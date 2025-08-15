12 Neighbours Spoilers for Next Week – 18th to 21st August

Next week on Neighbours, Aaron faces a life-changing decision, Andrew and Holly sleep together, Paul confesses to a major crime, and Karl and Susan bring the blue box out.

1) Nell takes time out

Nell’s (Ayisha Salem-Towner) had a tough year, what with her dad’s breakup from Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou), her grandad dying, and the Seb (Rarmian Newton) saga where she tried to cover up being responsible for his deadly fall into Lassiters lake…

Now, Nell faces more turbulent times after hearing that her step-mum, Terese, plans to split her time between Erinsborough and New York with Paul (Stefan Dennis). This week saw the start of Nell’s spiral after hearing the news, as she questioned her future on Ramsay Street, and the future of her relationship with JJ (Riley Bryant).

Next week, Nell decides to ask JJ for space after confiding in Terese. This causes JJ to worry about their relationship, especially after she cancelled their recent movie night.

Nell tells JJ that she doesn’t know what’s going on with her, but she’s missing her family in Colac and wants to go see them. JJ reassures Nell that he’ll be there when she returns, holding onto hope for their future. But is he setting himself up for heartbreak?

2) The Kennedys stage an intervention

Elsewhere, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) vents to Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) about her latest argument with Cara (Sara West), after Cara spoke to Beverly Marshall (Shaunna O’Grady) to try to convince her to give Remi her job back.

The Kennedys decide to step in and instigate a mediation session with the sceptical pair. Their session leads to a breakthrough, and the estranged couple commit to trying harder for the sake of their sons. But, there are conditions – Remi need to be more open to friendship with Cara, while Cara agrees to cancel any plans to win back Remi’s affections.

The ex-couple go to update the boys and offer JJ, Dex (Marley Williams) and Taye (Lakota Johnson) an apology for being so caught up in their own issues lately. Can they get their family back on track after all the recent drama?

3) Nicolette returns to Yorakobi

Also next week, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) is ready and raring to go in her new role at Yorokobi, after swapping over with brother Byron (Xavier Molyneux), who is now the silent partner of the siblings.

Leo’s (Tim Kano) impressed by her dedication, and Nicolette’s excited about this fresh chapter after previously being forced to step back from the business.

Nicolette admits to Leo that she wants another baby after sharing her dream with Jane this week. Leo gives Nic his backing, believing his twin brother, and Isla’s dad, David would have wanted the same for their family.

4) Aaron gets his wires crossed after dropping the L-word

Next week, Jane (Annie Jones) returns in good spirits after her cruise to Queensland. Prior to Jane’s departure, she was struggling with a short fuse after the loss of her mum, worrying she could end up dying alone like Amanda (Bryony Behets).

Leo heard that Jane had snapped at the girls, leaving them frightened of her. After Jane discovered his spy camera, she was forced to face up to her recent behaviour and make amends with her loved ones.

Next week, she comes up with a plan to win back Abby (Nikita Kato) and Isla’s (Hana Abe-Tucker) affections with a demo of her new alter ego: Fairy Grandma.

Elsewhere, Aaron (Matt Wilson) tells Rhett (Liam Maguire) he loves him, but gets no response in return. In a panic, he seeks support from Nicolette and Jane, who encourage him to speak to his partner.

Soon after, Aaron realises Rhett didn’t actually hear him drop the L-bomb, so Jane hints to Rhett about what he may have missed. When Rhett realises, he goes full steam ahead to declare his love to Aaron through a game of charades.

But their bubble is burst when Tilly’s mum announces they’re moving to Adelaide… and they want Rhett to join them!

5) Andrew and Holly take things further

Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is desperate for more from Andrew (Lloyd Will) after he kissed her at the pavilion last week, so she decides to claim that she saw Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) again to get Andrew’s focus back on her.

Andrew wants to prioritise her safety and happiness, so he assures her that he’ll take the Bowman case back on, determined to stop him from showing up and destabilising Holly after seeing her distress.

