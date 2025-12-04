Next week on Neighbours, in the show’s final week, Terese and Paul celebrate their love, Holly gets devastating news, Wendy and Sadie soften, and the battle for Ramsay Street’s future continues.

This is it. After 40 years and nine months, Neighbours is coming to an end.😢😭🦘🏡

Yes, we’ve been here before – slightly over two years ago, when we said a heartfelt goodbye to Ramsay Street before the show was saved by Amazon – but this time feels different.

The sets have been taken down, Nunawading Studios is due to be partially demolished, and security has stopped at Pin Oak Court, the real-life street in a quiet Melbourne suburb which has been the home of Ramsay Street since 1985.

If Neighbours is ever revived, it’ll look very different to what we’re used to.

Because of that, Executive Producer Jason Herbison has plotted a finale which gives multiple possible options for a revival in the future…

In recent weeks we’ve seen Ramsay Street come under threat of demolition, and Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) and Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) have both proposed very different plans for a future for their friends and neighbours.

Will one of them win out, or will Ramsay Street be saved?

Or, perhaps more likely, will it be left open ended? As the credits roll for the final ever time, will we simply be left to imagine where the Willises and the Robinsons, the Harrises and the Stones, the Rodwells, the Kennedys, the Varga-Murphys and the Ramsays all end up?

The final episode of Neighbours airs on Thursday 11th December – and while producers are keeping some of the finer details under wraps until the episodes air, here’s all we know about the show’s final week.

1) Ramsay Street comes together to search for JJ

Just as Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) thought that they were safe from the Linwells, after brothers Eric and Dale were arrested along with Cara’s dad Greg (Gary Sweet), it turns out the criminal family have one more trick up their sleeves.

At the end of this week, it was revealed that Eric Linwell had escaped as he was being transferred from remand to prison, and is now on the run.

At the same time, Elle (Elise Jansen) arrived at No. 30 with a note she’d found stuffed into the Varga-Murphys’ bird house.

The threatening note read: “Where is JJ?”

Next week, the street comes together as the search for JJ (Riley Bryant) begins, with Remi and JJ terrified for the fate of their son.

While Wendy (Candice Leask) has packed Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) things and is getting ready to sell No. 26 and move on with her life, she soon finds herself thrust into her husband’s orbit as she, Andrew, Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) all get thrown together in a bid to find the missing teen.

Meanwhile, Cara tracks down Tania Linwell (Zoe Boesen), Eric’s wife, and implores her to do the right thing and help her find her son.

Cara and Tania were best friends in high school, but fell out after Cara admitted to her that she was gay. Tania soon spread the news around the school and began to torment her, immediately turning them from friends into enemies.

Will Cara finally be able to get through to her former friend and convince her to do the right thing?

2) Holly saves the day

While Holly’s affair with Andrew might have turned out to be a terrible idea, it has at least given her a few months off being kidnapped or playing the hero.

Next week, she gets one final opportunity to save the day as she joins in the search to find JJ.

She spots an ambulance on Power ROad – not a particularly unusual sight – but when she notes that Linwell associate Ricky Denham (Danny Matier) in the front of it, she realises that something is up.

She bravely approaches the ambulance to pretend she’s asking for directions, and she hears JJ cry out from inside the back of the vehicle, where he’s been tied up and gagged.

Rushing into action, Holly pursues the ambulance whilst quickly calling the others to alert them to her discovery.

With the alarm raised, Felix (James Beaufort) rushes over to Power Road help.

He heroically blocks the ambulance and manages to save JJ from his captors and reunite him with his mums.

Is the Linwell saga finally over?

Meanwhile, as the adrenaline begins to wear off, Holly feels an intense pain in her stomach – is something wrong with the baby?

3) Paul comes up with a plan

Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) have had a tough last few weeks, after Paul rejected Terese’s marriage proposal.

He explained that marriage had never worked for them and that he was happy with how things were, but in reality he was feeling guilty over the secrets he was keeping.

When Chelsea (Viva Bianca) was back in Erinsborough with baby Thomas, not only did she and Paul share a secret kiss, but Paul discovered the truth about Thomas’s paternity weeks before it was “revealed”.

Paul eventually told Terese the truth, and while she was initially unsure where it left them, she soon decided that, while their relationship would never be perfect, she couldn’t imagine her life without him.

However, things soon became more tense when Paul revealed that he’d brought Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) back to Australia to help him with his new business venture – Robinson Towers.

