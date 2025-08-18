Neighbours reveals more returnees and departures in September

New Neighbours spoilers for September tease a returnee, at least one big departure, and potentially a couple more farewells before the month is up.

Neighbours spoilers for late August and early September have already revealed that Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is set to leave Erinsborough on Monday 1st September, as he and Rhett (Liam Maguire) head off to Adelaide together.

We’re also set for the arrival of Elle Robinson in the weeks to come.

Elise Jansen takes over the role previously played by Pippa Black, and is set to arrive on Tuesday 2nd September, where she immediately clashes with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), who is “wary of the latest Robinson arrival.”

Now, we’ve got another returnee in store, and at least one more departure.

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) left Erinsborough last September after 30 years, returning to his childhood home of Colac after realising that Erinsborough held too many painful memories of his various lost loves.

He’s made the short trip back to Melbourne on a number of occasions since then, and it looks like we’ve got at least one more appearance from Toadie before Neighbours finishes once again in December this year.

Photos show that he’s back on Monday 8th September, as “Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) makes a big decision.”

As she talks to Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Karl (Alan Fletcher), Toadie and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) in the garden room of No. 22, it appears that Nell is announcing her decision to leave Erinsborough.

“Time runs out for Nell” on Thursday 11th September, as she makes the final preparations for her big move.

It’s unclear what Nell’s decision to leave means for her relationship with JJ (Riley Bryant).

However, the pair have been at odds recently, with Nell freaking out just last week when Taye (Lakota Johnson) told her that the pair are the Romeo and Juliet of Erinsborough.

Whatever Nell’s departure means for the couple, it seems that they can still be amicable with one another, as JJ and Dex (Marley Williams) throw a farewell party at No. 30.

Will the pair get some closure before Nell leaves for good?

JJ and Nell aren’t the only couple facing a challenge, as there’s relationship drama aplenty across the fortnight.

Cara (Sara West) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) are still separated, with Remi having forgotten everything about her relationship with her wife after Cara’s actions caused her to bash her head a few weeks ago.

This week, with the Varga-Murpys more divided than ever, it’s on Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) to mediate between the couple.

They encourage Remi to put more effort into being friends with Cara, whilst making it clear to Cara that she needs to put the brakes on trying to bring back the romantic spark with her estranged wife.

But, while they agree to the Kennedys’ plan, there’s plenty more trouble ahead.

We’ve already seen Cara and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) growing closer in recent weeks, spending more time together as Cara leans on her friend for support.

However, in the newly released photos, it seems Remi suspects there’s more than friendship between the two, as she walks out of the toilet in Harold’s to find them embracing.

As Remi looks on in surprise in the episode airing on Monday 8th September, is a romantic connection really forming between Cara and Nicolette?

And, with Remi seemingly having no romantic feelings towards the wife she can’t remember, will she give the pair her blessing?

It seems Remi may have a love interest of her own in mid-September. On Monday 15th September, the teasers ask, “Does Remi feel a spark?” as she speaks to an as-yet unknown character whilst working at The 82 tram.

Away from her family drama, Cara has more on her plate next month.

Teasers for Tuesday 9th September reveal that “Cara’s investigation heats up,” while on Wednesday 10th September, she’s “onto something serious.”

The following week, “Cara makes an enemy” on Tuesday 16th September, while she “worries about her family” on Wednesday 17th September.

Then, some intriguing photos suggest that Dex and JJ may be making a move on Tuesday 16th September.

Photos from the episode show Cara hugging her sons on Ramsay Street, in front of a car packed with suitcases.

Taye appears to be preparing to drive, but as he appears in photos from the next day’s episode, it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere.

With so much drama between Cara and Remi, are Dex and JJ taking a break from the street?

Or with Cara having made an enemy, are they being sent away for their own protection?

In an exclusive interview with Back to the Bay, Neighbours‘ Executive Producer Jason Herbison recently revealed that “the Varga-Murphys have some very big storylines coming up.”

