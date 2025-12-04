UK Home and Away 2026 Spoilers – All the Summer Bay drama for next year

As Home and Away‘s final episode for 2025 airs in the UK, we take a look at what’s coming up on the show next year.

Each year, Home and Away takes a Christmas break on 5, ending in late November or early December, and returning in January.

This year, the final episode airs on 5STAR on Thursday 4th December and on Channel 5 on Friday 5th December, before the show takes a one-month break.

When does Home and Away return to the UK?

Home and Away will returns to UK screens on Friday 2nd January 2026, on 5STAR.

We assume that the weekday afternoon airings on Channel 5 will resume as usual on Monday 5th January 2025.

With the UK being around seven weeks behind Australian broadcasts, we already know what will be coming up in the first two months on Channel 5 next year. So here’s a look at what’s in store:

Mac continues to push Levi away

Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi’s (Tristan Gorey) difficult IVF journey saw brief elation for the couple just a few weeks back, when Mackenzie took a test and discovered that she was pregnant.

However, just one week later, she experienced abdominal pains and learnt that she’d lost the baby, leaving her heartbroken.

Unable to cope with her grief, Mackenzie began to push Levi away, and Levi struggled to get through to her.

When Mac then got the bittersweet news from Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) that Ziggy had given birth to their second baby – Daniella Thompson, weighing 3.5kgs – she spiralled further.

She eventually decided that she was going to head north to Queensland to help support the pair with their newborn, and nothing Levi could say was going to stop her.

Next year, as she continues to ignore Levi’s calls, he’s left feeling lost and confused, as he too struggles with the loss of his unborn baby and now the uncertainty over his relationship.

When Bree is harassed by an unruly patient at Northern Districts Hospital, Levi loses his cool and punches the patient. Now his career is at risk too!

And when Mackenzie returns, she has no sympathy for him, she just wants to know why he’d do something so reckless.

Will Levi lose his job, and with Mac still not willing to discuss their shared grief, what does the future hold for their relationship?

Sonny proposes a tribute to Theo

As Summer Bay continues to come to terms with Theo’s (Matt Evans) death, Sonny (Ryan Bown) and Remi (Adam Rowland) propose a touching tribute after a chat with Justin (James Stewart).

Theo had been the first artist signed up to ‘Back on Track’ records, with Justin coming on board as manager, so when Justin announced that he’d be taking some time out, Remi had been ready to pull the plug before they’d even got started.

It was a pep talk from Sonny that saw Remi eventually change his mind, with the pair pushing ahead with kitting out the new recording studio that Remi has purchased.

As we return to Summer Bay next year, the pair decide that their new studio needs to honour their good friend.

They approach Justin for advice on how they can pay tribute to him through their work, but it proves almost too painful for Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) to think about.

However, when Theo’s belongings are retrieved from the pier apartment, the thing that stands out to them is Theo’s guitar.

Justin had gifted it to him not long after his arrival in Summer Bay, after learning that Theo’s father Dimitri (Salvatore Coco) had once smashed up Theo’s own guitar.

“This house… your house… never thinks music is a waste of time,” Justin told Theo as he handed the instrument over.

Seeing the guitar again stirs up a wave of emotion for Justin and Leah, but also serves as a reminder of how much joy music brought to Theo’s life—and to everyone around him.

When Leah and Justin later visit Remi’s studio, they reveal that they’d like Theo’s guitar to be displayed there permanently in his honour.

The suggestion strikes a chord with Remi and Sonny, who quickly agree. Together, they mount the guitar on the wall and add a small plaque next to it reading: “In this house, music is never a waste of time.”

Leah develops an unhealthy obsession

Sonny’s thoughtful gesture ends up having an unintended consequence, as Leah begins to turn to him for support as she navigates her grief over Theo.

With Justin doing his best to deal with his own grief by attending counselling sessions, Leah begins to believe that he’s not experiencing the same level of hurt that she is.

She begins to see Sonny as the only person who understands what she’s going through, turning to him for support and distractions at every opportunity.

However, when she mistakenly refers to Sonny as Theo, Justin realises that she’s seeing Sonny as a replacement for her nephew.

As the weeks go by, he’s unable to get through to her, leading him to clash with both Leah and Sonny, culminating in him warning Sonny to stay away from his wife.

