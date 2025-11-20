Home and Away Spoilers – Emotions run high as Theo’s death is confirmed

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Theo’s death is confirmed, Leah is devastated when Theo’s mum Cassandra puts the blame on her and bans her from the funeral.

After weeks of digging into the truth behind her mum Kristina’s death, Lacey’s (Sophea Pennington) push for answers finally brings her face-to-face with Councillor Wendell (Justin Smith), the man believed to be responsible for the accident.

But despite the dodgy councillor confessing to what he did, and supposedly agreeing to hand himself in, everything unravels in seconds when he returns to his car and drives at an unsuspecting Lacey.

When Theo (Matt Evans) jumps out to push Lacey out of the way, he’s hit instead, leaving him lifeless on the road as Wendell speeds away.

As we return to the aftermath in next week’s episodes, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are not long home from Cash and Eden’s wedding when Constable Bowman (Nick Drummond) and his colleague arrive at the house, looking for Leah.

Back on Waratah Drive, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) is on the scene, and whilst his team scour for evidence, David’s tending to Lacey who is sitting on the road in shock.

Suddenly, Leah steps out of a police car, crying out for Theo.

David tries to stop her from going any further, but it’s too late—she sees the body bag, containing her nephew, being wheeled into the private ambulance.

At the police station, Lacey sits frozen as David quietly tends to her. When David mentions Wendell’s name, Justin having left him a voicemail explaining about the situation that evening, Lacey suddenly snaps out of it and tells him that Wendell ran over Theo.

David hates pushing her, but he needs to know if she can get through an interview to tell him what happened.

Lacey bristles at the idea—every second going over things feels wasted when her boyfriend’s killer is still unaccounted for—but David stresses they need her version of events on record as soon as possible.

Lacey explains how she forced Wendell to meet her, in order to draw out a confession about Kristina, and relays Jo’s recovered memory of the suited figure checking her mother’s pulse following the crash before running off.

With Wendell’s name now on the record as being responsible for Theo’s death, David gets to work on tracking him down, warning Constable Bowman to do everything by the book.

Back home, Leah is inconsolable. Justin stays close as she spirals in her guilt, replaying her final argument with Theo over and over again, knowing she can never take back her words.

The next morning, after hearing the terrible news, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) show up at the door to lend Leah some support.

As Leah explains what happened, she begins to regret not listening to her gut instinct about Lacey after the River Boys incident—this is all on Lacey.

Alf attempts to talk Leah around, gently telling her that blaming Lacey isn’t the way to go, only for Leah to lash out, pointing that it’s not Alf’s loved one who is dead.

Against David’s advice, Lacey later insists on seeing Leah, wanting her to know Theo died trying to protect her.

David reluctantly accompanies Lacey to Leah and Justin’s place, but Justin is quick to try and usher them out before Leah sees, explaining that it’d be better to wait until things settle down.

But Leah quickly emerges from the bedroom, and the atmosphere turns hostile.

Leah’s anger and devastation pours out, as she blasts Lacey for being nothing but trouble, and states that she’s the reason Theo is dead.

Afterwards, as Justin tries to talk Leah down, she clings onto the hope that there may have been some mistake—she never saw Theo herself, so how can she be certain that he’s really dead?

The confrontation has rattled Lacey badly, and David takes her back to the police station with him. When word comes through that Wendell hasn’t turned up for work, the urgency rises, but David refuses to leave Lacey alone in her current state and rings Jo to come and collect her.

Meanwhile, Leah is determined to get answers. She begs Justin to take her to identify Theo’s body, no longer trusting anything Lacey has claimed.

Justin manages to put her off long enough for him to speak to David, but learns the coroner hasn’t released the body, and no visitors are permitted.

Concerned for Leah’s mental state, Justin brings Bree (Juliet Godwin) in to help support her, but by the time they return home, she has disappeared—leaving her phone behind.

Having made her way to Yabbie Creek, Leah happens to run into Jo and Lacey just as they’re leaving the police station, and gives Lacey another verbal bashing.

As Leah demands Lacey’s arrest, David warns her to stop taking it out on his daughter, reminding her that Wendell is the guilty party—the same man who killed his wife.

When Leah begs to see Theo, to know that he’s really gone, David gently points out that she is not Theo’s next-of-kin.

David explains that his body has already been identified by his mother, Cassandra (Felicity Price), who has come up from the city.

Back in the bay, Leah is upset that the fact she looked after Theo for the past few years counts for nothing.

The pair then bump into Bree, who offers to have a chat with Leah.

Bree walks Leah home, gently trying to guide her through the shock, but Leah quickly realises Justin asked Bree to check on her. The assumption that she’s on the verge of another breakdown hits a nerve.

After they return to the house, Bree points out to Justin that Leah isn’t having another psychotic episode, she’s simply grieving for her nephew and it will take time.

Later in the week, Cassandra pays a visit to Leah and Justin. As she and Leah embrace, both women are overwhelmed as the reality of Theo’s death catches up with them.

Cassandra explains she’s come to collect her son’s belongings, but the request hits hard when Leah’s forced to tell her that Theo moved out some time ago.

It creates a sudden sense of distance for Cassandra, as she realises how much of Theo’s life she wasn’t aware of.

As they talk, Cassandra admits she only knew the basics about Lacey, so Leah fills in the gaps, recounting how the relationship began and the dramas around the illegal street racing.

Hearing this for the first time leaves Cassandra visibly hurt—why she wasn’t told?

Justin steps in, gently pointing out that Theo was an adult and it wasn’t their responsibility to pass along every detail. But Leah’s anger towards Lacey rears its head, and she again lays the blame for Theo’s death on her.

Cassandra and Leah later sits down with David at the police station, where he calmly walks her through what happened to Theo.

Leah’s emotional outbursts, however, keep interrupting the explanation, making it hard for Cassandra to follow the full sequence of events.

Eventually, Cassandra has had enough—she asks Leah to step outside so she can hear the rest without interruption.

Once Cassandra has the full account from David, her focus turns back to Leah, angry as she points out she was supposed to have been looking out for Theo after he moved to Summer Bay.

Leah’s stunned, and immediately assumes David has been badmouthing her whilst trying to protect Lacey, which only fatigues Cassandra further.

“That man is trying to bring my son’s murderer to justice, and all you can do is attack him,” Cassandra fires back.

But as Leah again places all blame on Lacey, Cassandra has had enough, and tells Leah she doesn’t want her at Theo’s funeral!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 24th November (Episode 8591)

Tragedy rocks Summer Bay. Dana and Sonny’s romantic plans are derailed.

Tuesday 25th November (Episode 8592)

David hunts for a wanted man. Justin confides in Bree. Jo gets a kick out of watching Tane squirm.

Wednesday 26th November (Episode 8593)

Mackenzie avoids opening up. Tane comforts Jo. Bree is the bearer of bad news.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 8594)

Sonny spirals. Mackenzie gets some bittersweet news. Cash and Eden enjoy a luxury honeymoon.

Friday 28th November (Episode 8595)

Cash and Eden are back in the Bay. Mackenzie refuses to budge. Leah’s on the outer.