Neighbours Spoilers – Holly and Andrew sleep together as affair heats up

Next week on Neighbours, Holly and Andrew give in to temptation and sleep together, while Rhett asks Aaron to move to Adelaide.

Holly and Andrew take things to the next level

Last week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) finally kissed outside Lassiters on Tap, and yesterday’s episode revealed that they were spotted by Rhett (Liam Maguire)!

Andrew was there after Holly lied about Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) stalking her at work – knowing that Andrew would come to her rescue.

Returning to the kiss in yesterday’s episode, Andrew pulled away and told Holly it would never happen again.

A confused Holly sought subtle advice from Remi (Naomi Rukavina) about ‘a friend’ and was reassured that the guy will surely be after more… she just needs to bide her time.

Today, Holly sneakily finds a way to be the model for Lassters’ luxury jewellery shoot and is delighted when Andrew shows up and is clearly feeling the attraction to her.

After noticing Andrew couldn’t keep his eyes off her, Holly decides to snap some saucy selfies with only the jewellery on for his viewing pleasure…

Later this week, Holly’s accused of stealing the jewellery after it goes missing.

As a result, Holly and Andrew face an awkward scenario when she’s forced to attend a police interview, and, of course, Andrew is the one questioning her.

Holly’s an emotional wreck, and a worried Andrew risks his job by stopping the recording to tell her that he’s on her side…

Andrew later checks in on Holly, and the chemistry between them builds until Andrew pulls himself away from temptation…

Next week, Holly can’t stop thinking about their forbidden kiss and is desperate for more. Knowing that her plan worked so well last time, she decides to tell Andrew she’s seen Bowman again to get him to see her.

Andrew’s worried about the stress Bowman is continuing to cause Holly, and tells her that he’ll get it resolved by taking on the case.

However, when Andrew informs Holly that Bowman has an alibi for the time she claimed she saw him, her shifty behaviour makes him realise she’s been playing games…

Later, Holly’s desperate for an escape from everything, especially with Remi and the boys taking up space at No. 28. She comes up with a solution for a timeout and books herself into Lassiters for the night.

Soon after, Andrew shows up at her hotel room to call her out on her deception. Holly doesn’t deny it, but shares that it was the only way she felt he would see her after their kiss.

Andrew couldn’t be more disappointed in Holly for lying, and her attempts to get him to accept what’s going on between them fail.

Holly is distraught when Andrew refuses to go there with her again, and as he leaves her room, she’s running out of hope of getting the man she wants.

But just as Holly’s left at breaking point, there’s another knock at her hotel room door. Andrew has returned – no longer able to hold himself back from his desires.

Andrew lifts Holly in his arms before they fall onto the bed… the Holly and Andrew affair is on!

Neighbours reveals more on Aaron’s exit

Earlier this month, we revealed that Aaron (Matt Wilson) is set to leave Erinsborough after ten years, as he moves away with boyfriend Rhett (Liam Maguire). Now, the show has shared more information on the events leading up to their exit.

It’s a rocky week for Rhett and Aaron (Matt Wilson), as the timing of their relationship announcement to their daughters coincides with Rhett’s revelation about seeing Holly and Andrew kissing…

Aaron fails to believe him, leaving Rhett hurt. Eventually, the couple put it behind them and Rhett arrives at No. 24 to tell their daughters they’re together.

The girls are delighted to have gained a new sister and Isla (Hana Abe-Tuckera) a new dad after the loss of David (Takaya Honda) last year.

Next week, Jane (Annie Jones) gets back from her stint on the cruise with Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and a visit to see her uncle Joe in Queensland.

Before she left, Jane made a heartfelt apology to her friends and family after her snappy behaviour following her mum’s death.

When Leo (Tim Kano) found out that Abby (Nikita Kato) had been upset by Jane’s harsh telling off for making a mess, he went to desperate measures to film Jane babysitting. Jane found the recording device and was faced with the truth about her loved ones’ concerns about her erratic behaviour.

Jane’s desperate to win back the girls’ trust after apologising to them before she left and returns with a new alter ego – meet ‘Fairy Grandma’.

Meanwhile, Aaron’s loved up with Rhett after the success of bringing their daughters together, and drops the love bomb – but his spontaneous ‘I love you’ isn’t returned by Rhett!

Aaron tells Jane and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) in a panic, and they advise him to open up to his partner. Thankfully, when Aaron next sees Rhett, he realises that his boyfriend didn’t actually hear his declaration!

Jane drops a hint to Rhett that Aaron said the L word, and he finds a creative way to say it back!

Rhett and Aaron celebrate in their loved-up bubble, until Rhett receives news that his daughter Tilly’s mum is moving to Adelaide with their daughter. What’s more, his ex-partner wants Rhett to come…

Rhett wants to follow them to remain a steady presence for Tilly after being absent for much of her life.

Aaron’s left heartbroken that their relationship seems to have fallen at the first hurdle, until Rhett suggests that Aaron and the family join him.

Aaron’s open to the idea and asks Nicolette, but she’s not willing to leave Jane so soon after her brother’s departure and Amanda’s (Briony Behets) death.

Rhett’s desperate to make things work with Aaron so comes up with an alternative proposal: would Aaron split his time between Adelaide and Erinsborough?

Aaron’s keen to try, and Nicolette seems willing to back him. However, Jane notices her daughter’s uncertainty about the change, and this leads Nicolette to share her hopes of having another baby.

With so much going on, Aaron decides not to rock the boat and to keep Ramsay Street as his primary base.

Pictures reveal that Rhett and Aaron leave the street together in early September – and it’s not yet clear what causes Aaron to change his plans and leave Erinsborough behind for good.

Plus, with Aaron set to be the next person to discover Holly and Andrew’s affair, will they reveal their secret before they go?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 18th August (Episode 9296 / 393)

Nell grapples with fierce emotions.

Nicolette sets her sights on the future.

Aaron might have jumped the gun.

Tuesday 19th August (Episode 9297 / 394)

Aaron wrestles with his heart.

Karl and Susan roll the dice.

A resident passes the point of no return.

Wednesday 20th August (Episode 9298 / 395)

Andrew tries to retreat from disaster.

Paul comes clean.

Krista strives under pressure.

Thursday 21st August (Episode 9299 / 396)

Paul’s many chickens come home to roost.

Holly plays with fire.

Krista faces a work crisis.