Dana (Ally Harris) is equally frustrated by Leah frequently turning up at the Diner apartment, interrupting her and Sonny’s alone time, and even writing Sonny letters.

By the time the 2025 season came to a close in Australia in November, Sonny had told Leah to stop relying on him.

Meanwhile, Justin had joined Remi, Sonny and a number of other Summer Bay residents on the way to Off the Rails festival some 1000km from Summer Bay, and had done his best not to tell his wife where he was going.

When Leah did eventually find out, Justin makes it clear that the festival is invite-only and she’s not invited!

Leah’s grief over Theo and its subsequent effect on her marriage looks set to continue well into 2026.

David warns Tane off Jo

Following months of will they/won’t they, Tane (Ethan Browne) and Jo (Maddison Brown) finally decided to give romance a go early next year, but soon find themselves deciding to keep it a secret from Jo’s family.

Just as David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) learns from Lacey (Sophea Pennington) that Jo and Tane are into each other, he’s concerned to he finds Tane’s police record amongst a pile of suspended sentences awaiting their annual review.

Tane is currently serving a seven-year sentence via an intensive correction order, after he abducted baby Poppy last year.

Despite usually being the job of a junior officer, Sergeant David opts to undertake Tane’s review personally, visiting the Parata house to quiz Tane on the conviction.

Tane insistes he’s got nothing to hide, and shuts the conversation down when David asks if Jo knows about his past.

Knowing she’d soon learn the truth from her dad, Tane sits down with Jo and tells her what happened with baby Poppy.

Whilst Jo admits that it doesn’t look good on paper, she can see that Tane only did it because he cared, and it insists it’s not a deal-breaker for her.

However, as Tane pulls Jo in for a hug, David is watching from his car, unimpressed that Jo isn’t put off by her potential suitor’s criminal record.

Tane soon tells David that he’d explained everything to Jo, but it isn’t good enough.

David reminds Tane of just how fragile Jo has been in the years since her mother’s death, and with Tane having various complications in his own life, David voices his opinion that Jo deserves something simpler.

As a result, Tane soon shuts things down with Jo, but he can’t answer when she demands to know what’s changed.

The following day, he apologises for the mixed signals, but when he still can’t explain why he changed his mind, Jo tells Tane that she’s done.

However, it’s soon Jo’s turn to change her mind, when Tane explains that he’d simply been worried that he wasn’t right for her, and thought he’d only stuff things up if things went further.

Putting his concerns aside, Jo asks him outright—”Do you want this or not?”

When Tane confirms that he does, Jo kisses him and suggests they take it somewhere more private. The pair check into the local motel where things quickly begin to heat up.

In the aftermath, Jo asks Tane if they can keep their new romance a secret, not wanting to rub their happiness in Lacey’s face so soon after Theo’s death.

Lacey quickly discovers their not-so-secret romance when she spots a text from the motel on Jo’s phone.

She Jo and Tane her blessing, and Jo is soon ready to go public. However, Tane still has David’s warning fresh in his mind, and insists that they keep things a secret.

How long can they keep their new romance hidden from David?

Remi meets his first musician

Jo may have finally got her man, but when were things ever that easy in Summer Bay?

Soon after, Remi announces that he’s found the first artist for his Back on Track record label – a local music teacher by the name of Eddie Shepherd (Stephen Madsen).

Remi and Sonny work to woo Eddie, with a little help from Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), who pretends to be another artist on the fledgling label’s books.

They’re soon forced to confess that Eden isn’t in fact signed to them, and their studio equipment hasn’t even arrived from Germany yet, but with a little Sonny magic, they manage to get Eddie over the line.

As Eddie gets acquainted with Summer Bay, he soon bumps into a familiar face – David. We learn that Eddie just so happens to be Jo’s ex-boyfriend; the pair dated for years, but Jo broke it off after her mum’s death.

Isn’t it a small world?

Who will Jo choose?

In the weeks that follow, Jo faces a major dilemma – carry on with her secret relationship with Tane, or reconnect with her ex?

She soon cancels a date with Tane to reconnect with Eddie, and of course Tane happens to spot the pair together as they hang out by the beach.

When Tane confronts her, she’s forced to admit that her ex has turned up and she wants to see if there’s still anything there.

She puts her and Tane’s dalliance on pause, much to Tane’s frustration as he’s forced to wait around for Jo to make up her mind.

