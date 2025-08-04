Neighbours Spoilers – Aaron Brennan says goodbye to Erinsborough

Neighbours has released new spoilers and photos for early September, revealing that Aaron and Rhett are set to leave Erinsborough – but will they expose Holly and Andrew before they go?

Aaron and Rhett say goodbye

Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) is one of the show’s longest-serving characters, having first arrived back in 2015 as the brother of Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor), who had arrived in 2010.

He eventually struck up a relationship with David (Takaya Honda), and the pair became the soap’s first gay wedding as they married in September 2018, less than a year after same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia.

When Neighbours returned in 2022, Aaron had left Erinsborough with husband David, and Nicolette (Hannah Monson), with whom the couple had a baby and a co-parenting agreement.

The trio returned a few months into Neighbours‘ next chapter, but now it looks like we’re set to say goodbye to Aaron once and for all, as he and new boyfriend Rhett (Liam Maguire) leave for pastures new.

David sadly passed away in February 2024, and Aaron has recently taken his first tentative steps back into dating. After finding himself in a love triangle with Rhett and Colton (Jakob Ambrose), he eventually settled on Rhett.

Producers haven’t yet revealed what causes the pair to decide to leave Erinsborough, but new teasers reveal that “Aaron makes a tough decision” on Monday 25th August.

Then on Monday 1st September, photos show him and Rhett appearing to say their goodbyes to their friends and family, as they enjoy a large celebration in the street.

After saying farewell, the couple get in the car and drive away together.

With daughter Isla seemingly remaining in Melbourne with Nicolette, it’s not yet clear whether we’ll see Aaron pop back from time to time to continue co-parenting his daughter, or whether this really is goodbye.

However, before Aaron and Rhett leave, the pair have a big decision – do they reveal Erinsborough’s most scandalous secret?

Aaron learns the truth about Holly and Andrew!

This week, Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Andrew (Lloyd WIll) finally give in to temptation and share a kiss!

The moment happens after a devious Holly becomes jealous of Andrew and Wendy’s (Candice Leask) rekindled romance, and calls Andrew, lying as she tells him that she’s seen Dr Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) again.

Andrew heads to the rotunda, where he comforts Holly, before taking her hand.

As Holly goes to back away, realising she needs to put her feelings for Andrew aside, the pair instead lean in and share their first kiss.

It looks like someone may have spotted them from afar, as “Someone sees something they shouldn’t” on Monday 11th August…

However, the new spoilers reveal that Aaron may soon stumble upon Holly and Andrew’s forbidden romance himself. Is he about to become the second person to uncover their secret?

“Aaron closes in on a secret” on Wednesday 27th August, as the jewellery exhibition gets underway at Lassiters.

Wendy looks to be the winner – much to Holly’s disappointment, as Andrew and his wife excitedly celebrate the big news. Just what makes Aaron suspicious of Holly and Andrew remains to be seen…

However, on Thursday 28th August, “Andrew must grovel.”

We see Rhett and Aaron looking across the street in concern, before Aaron heads to the back garden of No. 26, where he finds Andrew and Holly together.

As he confronts them and a tense discussion gets underway, has he really discovered their massive secret?

As a confused Wendy turns up, Aaron looks aghast at Andrew, but we assume that he’s not going to spill Andrew’s secret in front of his wife.

Later, Aaron and Andrew have a serious heart-to-heart in the living room of No. 24 – as Andrew explains his behaviour, can he talk Aaron into keeping quiet?

We then see him playing with his wedding ring, as he thinks through what he’s done, and what he’s putting his friends and neighbours through.

Aaron is “faced with a choice” on Monday 1st September, the episode of his departure. This time, it’s Holly’s turn to grovel, as it appears that she tries to convince Aaron to keep their secret.

It looks like he eventually opts to keep Andrew and Holly’s affair to himself, and as he and Rhett head off for pastures new, it appears the pair are getting away with it for now.

However, pictures from Thursday 28th August show that Andrew and Holly head to the V Bar in the city for another clandestine drink.

Taye (Lakota Johnson) also happens to head to the bar – will he be the next person to catch them out?

The spoilers also show the arrival of two returnees – as Annalise Hartman’s (Kimberly Davies) ex-husband Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) arrives in Erinsborough on Monday 25th August.

“Annalise unleashes her emotions” as she comes face to face with her ex.

Plus, Paul’s (Stefan Dennis) daughter Elle Robinson also arrives in town – now played by Elise Jansen.

She looks set to clash with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), as “Terese is wary of the latest Robinson arrival” when Elle arrives on Tuesday 2nd September.

What is Terese worried about?

Here’s what’s in store in the final week of August and the first week of September:

Monday 25th August (Episode 9300 / 397)

Aaron makes a tough decision.

Paul struggles to keep his distance.

Annalise unleashes her emotions.

Tuesday 26th August (Episode 9301 / 398)

Lassiters reaches its big day.

Love is on the line for two Ramsay Street favourites.

Has Remi made a breakthrough?

Wednesday 27th August (Episode 9302 / 399)

Cara makes a discovery.

Sadie sets a trap.

Aaron closes in on a secret.

Thursday 28th August (Episode 9303 / 400)

Sadie turns the tables.

Can Cara and Remi find new hope?

Andrew must grovel.

Monday 1st September (Episode 9304 / 401)

Aaron is faced with a choice.

Nicolette grapples with new feelings.

Nell delivers crushing news.

Tuesday 2nd September (Episode 9305 / 402)

Nicolette keeps it in the family.

JJ and Nell face a new reality.

Terese is wary of the latest Robinson arrival.

Wednesday 3rd September (Episode 9306 / 403)

Sadie keeps playing hard to get.

Terese draws a battle line.

Susan lands a celebrity sale.

Thursday 4th September (Episode 9307 / 404)

Susan fights for her livelihood.

Two residents cross the line.

Terese waves the white flag.