Paul’s plan is to build two new tower blocks in Melbourne’s CBD – one being a luxury hotel, the other containing plush apartments – and he wants he and Terese to move in.

Next week, the pair continue to deal with the impact that the freeway and the new development is having on their relationship.

With Paul’s ideal future plan firm in his mind, he only has two aims – to beat Shane Ramsay, and to get Terese back on side.

He comes up with the perfect plan to win back Terese, but he’ll need everyone’s help…

4) Holly loses the baby

As Holly lies on the floor, collapsed in pain, it’s Wendy who finds her.

Despite Wendy’s marriage falling apart in recent weeks after Andrew and Holly’s affair was uncovered, she puts her feelings for Holly aside and stays with her as she’s rushed to hospital.

As Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) arrive, a caring Wendy sticks around.

With word having not yet reached Andrew, it’s Wendy who’s there when Holly gets some devastating news – she’s lost the baby.

As Andrew finally arrives at the hospital, he and Holly mourn the future that they thought they had.

In the hours after Holly’s heartbreaking news, Sadie and Wendy both put their emotions on hold and offer Holly and Andrew their condolences.

While we may not get to see what comes next for Wendy and Andrew, the scenes suggest that there may be a hope for a reconciliation in the future.

5) Krista supports Holly before getting some huge news

Early last year, Krista (Majella Davis) lost a baby of her own, after Chelsea trapped her in the sauna at Lassiters, causing her to collapse.

More recently, Leo (Tim Kano) had been desperate to try for a baby with Krista, but she confessed to him that she didn’t want to be pregnant ever again.

As the pair began to consider surrogacy, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) made them a monumental offer – she could have a baby with Leo, and the trio could coparent together.

However, last week saw Krista confess to Leo that she didn’t want that either – she didn’t want to raise a newborn at all, and suggested that they could consider fostering instead.

Next week, Krista offers Holly her support, reflecting on her own experiences of losing baby Hope.

She’s feeling run down, but puts her exhaustion down to the stress from the freeway’s impact on Lassiters, and Paul’s idea for her to sell the hotel and buy into his Robinson Towers idea.

However, she soon realises that perhaps something else is the cause of her tiredness. She takes a pregnancy test and gets some very unexpected news – she’s pregnant!

6) Krista struggles with her news

Krista struggles to remain calm in the wake of the discovery; this was the last thing she wanted!

Leo tries to support her but, and is forced to hold back his excitement as it becomes clear that Krista is filled with fear and traumatised by the memories of her last pregnancy.

As she and Nicolette head back to No. 28 to check on Holly, the talk of pregnancy loss triggers Krista and she flees.

When Nicolette learns that Krista is pregnant and terrified, she grabs Leo and puts a plan together.

She creates cue cards highlighting all the wonderful things about Krista, just like Jane (Annie Jones) and Abigail (Nikita Kato) did for her when she was worried about surrogacy recently.

The touching gesture works, and while Krista is still scared, she begins to come around to the idea – is there still hope for Krista and Leo having a child of their own?

7) Clint and Jane are back on!

Clint (Jason Wilder) and Jane first met early this year, when Jane joined a dating app and soon matched with a man who shared her love of literature and culture.

The pair quickly hit it off, but Jane had her reservations as Clint was a fair bit younger than her.

However, with Bryron’s (Xavier Molyneux) encouragement, she eventually let Clint in, but faced a further shock when she discovered that he was the new cleaner at Erinsborough High and Eirini Rising.

Her snobbery initially made her doubt whether they could have a future together, but before long the pair were sneaking around and were nearly caught when they slept together in the retirement complex’s store cupboard.

Unfortunately for Jane, a spate of thefts had been occurring at both the school and Eirini, and Clint was eventually unmasked as the culprit.

He explained his actions as an act of desperation, as he tried to raise money to support his elderly mum, but Jane still sent him packing.

The pair were thrust back into each other’s orbit in recent weeks when Clint was revealed to be the dad of Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin), the teen who’d been sleeping rough at the school.

This week, Addison decided to move back in with her mum, Shannon (Grace Quealy), leaving Clint devastated after he’d been planning to ask his daughter to move in with him.

Next week, he and Jane continue to step around where things stand between them, despite their evident chemistry.

Jane asks Clint to attend an event with her, but when it’s not clear whether it’s a date, Clint becomes frustrated.

He eventually excuses himself from the party, leaving Jane to pick up the pieces.