When David reveals that Eddie had asked him and Kristina permission to propose to Jo the night before the accident which took Kristina’s life, Jo realises the strength of her ex-boyfriend’s feelings.

She and Eddie soon kiss and appear to be on their way to getting back together, but after a chat with Lacey, Jo realises that reconnecting with Eddie might be the safe option; is she missing out on something new and exciting with Tane?

Yet when she tries to organise a coffee with Tane, he knocks her back – he’s seen how close she is with Eddie, and he’s not willing to play games.

With Tane out of the picture, Jo settles back into her relationship with Eddie, but it’s clear that her mind isn’t fully made up. Is there still hope for her and Tane?

Harper and Tane continue to clash

Tane has some more pressing concerns as he learns that Harper (Jessica Redmayne) is trying to track down her birth parents.

Harper and Dana had a troubled upbringing, with both their mum and dad having been addicts. The sisters left the family home as soon as they were able to and haven’t looked back since, not seeing their parents in over a decade.

However, after a conversation with Alf (Ray Meagher) about how little he sees his grandchildren, Harper decided that she wanted her son to have the opportunity to meet his only remaining grandparent.

In the final UK episode of the year, Harper asks Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to look her parents up on the police database, and despite his fears that he could lose his job if he’s caught, he goes ahead and types their names into his work computer.

Returning to the drama in 2026, Cash reveals to Harper that her dad Warwick died some years back, but that her mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) is still alive and hasn’t had any run-ins with the police in recent years.

Harper decides that it’s worth giving her mum a second chance and announces that she’s going to reach out to her, much to Dana’s horror.

Despite her mum replying to her text message with a very cold “What do you want?”, Harper still decides she wants to reconnect.

She wants clarity on whether Kerrie is stable enough to be in Archie’s life one day, and heads out of Summer Bay to meet her mum for the first time in over a decade.

On her return, Harper tells Dana that she truly believes their mum has changed for the better. Yet Dana isn’t buying it, remembering all too well the chaos of their upbringing and pointing out that recovery doesn’t happen overnight.

When Tane gets home to find the siblings arguing, Dana blurts out the news before Harper can explain. Tane’s furious to learn where Harper has been, and shuts down the idea of Archie getting to know his grandmother instantly.

Tane explains that he isn’t willing to let someone unpredictable anywhere near Archie, no matter how much Harper wants to give her mum another chance.

After getting advice from Cash, Harper comes back ready to talk things through, only to walk into an empty house. Tane and Archie are gone, and Tane has left a simple note…

“I’ve taken Archie. He’ll be safe with me.”

While Tane soon returns with Archie safe and well, the experience makes Harper realise the risks involved in co-parenting without any legal agreement.

With the trust now gone, she call a solicitor for advice on securing formal custody.

The battle is on!

Harper and Dana’s mum arrives

Soon after, Harper and Dana’s mum Kerrie makes an unexpected appearance in town as she turns up unannounced at Harper’s motel room, where she’s staying after moving out of Tane’s place.

As expected, Dana shuns all attempts at interacting with her mother after the pair bump into each other at the surf club, while Harper assures Tane and Dana that she won’t be leaving Archie alone with Kerrie any time soon.

We don’t know much about what’s in store, with Kerrie only arriving a few days before Home and Away ended for the year in Australia, but as she struggles to warm to Tane, we’re sure she’ll be the cause of plenty of fireworks for the co-parenting couple in 2026.

Eden’s feeling left out

With Remi and Sonny having such rapid success with their new record label, Eden soon finds herself feeling left out. Lyrik was her and Remi’s thing, and now her best friend is off pursuing a career in music without her.

Cash encourages Eden to talk to Remi about getting involved, but she’s too proud to do so.

When Cash takes it upon himself to have a word with Remi, Remi explains that as much as he loves Eden, this has to be his thing, and she can’t be involved.

When Eden finds out, she’s left hurt as she realises she’s no idea what she wants to do with her life – she’s not content “just” being someone’s wife, a confession which inadvertently ends up hurting Cash’s feelings.

She soon has a brainwave and decides to apply for a volunteering role with the police.

She learns that there’s no Volunteers in Policing initiative set up at Northern Districts, but after she chats to David, he agrees to get the ball rolling on setting it up.

However, when Cash finds out that she’s applied, he shuts her down straight away. She’s the wife of a cop, it’s simply too dangerous!

