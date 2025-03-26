Home and Away’s Lynne McGranger films her final scenes as Irene Roberts

Home and Away‘s Lynne McGranger filmed her final scenes as Irene Roberts this evening, after nearly 33 years on the show.

Last month, we revealed that Lynne McGranger would be leaving the show later this year, as she prepares to embark on another nationwide theatre tour of The Grandparents Club, which will run from July to October.

Today – Wednesday 26th March – just after 6pm AEDT, Lynne filmed her final scene on the iconic ‘Pier Diner’ set at Seven’s Eveleigh Studios, as cast and crew of the show gathered to watch.

Following her final scene, producer Lucy Addario presented Lynne with a bouquet of flowers from the Home and Away production team. Lynne was also gifted a ‘Hamburger Phone’, a tribute to the famous prop from the Diner.

Lynne was applauded by a large group of cast and crew as she exited the studio doors for the final time.

Lynne said: “I’ve had the ride of my life. And I love each and every one of you so much: The cast – Ray [Meagher – Alf], Georgie [Parker – Roo], Emily [Symons – Marilyn], Shane [Withington – John], Ada [Nicodemou – Leah], James [Stewart – Justin], all the youngins. The art department, the writers, everybody – there’s so many unsung heroes. This show is made up of so many parts.

“You’re all amazing, and it’s been my great privilege to work with each and every one of you. I’m touched, I’m humbled and I’m so honored. Thank you so much.”

A Logie-nominated actor, Lynne has become a beloved figure in Summer Bay since her debut in January 1993, when she took over the popular role and quickly stole the hearts – and laughter – of the nation with iconic ‘Irene-isms’ and classic eyerolls.

“After almost 33 years in my dream role and working everyday with people who I love, respect and whom I now consider family, it’s bittersweet to be closing the chapter on what has been the best and longest gig of my life,” Lynne said in a statement when her departure was first announced.

“I am forever grateful to the best production crew in the world and to our genius writers – whose doors are always open – for everything they have done for Irene over the past 33-odd years, and I am so proud of the storyline which will see Irene out of the Bay. Above all, a massive, heartfelt thank you to the fans for your continued love and support.”

Although Lynne’s time on set has come to an end, Irene will remain on screen for many months to come, with an emotional exit storyline that viewers won’t want to miss.

We anticipate Irene’s “emotional” exit from Summer Bay to be airing on Australian screens around August.

When Lynne’s departure was first announced, Executive Producer Julie McGauran said: “What a pure joy and privilege it has been for all at Home and Away to work with the wonderfully talented, witty, funny and kind Lynne McGranger.”

“Lynne’s extraordinary portrayal of down-to-earth Irene Roberts is why the character is held with such great affection by fans around the world. Lynne will always be a much-loved member of the Home and Away family, her friendship to all is truly cherished and we wish her all the best for what’s next in her bright, bright future.”

Whilst Lynne’s decision to leave the show came as a shock to fans, Lynne hinted at an exit earlier last year.

Talking with Stellar magazine in May 2024, the actress said that she had been thinking about a permanent exit from the series for some time, after taking a break last year to join theatre production The Grandparents Club.

“It’s something I’ve mulled over, and it has been in the back of my mind for the last year or two,” she explained.

“Certainly, no date has been set [to leave] but what I love about working on The Grandparents Club and being involved in this wonderful celebration is that it’s taking me back to my roots.”

“Who knows what the future holds,” she added teasingly. “If this is successful, god willing, I might just be hanging up my diner apron.”

Seven’s morning show Sunrise will air a special tribute tomorrow, celebrating Lynne’s nearly 33 years on Home and Away.