Soon after, Jane finally stumbles upon her lost engagement ring, given to her by Mike Young (Guy Pearce) in one of the first episodes of the 2023 Neighbours revival, inspiring her to leave her past memories behind and go for it with Clint.

As Clint returns, the pair finally admit their true feelings for one another – and just like that, they’re back on!

8) Will Paul or Shane come out on top?

Last week, as Karl gathered the residents at The Waterhole to kick start the ‘Fight the Freeway’ campaign, he was delighted when Shane Ramsay returned, believing he was there to help save his former street.

However, Shane instead revealed that he’d been planning to build a new suburb for the last few months, and now wanted the residents of Ramsay Street to move there once their homes were raised to make way for the new road.

Soon after, Paul revealed that he had a plan of his own – a new tower block in the CBD with plenty of space for all of the residents.

Next week, Paul and Shane’s rival plans continue in earnest, as they prepare presentations for their respective proposals.

With Paul busy planning his grand surprise for Terese, Shane gets the upper hand as he and Max (Ben Jackson) whisk a huge number of past and present residents to his remote hillside location to show them what he’s got in store.

As Shane gathers the residents present his plans, Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) have returned from Europe and are intrigued to see what he has in store.

Is it a flying visit, or will they make a permanent move back to Erinsborough before we say goodbye to the show for good?

Also there are Lucas Fitzgerald (Scott Major) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris), as it appears that plenty of old faces could be about to call Ramsay Hills home.

The Varga-Murphys are also there to check out their potential new home, along with Jane and Clint, and Andrew and Holly.

9) Paul surprises Terese

In the penultimate episode, Paul surprises Terese with a touching commitment ceremony in the garden of No. 22. They may not be getting married again, but there’s no reason they can’t celebrate their love for one another.

He gathers their friends and neighbours, and the pair pour their hearts out in front of some of the most special people in their lives.

After celebrating their love surrounded by her loved ones, Terese’s passion for her relationship is reinvigorated.

She tells Paul that she’s willing to move into Robinson Towers, and that she’ll even consider changing her last name.

They may have decided that marriage isn’t for them, but it seems we’re about to say farewell to a loved-up and united Paul and Terese Robinson.

10) It’s Paul’s turn to show off his development

In the final ever episode, the Ramsay vs Robinson battle continues.

With his commitment ceremony out of the way, it’s Paul’s turn to gather up as many residents as possible – plus some more old faces – and take them into the CBD to show off the new Robinson Towers site.

Paul hands out fancy brochure packs as each of the invitees gets off the bus, including former residents Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), Rhett Giles (Liam Maguire), Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) and Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson).

Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) are also set to return to Erinsborough to see what Paul has in mind!

Of course, Paul has the extended Robinson/Willis clan on his side, as Elle, Felix, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), Zac (Alex Kaan) and Colton (Jakob Ambrose) all join him for the viewing.

Jane, Nicolette, Karl, Susan, Sadie, Taye (Lakota Johnson) are all there to see Paul’s new site.

However, Susan remains firmly against either of the options, and is determined to save Ramsay Street.

When she gets some intel from Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) that perhaps there’s a way to stop the development, she’s given a renewed hope.

11) The final scenes of Neighbours air

In the final scenes, old and new friends come together in the living room of No. 26 to celebrate Ramsay Street’s legacy.

Meanwhile, outside, as Andrew and Wendy come face to face, flanked by Felix and Sadie respectively, how will their final conversation go?

Then, in what’s believed to be the final scene of the show, we see stalwarts Karl, Susan and Paul talk on the street.

Will everyone be off to Ramsay Hills or Robinson Towers, or will they agree to stay on in Ramsay Street and fight to save it?

We don’t have to wait long to find out.

Neighbours‘ final ever episode airs on Ten and Prime Video on Thursday 11th December.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 8th December (Episode 9360 / 457)

The residents put their differences aside to help the Varga-Murphys.

Holly risks it all to save a friend.

The Linwell saga comes to a head.

Tuesday 9th December (Episode 9361 / 458)

Krista makes a shock announcement.

Holly suffers a devastating blow.

Paul tries to mend things with Terese.

Wednesday 10th December (Episode 9362 / 459)

Krista makes a decision.

Paul and Terese rekindle their love.

Will Jane and Clint find their way back to each other?

Thursday 11th December (Episode 9363 / 460)



Series Finale

Paul and Shane have one last showdown.

Familiar faces come home.

What will happen to Ramsay Street?