“I’m often asked, are we ever going to meet the Linwells?” Jason tells us, referring to the dangerous builders from whom the Varga-Murphys had to escape after Cara exposed their dodgy practices.

“Yes, maybe we will, but it might not be exactly the story that people are expecting. But there’s definitely another chapter of the Linwells to be told, which also very neatly dovetails into some other stories,” he continues.

As “Cara grapples with guilt” on Thursday 18th September, could her mystery investigation see the beginning of the Linwells’ mysterious storyline?

Elsewhere, “Sadie (Emerald Chan) takes the lead” on Monday 8th September, with photos showing her and Taye spending more time together.

Is she finally ready to cement their relationship, after previously claiming she was only looking for something casual?

Unsurprisingly, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Holly’s (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) will also be a big focus of the mid-September episodes.

On Monday 8th September, “Holly finds herself in dangerous new territory,” while “Andrew (Lloyd Will) looks to the future” the following day.

Then, on Wednesday 10th September, “Holly struggles with her conscience,” while “Andrew disappoints someone important to him.”

It’s already been revealed that Holly and Andrew will sleep together in upcoming episodes, as their affair heats up.

Andrew discovers that Holly has been lying to him about seeing Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) as a way to get his attention – but despite his anger, he can’t resist temptation, as he and Holly sleep together in a Lassiters hotel room in this Tuesday’s episode.

Soon after, Aaron becomes the second person to discover their affair – but he leaves Erinsborough shortly after agreeing to keep their secret.

As it becomes increasingly difficult for them to maintain their relationships with Max (Ben Jackson) and Wendy (Candice Leask), how long until one of them cracks?

Plus, while producers are remaining tight-lipped on why Elle has returned to Australia from New York, the teasers hint at more drama for the new family dynamic at No. 22.

After previously teasing that Terese will be suspicious of Elle, Terese’s “patience is tested” on Thursday 11th September, while Paul looks frustrated as he talks to his partner and daughter.

“Terese and Elle find a middle ground” on Monday 15th September, but “Elle stirs the murk the following day.”

Then, on Wednesday 17th September, “Elle is caught between morality and ambition,” and she “sticks to her guns” the following day.

Just why is Elle back, and what is she planning?

Plus, with just a few months to go until we say goodbye to Ramsay Street for good, No. 26 gets a fresh coat of paint.

Tayes join Wendy and Sadie in redecorating the wall between the living room and the kitchen – and it’s no surprise to see Holly is still hanging around the Rodwells’ house, as she and Andrew continue to hide their huge secret.

Finally, “two residents call it quits” on Thursday 11th September, while “Susan faces a mutiny” on Monday 15th September, before she “proposes an alliance” the following day.

Here’s everything that’s coming up from Monday 8th to Thursday 18th September:

Monday 8th September (Episode 9308 / 405)

Holly finds herself in dangerous new territory.

Sadie takes the lead.

Nell makes a big decision.

Tuesday 9th September (Episode 9309 / 406)

Nell extends an olive branch.

Cara’s investigation heats up.

Andrew looks to the future.

Wednesday 10th September (Episode 9310 / 407)

Holly struggles with her conscience.

Andrew disappoints someone important to him.

Cara is onto something serious.

Thursday 11th September (Episode 9311 / 408)

Time runs out for Nell.

Terese’s patience is tested.

Two residents call it quits.

Monday 15th September (Episode 9312 / 409)

Does Remi feel a spark?

Susan faces a mutiny.

Terese and Elle find a middle ground.

Tuesday 16th September (Episode 9313 / 410)

Elle stirs the murk.

Cara makes an enemy.

Susan proposes an alliance.

Wednesday 17th September (Episode 9314 / 411)

Holly plans for the future.

Elle is caught between morality and ambition.

Cara worries about her family.

Thursday 18th September (Episode 9315 / 412)

Elle sticks to her guns.

Cara grapples with guilt.

A resident makes an audacious move.