After taking on the investigation, Andrew updates Holly that Bowman has an alibi and is surprised when Holly is evasive. This leads Andrew to realise something doesn’t add up – especially after hearing that she didn’t tell Max (Ben Jackson) about her last encounter with Bowman.

Later, Holly’s feeling overwhelmed by the chaos at the Kennedys after her failure to reconnect with Andrew, so decides to spend the night in a Lassiters hotel room to get some peace and quiet.

When Andrew comes by to challenge her about her lies about Bowman, Holly is forced to admit that she made it up so she could see him, as he was clearly avoiding her. Andrew is appalled at Holly’s repeated deception, but Holly begs him to face up to what’s happening between them….

Andrew’s not having any of it and refuses to go there again, angry that her calls for help weren’t genuine.

Andrew leaves Holly distraught and alone… but it’s not long before there’s another knock at the door! Andrew’s back – despite everything, he can no longer resist giving in to his desires.

He sweeps Holly into his arms and onto the bed, as the pair well and truly cross the line… can there be any going back from here?

6) Aaron’s caught between his past, present and future

Rhett decides he will follow his daughter to Adelaide so he can be a stable dad after being cut out of Tilly’s life until recently.

Aaron feels his world come crashing down just days after they told their daughters about their relationship. But Rhett’s keen to find a way to stay together and suggests that he and the family come too.

Aaron’s open to the idea, but Nicolette knows it’s too soon to leave Jane after Amanda’s death and Byron’s departure for Europe.

Nicolette and Aaron break the bad news to Rhett, who comes up with one last suggestion: could Aaron split his time between Adelaide and Erinsborough to make things work?

Aaron’s keen to give it a go, and Nicolette welcomes the idea as a compromise. However, Jane soon notices that her daughter doesn’t seem all in, and points out that it’ll be a big change. But Nicolette is also considering her own future and admits she’s desperate to have another child.

After realising Nicolette’s not fully on board with his new life plan, Aaron decides to go ahead with splitting his time between the two locations, but with Erinsborough as his base. However, spoilers show that Rhett and Aaron are set to leave the street together for good in early September – so what changes?

7) Karl and Susan are back to their blue box shenanigans

Karl and Susan have been through a lot since dastardly Darcy (Mark Raffety) came back into their lives and Karl called time on working alongside his wife at Eirni Rising.

Next week, they’re ready to spice things up after Karl returns from his trip to Canberra. Karl has followed in Taye’s footsteps and sourced some sexy dice for Susan, but his plans are scuppered by frequent interruptions at home – first Remi, then Andrew!

However, it’s Holly who’s left traumatised as she bears the full brunt of their day of fun!

This leads Susan to put her foot down to ensure they can reconnect with some saucy fun…

8) Andrew hurts Holly

Wendy (Candice Leask) prepares a fancy dinner for Andrew to mark the reveal of her jewellery competition entry, but he fails to show up as he’s busy between the sheets with Holly at Lassiters.

Soon after, Andrew makes tracks to head home to Wendy after his blissful time with Holly. Meanwhile, Wendy glumly packs away the food, and keeps quiet about what she had planned until the morning.

Andrew soon realises he missed out while he was off cheating on his wife and is riddled with guilt. He’s then almost caught by Wendy when he receives a saucy snap from his new lover.

Elsewhere, Holly feels even more distant from Max after sleeping with Andrew, but agrees to take up the couple’s massage which Sadie (Emerald Chan) organised for them. Afterwards, she manages to put Max off when he hints for more after their romantic afternoon.

Holly then sees Andrew waiting to speak with her, and his tone couldn’t be more different from the night before… He makes it clear that their night was a one-off, as he loves Wendy!

Andrew tries to settle his guilty conscience by creating his own surprise for his wife in their backyard, and it’s a hard blow for Holly when she hears their giggles over the garden wall.

Andrew lavishes Wendy with attention and declares his love. Wendy couldn’t be more grateful, oblivious that he slept with their daughter’s best friend the night before.

