Neighbours Spoilers – Andrew and Holly kiss in affair plot!

Next week on Neighbours, Taye struggles to cope just being casual with Sadie, while Andrew and Holly finally kiss.

Updated 31st July with new pictures of Holly and Andrew, as they finally cross the line!

Can Taye be casual?

After Sadie (Emerald Chan) broke up with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) earlier this year, she began hooking up with Taye (Lakota Johnson) for some no-strings-attached fun.

Sadie and Taye became closer after their antics to try and win the pie competition at The 82.

After their day together, Taye confessed how he was struggling following the drama with Lydia (Cassandra Magrath), who had blackmailed him to stay as her escort – and the next thing we saw, they were coming out of Taye’s bedroom together.

Although Taye and Sadie tried to keep things private, it wasn’t long before Byron caught them in the spa together, while Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) and Max (Ben Jackson) walked in on them kissing in a ‘what the hell?!’ moment for Holly.

However, it seemed Taye and Sadie were not on the same page after he confessed his feelings for Sadie to his sister Remi (Naomi Rukavina) – it seems he’s looking for more than a simple hookup.

Next week, Taye discovers that Sadie’s been swiping for new dates on the app ‘Hotski’.

Taye tells Sadie he’s also on there, trying to see if Sadie seems jealous – but unfortunately, it seems Sadie couldn’t care less…

Soon after, Taye confesses to Max that he wants more than ‘friends with benefits’ with Sadie, and Max encourages him to go for it! This pushes Taye to give Sadie an ultimatum: it’s all or nothing.

Taye’s hurt when Sadie laughs it off, but in the morning she realises her lover was deadly serious and is forced to explain that she’s not up for anything exclusive.

Despite his ultimatum, Taye plays it cool and tells Sadie they can keep it casual. Later, Taye admits he’s struggling, but he doesn’t want things to get awkward between them.

Max is concerned about how hard Taye’s taken the blow so pays Sadie a visit. Sadie tells Max she feels bad, but ultimately, she hadn’t done anything wrong and wonders if Taye was after something serious all along.

Sadie decides on a solution to give Taye space. Will that be enough to help Taye move on?

Holly and Andrew kiss

Elsewhere on Neighbours, Sadie’s best friend, Holly, has been getting close to her dad, Andrew (Lloyd Will), in recent weeks after Holly helped him meet his birth family.

Andrew and Holly almost crossed a line at their recent visit to the V Bar, where they had an impromptu catch-up to debrief on Andrew’s visit to his birth family’s party.

The pair came close to kissing after their legs brushed against each other, until Holly disappeared to the loo and Andrew did a runner before she got back to her seat.

After this, Andrew tried to keep his distance until Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) – the man who tried to kill Holly – returned to Erinsborough, meaning Holly required police watch.

Andrew passed on the duties to new recruit Cara (Sara West), but a worried Andrew watched Holly from the bushes when Cara stopped working after Remi hit her head.

An angry Holly wanted answers when she realised he had been secretly observing her from a distance, and asked if he cared about her or not.

This week, Andrew told Holly that he feels protective, but nothing more, and they agreed to a hard reset on their friendship.

However, Holly was overcome with jealousy when she paid Andrew a visit and he was taken away for a saucy spa session by his wife.

Later this week, Holly runs into Bowman and immediately texts Andrew in the hope that he’ll come running to her rescue. When Andrew comes out in force, Holly watches on with glee as he defends her.

Next week, Andrew (Llyod Will) is fuming after his confrontation with an unrepenting Bowman (Cameron MacDonald). When Holly shares her gratitude, it leads to another intense moment between them.

Andrew takes out his stress on an innocent Rhett (Liam Maguire), which his partner Aaron (Matt Wilson) puts down to personal problems.

Meanwhile, Holly offers Max an olive branch after she was harsh to Saskia (Mia Foran), but Max’s feelings about it still linger…

Later, Andrew delivers news to Holly that Bowman is leaving Erinsborough, which means he won’t need to protect her any longer…

Soon after next week, Wendy (Candice Leask) struggles to decide on what piece of her jewellery to submit for the competition at Lassiters’ upcoming jewelry exhibition.

She eventually decides to create a brand new piece and dedicate it to her loyal husband after Aaron shares how stressed he’s been.

The gesture leaves Andrew overcome with emotion and the couple reconnect by getting physical, as a mortified Sadie is forced to run out of the house and leave her parents to it.

Over at No. 32, Holly is put on the spot when Max asks if she wants to take Byron’s room at the share house, after the pair spend the perfect day together.

Holly wishes she felt excited about the prospect, but knows she can’t take up the offer with her feelings for Andrew growing by the day.

“She knows that moving in with Max would be so wrong,” Lucinda Armstrong Hall tells TV Week. “Especially when she’s having these charged feelings for someone else.”

Both Andrew and Holly continue to battle with their jealousy next week, and Holly’s pushed to the brink when she hears Wendy and Andrew got it on and brought their long dry streak to an end.

Jealousy getting the better of her, Holly decides to take drastic action. She calls Andrew, lying to him as she claims that she saw Bowman again, and he once again rushes to protect her.

“Holly is playing a dangerous game, but it’s an act of desperation,” Lucinda continues.

Andrew supports Holly as she shares her fears, leading to the moment they’ve been trying to hold back from, as they finally kiss!

Holly is torn in the aftermath of their forbidden kiss – she knows that lives could be ruined if the pair give in to their feelings for one another, but she’s also come to the conclusion that Andrew is who she wants to be with.

What will the pair do?

Back to the Bay caught up with Lloyd Will and Lucinda Armstrong-Hall before Neighbours finished filming, where Lloyd told us:

“Andrew came and saved Holly from Bowman and that was part of their connection because Andrew was really concerned about her.

After they divulged all those inner feelings with each other about their upbringings, I think Andrew genuinely felt a sense of deep care and understanding because even though they’re super different, there are some similarities.”

With an Andrew and Holly affair on the cards, we’ll be revealing the second part of our interview next week.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 4th August (Episode 9288 / 385)

Byron starts his next adventure…

Andrew’s struggling with his feelings.

Taye makes a bold ultimatum.

Tuesday 5th August (Episode 9289 / 386)

Paul and Nell lock horns. Can Taye be casual?

The pressure is on when Lassiters puts on its next big event.

Wednesday 6th August (Episode 9290 / 387)

Remi and Cara take one step forward and two steps back.

Terese and Paul discuss the future.

Somebody gets their wires crossed and takes a pass at Leo.

Thursday 7th August (Episode 9291 / 388)

Can Holly fight her temptations?

Remi’s stumble makes her lose hope.

Cara isn’t sure how to move forward.