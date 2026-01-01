Harper gets a shock update as Home and Away returns to the UK

Coming up on Home and Away in the UK, as the show returns for 2026, Harper gets a major update on her parents, while Remi and Sonny pay tribute to Theo.

In the episodes leading up to the UK season finale, sisters Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana (Ally Harris) found themselves at odds after Harper decided to try and track down their estranged parents.

The sisters had a troubled upbringing, marred by their parents’ addictions, and the pair didn’t look back after leaving the family home as soon as they were old enough.

Now, more than a decade on, Harper becoming a mum herself has given her a different perspective.

A passing comment from Dana about her and Harper being all the family that baby Archie needed—followed by a chance conversation with Alf (Ray Meagher) about how he missed out on his grandkids growing up—got Harper thinking about her own parents.

With Tane’s (Ethan Browne) parents already dead, Harper felt that Archie was missing out on strong family links, and so pondered the idea of tracking down her mum and dad, Warwick and Kerrie.

Dana was adamant that she would have nothing to do with Harper’s scheme, baffled as to why Harper would want to inflict such horrendous people on Archie.

With Harper vague on details after telling Tane she’d had a disagreement with Dana over tracking down their parents, it didn’t take long for him to learn the truth from Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) about their history.

Tane made it clear to Harper that he wouldn’t want people like that around Archie, and as Harper stormed out, Dana assured him that Harper wouldn’t go ahead without her blessing.

However, a short while later, Harper was pleading with a reluctant Cash to look Warwick and Kerrie up on the police database.

As the show returns to UK screens on Friday, Harper and Dana seem to be in a better place, with Dana believing that Harper has now dropped her idea.

However, before they can spend much time together, Harper excuses herself after receiving a message from Cash, asking to speak to her privately.

Away from Dana, Cash explains that he’s followed up on what Harper’s request, and he’s been able to track down information about their parents.

Harper’s thrown when Cash then reveals that her father died four years ago from an overdose.

Mum Kerrie, however, is still alive, and Cash provides Harper with her last known whereabouts, adding that she hasn’t been in trouble with the police in recent years.

Harper wonders whether Warwick’s death may have been a wake-up call for Kerrie, and whether she could have changed her ways, but is still unsure whether she’ll follow through with getting in touch.

When Harper later meets up with Dana, she tells her that their dad has died.

Dana’s indifferent to the news; she has no interest in revisiting the past, and makes it clear that his death changes nothing for her.

As the conversation continues, Dana realises Harper didn’t come by this information by chance. She works out that Cash must have helped her and seeks him out, furious that he involved himself in something she wanted left alone, not to mention illegal.

Cash explains he’s sorry that it’s upset her, but suggests that Harper is the one she needs to be talking to, to find out why she can’t let this go.

That confrontation follows soon after, with Dana telling Harper that fear is all she associates with their parents. Harper argues that people are capable of change, but Dana isn’t convinced that the same can be said for monsters.

While she accepts Harper is entitled to her own choices, she sets a firm boundary, wanting no part in whatever comes next.

Dana later confides in Sonny (Ryan Bown), frustrated with Harper’s view that she should have a little more perspective when it comes to their parents. When Sonny asks what she means, she admits that she has faced her own struggle with addiction.

Sonny points out that Harper has spent years helping people out of bad situations and would never let any harm come to Archie, adding that Dana has obviously managed to overcome her own troubles.

Dana accepts that, acknowledging that Harper played a big part in helping her get there. Even so, it doesn’t change how she feels about their parents.

Harper later comes across an online memorial for their father. Not long after, Dana seeks her out to talk things through. She makes it clear she doesn’t understand why Harper wants to reopen contact with their mother, but accepts they’re coming at it from different places.

Dana’s only condition is that she’s kept out of whatever Harper decides to do next, explaining she cut their parents out of her life for a reason and wants it left that way.

Will Harper decide to reach out to Kerrie?

Elsewhere, Remi (Adam Rowland) and Sonny’s new record label is finally coming together, though both are feeling the absence of Theo (Matt Evans).

Before his death, Theo had been set to become the first artist signed to the new venture. Justin (James Stewart) was also due to come on board as manager, and the label was shaping up to be a fresh start for everyone.

