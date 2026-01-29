Home and Away's Bree says a final goodbye to Summer Bay in new UK spoilers

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Bree finds the perfect way to say goodbye to Remi as she leaves Summer Bay for good.

After more than three years in Summer Bay, it’s time for Dr Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) to depart for pastures new, though not before former love Remi (Adam Rowland) gives her something to remember him by.

Bree recently headed a campaign to improve security in the emergency department at Northern Districts Hospital, after she was attacked by a disturbed patient.

The successful outcome not only ensured that all emergency staff would be given personal alarms, but also brought Bree to the attention of the Doctors Without Borders organisation, via a member of the hospital’s medical board who sat on their selection panel. They invited her to apply for a position, essentially giving her a job offer.

Bree had first applied for a position, which would take her overseas, back in 2023. Although her application proved successful, she ended up turning down the opportunity, wishing to remain at home close to her loved ones after boyfriend Remi was involved in a motorbike accident and her father passed away.

But with her relationship with Remi now a thing of the past—their split coming last year after Remi cheated on Bree with Avalon (Gemma Dart)—Bree realised there was nothing tying her to Summer Bay anymore as she went through the pros and cons with housemate Dana (Ally Harris).

When Bree later broke the news to Remi that she would be leaving Summer Bay, he initially congratulated her for landing her dream job. But he later came to the pier apartment pleading with her not to leave, hopeful that they would one day resume their relationship.

Although it appeared that Bree was hesitating, she eventually asked to meet Remi and made her position clear. Whilst she admitted that she would always love him, she was taking the position—pointing out that he had been the one to encourage her to apply the first time around.

Remi accepted Bree’s decision, and told her that no-one deserved it more.

Bree assured Remi that they would see each other again before she leaves, and next week she certainly makes good on that promise.

As the week begins, it’s a bittersweet moment for Bree as she rides the Summer Bay waves one last time alongside fellow surfer Mackenzie (Emily Weir), with her departure set for the very next day.

As Levi (Tristan Gorey) joins them on the beach, he and Mac reveal to Bree that they came back from their getaway early in order to treat her, and ask her to join them for a farewell dinner at Salt that evening.

When she returns to her apartment, Bree finds another surprise from the pair, a hamper of Aussie goodies and a hat, so she doesn’t forget where she came from.

Meanwhile, Mac soon realises that her plans for Bree may be about to unravel. As Remi arrives at Salt to discuss Eddie’s (Stephen Madsen) gig that evening, she clocks that she’s accidentally double-booked the venue—meaning Bree and Remi would be sharing the same space.

Conscious of potential awkwardness between the former couple, Mac hastily attempts to cancel on Remi, claiming that she’s got a big 21st birthday party booked in.

The move doesn’t go down well, with Remi bristling at being sidelined and scrambling to reorganise Eddie’s gig at short notice. Outside, Remi runs into Bree and tells her about the situation, pointing out that Salt has now lost his future business.

Bree is quick to cotton on to the real reason why Mac has cancelled the gig, explaining that she’s organised a farewell dinner for her that evening.

It’s only then that Remi learns the full significance of the booking clash. If the dinner is a goodbye, he asks when Bree is actually leaving. Bree confirms that she is heading off the following morning.

Although Remi tries to brush it off, the news throws him for six. As he prepares to leave, the pair acknowledge that this really is goodbye—but before Remi can go, Bree stops him.

She insists there’s no reason they can’t both be at Salt that night and promises to speak to Mac herself. It’s her last day, she points out, and she intends to use that to her advantage.

Bree heads to Salt to speak to Mac, reassuring her that she can handle being in the same room as Remi and that he and Eddie shouldn’t miss out because of her.

Mac agrees to reinstate the gig and messages Remi to confirm.

Back at the apartment, Bree finishes packing with Dana, who helps herself to a few cast-offs while joking about Bree’s future with Doctors Without Borders.

When Dana asks how she’s feeling about seeing Remi later, Bree says she’s comfortable with it, suggesting it could be a good way to say goodbye—whilst acknowledging there are still things she hasn’t managed to say to him.

With Dana heading off to work and unsure if she’ll be back in time the next morning, the pair say their goodbyes there and then.

Dana urges Bree not to forget to enjoy herself in between saving the world, and assures her that things will be okay with her ex.

“I feel like you and Remi are really gonna find a way to end it on a good note,” she states as she heads out the door.

Taking that advice on board, Bree reaches out to Remi and invites him over. When he arrives, surprised by the message, she tells him she’s been thinking about their relationship.

Remi admits he has too—but before the conversation can go any further, Bree kisses him and leads him through to the bedroom.

In the afterglow, the pair agree that their sleeping together wasn’t a mistake. On the contrary, Bree suggests it was the perfect way to say goodbye, confirming that she’s still leaving.

Arriving late to Eddie’s gig prep at Salt, Remi and Bree later lock eyes as she enters the room and they share a smile. Suddenly the reason for Remi’s tardiness is all too obvious to Sonny (Ryan Bown).

Mac presents Bree with a glass of champagne and escorts her to a special table set up for them on the balcony.

Shortly afterwards, Bree joins Remi in watching Eddie’s performance, bringing her final evening in Summer Bay to a close.

The following day, as Bree prepares to leave the bay for good, she makes one final arrangement. With Dana still stuck at the hospital as expected, she asks Sonny to pass on her car keys, revealing that she has transferred ownership to Dana.

Moments later, Bree comes face-to-face with Remi once more. Although they had already said goodbye the day before, they stop to acknowledge what they shared.

Remi asks her not to forget him, and Bree tells him she never could—he changed her life, and without him she would never have made it to this point.

With a final hug, the two part ways, and Remi and Sonny wave her off as Bree leaves Summer Bay behind for her new adventure.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 2nd February (Episode 8622)

Jo rekindles an old connection. Remi’s confronted with a hard truth. David rises to a profound challenge.

Tuesday 3rd February (Episode 8623)

Jo is torn. Eddie plays Salt. Bree and Remi share the perfect goodbye.

Wednesday 4th February (Episode 8624)

David hosts a barbecue. Will Jo make a choice? Cash is against Eden’s plans.

Thursday 5th February (Episode 8625)

Mali gets the full story. Justin puts his foot in it. Cash is caught out.

Friday 6th February (Episode 8626)

The Langham family finally get closure. Justin and Leah butt heads. Sonny is shocked by a revelation.