9) Paul opens up about his embezzlement

Krista (Majella Davis) excels under the pressure of managing both the Worldly Gem expo and Bronze Bell. Despite her success, she tells Leo she wants to work with Annalise (Kimberley Davies) again on the projects, the pair now on good terms after their rocky start.

Meanwhile, Paul attempts to avoid Lucy’s (Melissa Bell) request for the latest Lassiters financial reports. Terese smells a rat, and when she calls him out, Paul’s forced to admit that he may have “borrowed” some funds from Lassiters to help out with her recent financial woes, which have seen her plan to sell Power Road to keep Eirini Rising afloat.

Terese can’t believe the risk Paul’s taken with company money – if he’s caught, he could end up facing jail time for embezzlement – but Paul remains firm that he did it for the right reasons. Terese is grateful for his support but points out that it’ll kill her if he gets into trouble because of it!

Later, as they talk by the tram, Terese suggests they could do a quick sale of Power Road to replace the Lassiters money sharpish. Paul tries to dissuade her from making a rash move, suggesting Lucy will be too distracted with new recruit Annalise to look at the reports.

Leo – who has been inside The 82 – steps outside and demands they tell him what the hell is going on!?

10) Leo forces Paul to confess to his crimes

Paul and Terese try to calm Leo after they discover that he heard everything, and knows Paul took the money behind Krista’s back. Paul claims that he always planned to replace the funds, but Leo’s not happy and goes to call Krista.

Paul begs his son not to drop him in it, and Leo agrees, demanding he can go and tell Krista himself instead!

Meanwhile, Annalise returns to Lassiters alongside Lucy, who’s been filled in on Paul’s attempts to pit Krista and Annalise against each other. As the pair catch up with Krista, she gets a text from Leo, asking her to drop everything and come speak to him.

As Paul reluctantly reveals what he’s done, Krista is left in shock as Paul admits that he took $300,000 from company accounts. Paul tries to make Krista see things from his perspective – he was only supporting Terese and it was only a temporary move until they could raise the funds themselves.

11) Krista and Lucy call time on Paul’s Lassiters tenure

Annalise is ready for Krista to reveal her decision about whether she wants her for the manager position. A clearly distracted Krista explains to Annalise that she does want her for the job – but it’s dependent on something to do with Paul.

Krista heads to find Paul, where she gives him an ultimatum… Annalise will come on board so he can spend time in New York, but he needs to step back completely from Lassiters, as this time he’s gone too far.

Paul’s shaken at the prospect of losing the hotel he’s spent years building up for, while Leo and Krista try to persuade him it’s the best course of action.

When Lucy drops into the Penthouse later that night, she realises Krista, Leo and Annalise are covering up something as their stories don’t align…

Keen to get to the truth, Lucy confronts Paul and Terese, who eventually confess. Lucy’s left speechless at her brother’s actions, before declaring that Paul is officially banned from having anything to do with the hotel and the upcoming expo!

With Karl hanging up his stethoscope earlier this year, will Paul be the next Ramsay Street resident in search of a new career?

12) Holly’s forced to model alongside Andrew

Wendy was left in awe of Holly after her glamorous modelling shoot at the Piano Bar for the jewellery event, telling Andrew she thinks Holly has the X factor!

Next week, Wendy wants Andrew to model for her jewellery competition entry, so she can make a splash on social media. However, his mind elsewhere, Andrew struggles with Wendy’s focus on him, prompting Wendy to decide that he needs some advice from Erinsborough’s next top model…

Wendy ropes in Holly, inadvertently ruining Max’s romantic plans as she does so, and forces her love rival to model with her husband just days after they slept together.

Wendy takes control and positions the pair, trying to get the perfect shot. But when the confronting situation all becomes too much for Andrew, he ends the shoot.

Holly follows him to check he’s okay and he reminds her of their agreement – they’re over. Holly understands but confesses that she can’t stop thinking about him.

Thankfully, Max interrupts their discussion, oblivious about their topic of conversation. How long can Holly and Andrew keep apart while they remain in each other’s orbit?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

