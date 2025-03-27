Home and Away Spoilers – Can Eden and Abby escape Nerida?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Nerida’s plot against Eden and Tim reaches a dramatic climax, but will everyone escape with their lives?

Nerida (Ellie Gall) was an infatuated ex-client of counsellor Tim (George Pullar), who had been brought back onto the scene by Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) as he went digging into Tim’s past, determined that he was not good enough for Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).

Cash thought he’d struck gold when Nerida told him that she and Tim had dated whilst she had been under his care, but it soon became clear to both Cash and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) that Nerida was a fantasist.

Worried about Nerida’s next moves as she started making threats towards Eden, Cash followed Tim and Eden to a remote estate for Lyrik’s getaway. But Nerida also followed, knocking both Tim and Cash unconscious as they argued in the grounds.

When Cash woke up next to Tim’s apparently lifeless body, all evidence pointed towards him, and lead investigator Detective Sergeant Mark Townsend (Craig Hall) had no hesitation in charging him.

This week saw Cash finally proven innocent as Tim woke up from his coma and confirmed his version of events, that Nerida had been the one to attack them both.

Townsend was quick to put a warrant out for Nerida’s arrest and make her name public, but this only concerned Cash further, wondering exactly how she’d react.

He advised Eden to remain with Tim in his hospital room, which was already under police guard, but this proved impossible when Eden later confessed to Tim that she’d kissed Cash whilst he was in a coma.

On her own that evening as she walked through the park, Eden was ambushed by Nerida.

“He’s mine!” Nerida screamed, as she plunged a syringe into Eden’s arm, knocking her out.

As we pick up the action next week, Abby feels safe having temporarily moved in with boyfriend Mali (Kyle Shilling) at the caravan park.

But only moments later, as she heads over to the shower block, Nerida emerges from the darkness, another syringe at the ready!

Abby screams for Mali who comes rushing over, only to find Abby alone on the ground clutching at her neck.

Before Abby can warn Mali, Nerida whacks him from behind with a crowbar, knocking him out and leaving Abby in Nerida’s clutches…

Meanwhile, his phone call having been cut off when Nerida attacked her, Cash is on a desperate search for Eden throughout the bay.

As he walks through the park he tries Eden’s phone again, only to hear it nearby.

Finding the phone lying on the grass with Eden nowhere in sight, Cash places it in an evidence bag and rushes back to the police station, where he finds Mali giving a statement to Townsend.

Whilst he didn’t see who hit him over the head, Abby has gone missing, and he thinks Nerida has got her. Cash grimly tells them that she has Eden too.

Some distance away, in an old train depot the other side of Mangrove River, Nerida has bound Eden and Abby to some railings in one of the engine sheds.

Abby is desperately trying to free herself from the cable ties as Eden finally regains consciousness.

The next morning, Nerida enters with another syringe in hand, and whilst Eden is immediately confrontational, Abby switches on the charm, opting to use persuasion as her weapon of choice.

Abby’s smooth-talking seems to prove effective, though she has to throw a few cutting insults Eden’s way to further get Nerida on side.

Abby then realises that there’s a way to turn the situation even further in her favour—Nerida’s fixation on Tim.

With careful calculation, she casually drops a bombshell: Tim broke up with Eden. And why? Because he’s still in love with Nerida.

Eden, catching onto Abby’s ploy, plays along and confirms the story. Eden explains that this is exactly why Nerida saw her leaving the hospital earlier, because Tim had sent her away.

Over in Yabbie Creek, Levi confronts Tim in his hospital room, telling him that Nerida has both his sisters and asking why he sent Eden away when she was safe.

Tim wants to help with the investigation as Cash and Rose (Kirsty Marillier) visit, but until he ended up in a coma he had no idea Nerida was dangerous.

As such, he’s no way of knowing what’s going through her mind, and there’s nowhere that springs to mind when they ask if there’s anywhere Nerida would have taken them.

Just as the officers go to leave, Tim receives a text… it’s Nerida, and she wants to meet.

“How do you feel about being bait?” Cash asks him.

Cash and Rose lay out their strategy to lure Nerida into a trap, but gaining Tim’s cooperation proves to be a challenge. Cash can’t understand Tim’s reluctance, while Rose starts to wonder if Cash is letting personal feelings cloud his judgment.

Meanwhile, Eden and Abigail attempt to reason with Nerida, trying to talk their way to freedom.

Yet she isn’t interested in negotiations. As far as she’s concerned, Eden is the enemy—she stole Tim from her, and nothing will convince her otherwise.

After Townsend comes to the hospital and talks things through with Tim, he tentatively replies to Nerida’s text.

She sends back a cryptic message to meet “where everything changed.” The words mean nothing to Tim—he’s never shared any grand moment with her, no matter what she’s convinced herself of.

Fortunately, with Nerida’s journal to hand, Cash finds an entry that repeats the phrase. Tim realises that it refers to the day she met him at the train yard.

Now, with the location uncovered, Tim finally agrees to go through with the plan. This isn’t just about him any more—it’s about saving Eden and Abigail.

At the train yard, a wired-up Tim steps into the unknown, monitored by Cash and Rose from a surveillance van nearby. Tim can hear voices and quietly confirms that everyone is here as suspected.

As Tim walks into the room, he’s confronted with the sight of Nerida standing over a tied-up Eden and Abby. As Tim asks if they’re okay, Cash is relieved when he hears Eden’s voice via his earpiece.

Tim slips effortlessly into his role as he faces Nerida. His words are smooth and affectionate—designed to make her believe he is still in love with her. It’s disturbingly convincing.

Across the space, Eden and Abigail exchange a wary glance, both thinking the same thing—he’s still on our side… isn’t he?

Tim suggests to Nerida that they could leave together and start afresh—his career no longer matters since he’s already suspended.

“I love you, Nerida,” Tim tenderly tells her.

“I love you too,” Nerida replies, before Tim seals the deal by kissing her, much to Eden and Abby’s shock.

But Nerida then throws a curveball with one final demand. Holding out the syringe, she insists Tim prove Eden means nothing to him.

Listening in, Cash realises that no matter what Tim does, Nerida doesn’t intend for Eden to get out of there alive!

“She’s going to kill Eden,” Cash panics, ignoring Townsend’s order to stand down as he bursts out of the van and races towards the building (there’s something very familiar about all this…).

Rose sends in the rest of the team, and as police storm the train shed, Nerida realises that Tim has set her up!

Rose demands Nerida drop the syringe, but in a last moment of defiance, Nerida suddenly plunges it into Eden’s leg…

As Nerida is finally apprehended, Eden begins to slip back into unconsciousness.

Will they manage to get help to her in time?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st March (Episode 8421)

Mali is wracked with guilt. Levi fears for his sisters. Will Tim agree to be bait?

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 8422)

Cash puts his life on the line. Tim plays a dangerous game. Nerida makes a desperate final move.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 8423)

Justin fears that Lyrik is over. Remi makes a stand. John lets the cat out of the bag.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 8424)

Dana enlists some help for her next scheme. Leah plays with fire. How long can Harper hide her feelings?

Friday 4th April (Episode 8425)

Leah digs her heels in. Harper dishes Dana a severe warning. Roo gets unexpected news.