Will Eden heed her husband’s warning? Somehow, we doubt it…

Bree’s good news leads to her goodbye

Since an incident at Northern Districts Hospital saw Bree (Juliet Godwin) stabbed by an unruly patient as she tried to restrain him, Summer Bay’s resident doctor has been fighting for increased security in her workplace.

She discovered that the hospital security team were overstretched, and didn’t even have the authority to act against dangerous patients, and she organised a meeting with the hospital board to fight for change.

Next year, Bree is delighted when she gets some good news – the hospital has agreed to give every doctor a personal alarm connected straight to security and the police.

However, she gets another surprise when she learns that someone on the hospital board also sits on the selection panel for Doctors Without Borders, the initiative she’d previously signed up for some time ago.

At that point, her relationship with Remi, and her dad’s untimely death, saw her decide to stay in Summer Bay. The board member has encouraged her to apply, and a now-single Bree decides that she should put herself first and go for it.

She soon learns that she’s got a place, but as is often the way with Home and Away departures, there’s a catch – she has to leave within days!

She and Remi say “the perfect goodbye” to each other as they sleep together one final time, before Bree departs to Belgium to begin her training.

Bree’s final scene will air in the UK at the beginning of February.

The Langham family finally get closure

The death of Langham matriarch Katrina split the Langham family in two for months, with Lacey moving out of the family home after blaming Jo for their mum’s death.

With Councillor Wendall (Justin Smith) now unmasked as the real culprit, having run Krista and Jo off the road with his dangerous driving, he finally confessed to causing both Theo and Kristina’s death.

Next year, the family get the news that Wendell has been given a life sentence.

As David, Lacey and Jo gather for a celebratory drink at Salt, David expresses his desire for the family to just breathe again after such a difficult few years.

Sonny makes big plans for Eddie

As Remi and Sonny make plans for recording Eddie’s first single, Sonny has a brainwave. He’s heard about Off the Rails, a music festival in Broken Hill, some 1000km west of Summer Bay.

He manages to book Eddie a last-minute performing slot at the prestigious festival, allowing them to officially launch Back on Track‘s first artist to the world.

Having completed therapy after Theo’s death, Justin decides re-joined the record label as Artist Manager, and as he and Remi put the final preparations together for Eddie’s set, they invite along some of their closest friends to join them at the gig.

A special train is set to pick the revellers up from Yabbie Creek station, before they and other music-lovers from across the region begin the journey to the festival site, near the border of New South Wales and South Australia.

In late February, in what aired as the Australian Season Finale of Home and Away, the Back on Track crew and some of their closest friends head to Yabbie Creek Station, where a party train is set to collect them and begin the long journey to Broken Hill.

Joining them on the train are Mackenzie and Levi, Abigail (Hailey Pinto), Dana, Jo and Lacey, as well as a couple of newcomers – Holden (Lach Millar), who had a couple of close encounters with Lacey, and Isaac (Jordan Dulieu), whose attempts to flirt with Mackenzie only serve to crack her up.

The party atmosphere continues on the train, and Eddie decides that it’s the perfect time to pop the question to Jo.

She’s taken aback and can’t immediately give him an answer, as she continues to be torn between Eddie and Tane.

However, before she can make up her mind, disaster strikes. The train enters a tunnel, where a group of teenagers are busy graffitiing the walls. On noticing the train, they make a run for it, leaving their bikes, which are lying perilously across the tracks.

As the train hits the bikes, it derails, sending the party-goers flying and causing the train to come to a stop on its side.

As the 2025 season of Home and Away came to a close, Australian viewers were left wondering who would survive.

Maddison Brown has confirmed to TV Week that someone won’t survive the incident. “We know someone dies, but we don’t know who,” she teased to the Aussie publication.

While Australian viewers have to wait until after the Christmas break to find out what happens next, UK viewers will only have to wait 24 hours to find out the fate of our Summer Bay favourites.

What else is in store?

Those spoilers take us up until the end of the 2025 season of Home and Away, which airs at the end of February in the UK – but we’ve already got a few clues as to what’s in store later in the year.

Read our full 2026 Spoilers article to find out what else is coming up next year, as Sonny is in a wheelchair, Remi suffers a medical crisis of his own, some more new characters arrive, and Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) return to the bay.

