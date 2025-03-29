Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Summer Bay is dealt a devastating blow, as news comes that Lyrik could be no more.

With Salt in a bit of a lull at the moment, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) had been hopeful that house band could finally be ready to start performing again, after taking an extended hiatus.

Even before their official break, Lyrik were well known for having at least one band member in crisis and/or hospital at any given time, and just as luck would have it, Mac enquired about the band’s status just as Eden was about to undergo her latest kidnapping.

Despite their recent attempt at a reunion, heading away to rehearse at a remote estate which predictably ended in disaster, band “manager” Justin (James Stewart) and lead singer Theo (Matt Evans) had already been unsure whether the band would be up for playing when Mac asked the question last week.

Remi had said that it was up to Eden, considering she was the one going through various issues, but when pushed he told Mac that they would be ready to perform again in two weeks.

However, Eden’s latest trip to Northern Districts Hospital has put the kibosh on that, and when Justin and Theo meet up with Mac again next week, she asks how long they would need before they’re able to start playing again.

But Justin decides to finally say it as it is, as he reveals to Mac that he believes this is the end of the line for Lyrik. From what he’s seen, he doesn’t think there will be a band any more.

This comes as news to Theo—who had been the one to request the band take a break as he struggled with his mental health last year—but whilst Remi hasn’t said anything to confirm it, Justin feels that the time has come, it’s just that no-one wants to admit it.

Theo is still uncertain, so Justin challenges him to prove him wrong.

When Theo later talks to Remi, Remi believes Justin has a point. Whilst he’s always been the one championing for the band, every time they try and get back together, something gets in the way. Maybe it’s time they took the hint.

“So you’re really ready to let the band go?” Theo confirms.

“Yeah,” replies Remi. “I think we should for now.”

As Justin later talks with Alf, he tells him the news about Lyrik and about how disappointed Theo was.

Justin admits that he’s also feeling down about it. Being band manager had kept life interesting, Justin tells him. But now it just feels like he’s going back to through the motions again day after day.

Alf knows exactly what Justin means, as they sit with their cuppa in Alf’s own passion project, his brand new bait shop.

“Having that extra spark to get you out of bed in the morning makes all the difference,” Alf advises.

“And if you want my opinion, the answer is pretty simple. You’ve just gotta keep your eye out for that next spark.”

Justin goes back to Theo and relays Alf’s wise words, thinking that they could find something new to work on together. But what will they come up with?

Elsewhere, Harper (Jessica Redmayne) remains torn as she continues planning her lowkey wedding to Tane (Ethan Browne).

Tane casually proposed to Harper a couple of weeks ago for practical purposes, given they’re expecting a child together, but Harper has hardly been swept off her feet when it comes to romance.

In fact, Tane still hasn’t been able to say that he loves Harper, and it all started to catch up with Harper last week as she and Tane invited John (Shane Withington) over to ask him to be their celebrant.

Planning commencing, Tane was clear with John from the off that they were only after a small ceremony, just something at the registry office would do so they could get the forms signed.

Harper struggled to keep it together as she nodded in agreement, but later broke down and admitted to John that she wasn’t sure whether Tane would ever truly love her.

Next week, as John tells Marilyn (Emily Symons) that he’s got another celebrant gig, she can’t help but note that he’s not as excited about it as he usually is. Marilyn’s thrilled when John reveals that it’s for Harper and Tane, but he then admits that he doesn’t have a good feeling about this wedding.

Meanwhile, Harper continues being pressured by sister Dana (Ally Harris) to let Tane know her true feelings about the impending nuptials.

Harper is clearly worried about scaring Tane off though, and puts on a brave face as she insists to Dana that she’s happy with the plans as they are.

But when Dana later finds a mood board on Harper’s laptop, it’s clear that she’s always dreamed of a big wedding.

Dana’s determined that Harper should get what she wants, and so enlists Marilyn and John to help.

Heading over to the Beach House, Dana informs Harper that Marilyn is there to trial some hair and make-up options, whilst John can help with a to-do list.

It’s all a bit overwhelming for Harper, who initially feigns needing a lie-down before asking everyone to leave.

Dana confronts Harper about the mood board, worried that she can’t even be honest with her future husband, but Harper soon puts Dana in her place. Behind closed doors though, Harper again breaks down and deletes the wedding folder from her laptop.

The next morning, a loved-up Mac and Levi (Tristan Gorey) can’t help not notice Harper’s subdued mood as she walks near the beach. Levi points out that she has just had surgery, which could explain it, before Mac adds that she’s also recently become engaged.

It’s news to Levi, given that the low-key nature of the proceedings means Tane and Harper haven’t made a big deal of telling everyone.

When Mac later congratulates a somewhat defensive Harper, she lets slip that Dana had also been surprised about the speed of the engagement.

Harper storms home and accuses her sister of gossiping about the wedding, and warns that if she doesn’t stop interfering, she won’t be invited!

Will Harper ever be able to admit her true feelings about the big day?

Meanwhile, Roo (Georgie Parker) is surprised to hear from the department, asking if she would consider taking in an emergency foster placement.

Roo had applied to be a foster parent last year in the wake of Tane finding an abandoned baby on the beach. Tane had hoped to take care of the baby, who he named ‘Maia’ himself, but was thwarted by the realisation that he’d have to apply to be a permanent resident of Australia.

Tane asked Roo if she would consider applying, but it all ended up becoming a moot point when the baby’s mother Sonia (Olivia Beardsley) eventually turned up. Roo supported Sonia as Tane ran off with the baby, real name Poppy, and assured her that she would come to no harm.

Feeling inspired after helping Sonia eventually reunite with her daughter, Roo vowed to push ahead with her fostering application anyway.

Now, nearly a year on, the call has finally come, and Roo goes to tell her dad that she has accepted the request. How will he react?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 31st March (Episode 8421)

Mali is wracked with guilt. Levi fears for his sisters. Will Tim agree to be bait?

Tuesday 1st April (Episode 8422)

Cash puts his life on the line. Tim plays a dangerous game. Nerida makes a desperate final move.

Wednesday 2nd April (Episode 8423)

Justin fears that Lyrik is over. Remi makes a stand. John lets the cat out of the bag.

Thursday 3rd April (Episode 8424)

Dana enlists some help for her next scheme. Leah plays with fire. How long can Harper hide her feelings?

Friday 4th April (Episode 8425)

Leah digs her heels in. Harper dishes Dana a severe warning. Roo gets unexpected news.