Next week, Justin admits to Sonny that while he’s glad to hear that Back on Track records is finally coming to fruition, he can’t commit to helping just yet. His focus, he later explains to Leah (Ada Nicodemou), has to be on processing his grief, and he decides to attend grief counselling.

Leah immediately disengages at the mention of counselling. While she accepts Justin needs to grieve in his own way, the idea of talking to a stranger about Theo doesn’t sit right with her.

Justin tries to explain how the sessions are helping him, but when he returns home, he finds Leah deep-cleaning the fridge instead, clearly avoiding the conversation.

Later, she confides in Alf that counselling doesn’t feel like the right approach for her, although something Justin said during their discussion has stuck.

Justin had talked about focusing on the positive influences in Theo’s life—the things that brought him joy. For Leah, that immediately brings music to mind, and the realisation that Theo’s guitar is still sitting at the pier apartment she’s been avoiding.

When Leah finally goes back there, she’s momentarily caught off guard to find Sonny listening to the Lyrik album, featuring Theo on lead vocals.

As Leah begins packing up Theo’s belongings to take home, she opens up to Sonny about how much his guitar meant to him.

Justin gave Theo the guitar soon after his arrival in Summer Bay, after learning that Theo’s abusive father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) had destroyed his previous one.

Theo had stopped playing music for years, something Justin was determined to change.

“In this house… your house… music is never a waste of time,” Justin gently told him.

The conversation runs longer than either of them expects. When Leah eventually leaves with Theo’s guitar, Sonny realises he’s running late to meet with Remi.

By the time Sonny arrives at their new studio in Yabbie Creek, Remi is already in full flow, running through plans and testing out the space. Sonny turns up with an apology coffee in hand, but quickly admits he’s not firing on all cylinders.

Remi accepts it, but admits how hard it is knowing Theo won’t be part of the label they were supposed to be building together. When Justin later drops by the studio for a look around, Remi and Sonny raise the idea of doing something to acknowledge Theo’s role in it all.

Whilst Justin supports the idea, with his grief still raw, he isn’t able to come up with any suggestions, and soon heads home to be with Leah.

Back at the house, Leah’s just about finished packing up Theo’s belongings, ready to store in the spare rooms until they decide what to do with them. As Justin picks up Theo’s guitar, the pair start reminiscing… which springs an idea.

Justin and Leah turn up at Back On Track Records with the guitar, explaining to Remi and Sonny they’d like it displayed in the studio as a way of honouring Theo.

Leah is clear that it’s something Theo would have wanted, and finds comfort in the thought of his guitar becoming part of the space.

The idea immediately resonates with Sonny and Remi, who are tasked with finding the perfect sentiment to put on a plaque alongside it.

Recalling their earlier conversation, Sonny soon comes up with an idea. When he later calls over at Leah and Justin’s, he unveils the plaque to them.

“In this house, music is never a waste of time. In memory of Theo Poulos”

Justin and Leah are in agreement, it’s perfect.

That evening, Remi and Sonny admire the plaque after mounting it alongside the guitar, and Remi’s soon getting to work scouring the net for some potential music talent.

Back on Track Records is open for business!

Home and Away returns to UK screens on Friday 2nd January at 6:30pm on 5Star. The episodes are available to stream from 6am weekdays.

Here are the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Friday 2nd January (Episode 8601)

Lacey tries to stay busy. Levi struggles with being isolated from Mackenzie. Dana feels betrayed.

Monday 5th January (Episode 8602)

Justin can’t get through to Leah. Dana holds firm. A journalist causes a stir.

Tuesday 6th January (Episode 8603)

Remi is in his element. David learns of Tane’s past. Sonny proposes a meaningful tribute.

Wednesday 7th January (Episode 8604)

Levi’s emotions get the better of him. Marilyn is overworked. Tane leaves Jo without answers.

Thursday 8th January (Episode 8605)

Levi hits rock bottom. Marilyn goes too far. Can Tane win back the girl?

Friday 9th January (Episode 8606)

Tane navigates new dynamics. Marilyn buckles under pressure. Leah lashes out at Lacey.