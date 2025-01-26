Coming up on Home and Away in Australia, as Kirby takes a stand against the advertising agency which doctored her photos, she and her friends find themselves arrested.

After her recent humiliation when an advertising agency doctored photos of her, Kirby (Angelina Thomson) decides to make a stand this week.

The saga started when Kirby had suggested to boss Mali (Kyle Shilling) that they commence a publicity drive for the board shop, and brought in the services of the Contact advertising agency to do a professional photoshoot.

However, after clearing the photos taken of them, Mali and Kirby were stunned to receive the final copies of the posters to find that they had altered Kirby’s appearance.

As well as making her thinner, they had also lightened her skin tone, whilst Mali remained untouched.

Having not given approval for such alterations, Mali got straight onto the agency to demand that they reinstate the original photos.

Although they initially agreed, Mali later explained that it was becoming an uphill battle, with the agency wishing to charge him for the changes. As a result, Mali scrapped the whole campaign, deciding to take the hit rather than continue using Contact’s services.

Kirby’s confidence had already taken a massive dent though, and after feeling self-conscious when one of her surfing class students started filming the session, Kirby hastily cancelled the lesson.

As a concerned Mali later caught up with her to ask if she was okay, Kirby told him that she could no longer take lessons on the beach. When Mali pointed out it was the whole reason he’d hired her, Kirby dramatically quit.

After the planned Lyrik reunion seemingly went to pot, when Tim (George Pullar) was attacked whilst they were on a rehearsal getaway, Kirby realised she was lacking in direction and asked for her job back.

Mali agreed to ease Kirby back into it, seeing how she felt after one lesson, but a pep talk from Theo—who reminded her of the beautiful and confident Kirby that he’d originally fallen for—seemed to be enough for Kirby to push through her issues.

It seems the battle isn’t over however, when this week Kirby decides that the agency need to be called out for their treatment of her. As TV Week reports, Kirby holds a strategy meeting with Leah (Ada Nicodemou), Roo (Georgie Parker), Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) on how best to approach it.

Kirby should perhaps exercise some caution with her choice of comrades though, given Leah and Marilyn’s recent history.

When Leah began using her online support group and vlog to drum up support for Irene (Lynne McGranger), who had been arrested for attacking Tommy O’Reilly (Adam Sollis) after he tried to force himself on Bella (Courtney Miller), it began a chain of events which led to Tommy being killed by a vigilante member of the group, and Leah held captive by a crazed man Douglas (Adam Booth) who blamed her vlog for his wife leaving him.

Kirby witnessed first-hand the issues that Marilyn faced when she spoke up against sham cosmetics company Stunning Organics, with their long battle culminating in the CEO of the company planting an explosive device in one of the boxes sent to Marilyn.

The device detonated inside Mali’s van, which he and Roo had only just sprinted away from, leaving Roo in a coma and facing several weeks of rehab.

With all of that seemingly now in the distant past, Kirby suggests that they hold a protest march outside of Contact’s offices, which the ladies all agree to attend.

But when they begin their protest the following day, what started as a small gathering quickly escalates as word predictably gets around on social media. Leah in particular seems riled up as she leads the charge, even when Rose arrives in uniform on orders to shut the event down.

“I really think that this protest has ignited something in Leah that she didn’t know was there for years,” Ada told TV Week.

“She has felt silenced both as a woman and also as a Greek Cypriot woman who has never felt that she fitted in, and I think she’s sticking up for all women who feel like that or all minority groups.”

Leah and Kirby are angry at Rose for her apparent turnaround, having been there at their strategy meeting in the first place, and refuse to bow to her demands to disperse.

As Rose is forced to call for backup, Leah suddenly decides to take things to the next level, and pulling out a can of spray paint, vandalises one of the agency’s vans!

“She really believes she’s doing the right thing and if that means getting arrested so be it,” Ada continued. “She’s not thinking about the consequences.”

Rose now has no choice but to place Leah under arrest, with Kirby, Marilyn and Roo also bundled into the back of the police van on suspicion of inciting an unlawful protest!

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 27th January

No episode due to cricket coverage.

Tuesday 28th January (Episode 8414)

Harper has an answer for Tane. Remi returns with big plans. Mali makes a big move for Abigail.

Wednesday 29th January (Episode 8415)

Kirby receives support in her fight. Gary and Rose discover the truth.

Thursday 30th January (Episode 8416)

Kirby holds a strategy meeting. Rose gets the big break she’s been waiting for. Cash and Eden are drawn together.