that putting IVF on hold was the right decision, something they both agree feels right.

Later, Levi approaches Mali with a request to design a custom surfboard for Mac. He explains that it isn’t for a special occasion, but simply something he wants to do for her after everything she’s been through, and asks Mali to keep the plan between them.

As the week continues, Mac and Levi’s attempts to spend uninterrupted time together are repeatedly disrupted, prompting them to take matters into their own hands. The pair announce to Mali and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) that they’re heading off on a short retreat, hoping some time away from the Bay will strengthen their relationship further.

Meanwhile, Mali struggles to make progress on the board he’s designing for Mac. Abi notices he’s skipping commitments and working late into the night, eventually getting him to admit he’s stuck on the design.

When Mali explains that he’s trying to capture everything about Mac in a single board and can’t make it work, Abi attempts to reassure him, suggesting he may be putting too much pressure on himself. Although she encourages him to step away and take a break, Mali remains frustrated, particularly after both Abi and Alf struggle to interpret his abstract design.

Later that evening, Alf finds Mali still working at the board shop. Mali admits Levi asked him to design the board for Mac and that he wants it to be perfect, but can’t get it right. Alf warns him that perfection can become the enemy of good and encourages him to trust his talent.

Despite the reassurance, Mali makes little progress. Having worked through the night without sleep, he admits to Abi the following day that he was sure he could do it but still can’t settle on a final design. When she points out the volume of sketches he’s produced and suggests his high standards may be holding him back, Mali remains unconvinced.

Learning that Levi has already been asking how the board is coming along, Mali concedes that he may have no choice but to tell him he can’t do it!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 26th January (Episode 8617)

Jo rekindles an old connection. Remi’s confronted with a hard truth. David rises to a profound challenge.

Tuesday 27th January (Episode 8618)

Eden’s at a loss. Tane catches Jo in a lie. Mackenzie and Levi enjoy solid ground.

Wednesday 28th January (Episode 8619)

Harper and Tane reach a stalemate. Eden’s inspired by a new possibility. Mackenzie and Levi’s romantic plans are interrupted.

Thursday 29th January (Episode 8620)

Sonny lets a friend down gently. Harper faces an impossible decision. A creative challenge weighs on Mali.

Friday 30th January (Episode 8621)

Harper takes action. Leah’s grief compounds. Cash is caught in the middle.