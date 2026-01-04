Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Levi finds himself arrested after lashing out at work, while Jo and Tane finally give things a go.

Frustration over Mackenzie’s (Emily Weir) absence builds to a crisis point for Levi (Tristan Gorey) next week, as he lashes out at work and finds himself arrested!

A second round of IVF had finally proved successful for the pair, who had been trying for a baby for months, only for Mac to tragically suffer a miscarriage only days later.

Struggling in her grief, Mac was dealt a further, bittersweet blow when brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) announced that he and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) had welcomed their second child.

Already pushing away Levi rather than facing their heartache together, Mac made the spontaneous decision to head up to Queensland to help look after niece Izzy whilst Dean and Ziggy had their hands full with newborn Danielle.

Levi reluctantly complied with Mac’s request to give her some space, but when Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) found that Mac was refusing to take calls from their sister Abigail (Hailey Pinto) too, she hijacked Mali’s (Kyle Shilling) phone to reach out to Mac, urging her to stop shutting Levi out.

Mac hung up, leaving Eden fearing she’d only made things worse.

Although a later chat with Dean saw Mali receive word that Mac was doing fine, both he and Levi knew that she’d be putting on a front.

In an attempt to take his mind off everything, Levi decided it was time to head back to work, though both Mali and Eden worried about whether he was in the right headspace.

Next week, Bree (Juliet Godwin) updates Levi on her campaign for personal alarms for hospital staff, after she was stabbed by an unstable patient last year.

Bree was determined to improve security at the hospital, particularly after hearing about the junior doctor who had died back in 2019, but has now hit a brick wall after the board advised they don’t have the budget.

From Levi’s indifferent reaction, Bree can see that his mind is elsewhere. As she enquires whether everything is okay, Levi finally opens up, explaining that Mac suffered a miscarriage and has taken time away in Queensland.

That evening Bree takes Levi out for dinner at Salt, where he explains that Mac won’t talk to him. Bree is sympathetic as Levi admits his fear that she might not come back at all.

The following day, Levi’s yelling can be heard across the ED as he leaves a frustrated voicemail for Mac, requesting she at least let him know when she plans to come home. Bree checks in on him, but he insists he’s fine to carry on with his shift.

His assurance doesn’t last long.

An interaction with a patient, Lars, who was involved in a road rage incident quickly turns confrontational. When Levi gives Lars (Michael Gosden) a warning, he mouths off in response.

A short while later, when Levi steps out of the lift, he sees Lars violently pushing Bree as he demands to see the other patient involved in the incident.

Levi reacts instantly, punching Lars and knocking him to the ground, leaving Bree shocked by the outburst.

Levi apologises to both Bree and nurse Jo (Maddison Brown), but it does little to repair the damage.

Bree is furious, realising his actions may have undermined everything she’s been working towards to improve staff safety.

Bree explains to Jo just how serious the situation is—Levi is likely to be stood down, and his career could even be at risk. While she acknowledges he’s dealing with a lot personally, it doesn’t excuse what happened.

When brother-in-law Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) later arrives at the hospital to see Levi, it’s not a social call. He’s there to arrest him!

As Levi is led away, he’s reached his lowest point yet.

At the station, Cash talks Levi through the process and notifies Eden, who arrives with Abby just as Levi’s mugshots are being taken. Eden tries to get through to her brother, telling him this isn’t who he is.

Levi doesn’t argue, accepting responsibility for his actions while admitting that Mackenzie walking away hasn’t helped.

Eden later makes a decision, she has to phone Mac.

Will Levi’s arrest be the push Mac needs for her to return to Summer Bay?

Elsewhere, Jo and Tane (Ethan Browne) have finally decided to give romance a go, but there’s still some stumbling blocks to overcome.

Jo’s dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) already had reservations when he heard from Lacey (Sophea Pennington) that Jo and Tane were involved with each other, but he’s soon given another reason to disapprove.

Whilst at work, David’s handed a pile of paperwork containing details on the suspended sentences that are up for annual review. He’s surprised to find Tane is amongst them, following his seven-year sentence, to be served under a community-based intensive correction order, for abducting baby Poppy.

David decides to deal with Tane’s file himself, and heads over to the Parata house to quiz Tane.

Tane answers David’s questions, insisting there’s nothing being hidden, but the conversation stalls when David asks whether Jo knows the full story.

Aware that David won’t let it lie, Tane decides it’s better to deal with it head-on. He meets Jo and lays everything out, explaining how he came to be on a suspended sentence and what happened with baby Poppy.

Jo doesn’t sugar-coat it—the news a lot to take in, and it doesn’t look great on paper. But hearing it directly from Tane makes a difference.

She understands his intentions, even if she doesn’t agree with how he handled things, and decides it isn’t enough to be a dealbreaker.

As Tane and Jo share a moment together, David happens to witness it from nearby, his disapproval clear.

Their paths later cross again at the surf club, where Tane tells David that Jo now knows the truth, but it does little to reassure him.

David raises his concerns plainly, pointing to Jo’s vulnerability since losing her mum and questioning whether Tane’s complicated history is something she needs in her life right now.

For David, the issue isn’t honesty—it’s whether Tane is capable of giving Jo the stability she deserves.

David’s comments play on Tane’s mind, and when he meets Jo for a drink at Salt, he suddenly pulls away and makes an excuse to leave. Pressed for an explanation, he can only say he needs time to think.

When they meet again, Jo reassures Tane that she’s glad he was honest about his past, but his uncertainty is still there. Unable to explain what’s changed, Tane leaves Jo confused and frustrated.

The following day, Jo confronts him at the surf club, telling him that if he’s not interested, he should just say so.

Tane is stuck for words—and Jo cuts through it, asking him outright “Do you want this or not?”

As Tane finally confirms he does, the two kiss and Jo suggests they take things somewhere more private.

The pair end up in a room at the Bay Motel, where things quickly heat up.

“Over time, I think Jo and Tane discover they actually have a lot of common ground, after both losing loved ones,” Maddison Brown told Aussie magazine TV Week.

“They have a past experience that bonds them and helps them understand each other better.”

As they lie in bed together afterwards, Jo suggests they keep things between themselves for now.

Tane agrees, assuring her there’s no need for anyone else to know and that he’s happy to take things at her pace.

But how long will it be before David and Lacey realise that Jo and Tane’s relationship has progressed?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s of Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th January (Episode 8602)

Justin can’t get through to Leah. Dana holds firm. A journalist causes a stir.

Tuesday 6th January (Episode 8603)

Remi is in his element. David learns of Tane’s past. Sonny proposes a meaningful tribute.

Wednesday 7th January (Episode 8604)

Levi’s emotions get the better of him. Marilyn is overworked. Tane leaves Jo without answers.

Thursday 8th January (Episode 8605)

Levi hits rock bottom. Marilyn goes too far. Can Tane win back the girl?

Friday 9th January (Episode 8606)

Tane navigates new dynamics. Marilyn buckles under pressure. Leah lashes out at Lacey.