Next week on Neighbours, Jane enjoys the attention of a younger man, Andrew suspects someone has broken into No. 30, and Byron makes a misguided attempt to support Sadie.

Last week, Jane (Annie Jones) decided to make a bold move and sign up to a dating app with hopes to break her pattern of dating men from her past.

Nicolette (Hannah Monson) had flagged her track record after her recent hook-up with Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), who she had been involved with romantically in her school days, around the same time that she first met her recent fiancé, Mike (Guy Pearce).

Last year, she also tried to re-ignite the flame with her former husband, Victor (Craig Hall), after he returned to Ramsay Street to make amends with their children, Nicolette and Byron (Xavier Molyneux).

Jane is feeling ready for a fresh start for 2025, and last week confided in Aaron (Matt Wilson) about her plans. But when Aaron took a look at her dating profile, he joked that her photos made it seem like she was after an accountant.

Before long, they’d taken some much better photos and got Jane on her way to finding her dream man.

Next week, Jane decides to try out a new dating app instead, which matches people based on their interests without the need for photos.

Things seem to be going well as she’s been having a positive chat with someone like-minded who she’s termed ‘Renaissance Man’.

Nicolette and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) urge Jane to be cautious about falling for someone she has never even seen a photo of.

However, Jane tries to justify the situation as their connection has been over books, music, puzzles and their other shared interests. They agree it does seem to have the potential to be an ideal match after all.

When Jane decides to accept his invitation to meet in person, she’s thrown when her Renaissance Man – Clint (Jason Wilder) – is much younger than her. It appears Jane’s landed herself a toy boy!

An embarrassed Jane tries get out of the date, explaining to Clint that she was convinced they were similar ages.

However, Clint takes the opportunity to charm her into staying, letting her know he is happy with a mature woman.

Jane remains wary but decides to sit back down, and it’s not long before the two get into deep discussions about their shared interests in person.

Realising how much time has passed, Jane draws their date to a close and tells Clint she wishes him the best with finding a partner on the app.

After departing, Jane confides in Aaron and Nicolette that she was flattered and drawn to Clint, but makes it clear that they’re not suited because of their age gap.

When a protective Byron hears about his mum’s date with a toy boy, he questions Clint’s intentions and suggests that he must have had an agenda to stick around after realising her age.

Jane is left insulted by her son’s remarks and decides to make a stand and prove her worth by messaging Clint for a second date.

Could finding a man who has broken the mould be Jane’s answer for true love?

Also next week, Andrew (Lloyd Will) is updating Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Byron that the Varga-Murphys will be returning later than planned from their trip to New York when he notices movement from their house.

The family booked a last-minute trip to New York for some well-deserved time out after a traumatic period in which Cara (Sara West) was involved in a work accident, leading to devastating consequences.

After falling from a ladder at Lassiters, Cara sustained abdominal injuries, which worsened after she got a tear from reaching up into a cupboard at home.

She was taken into hospital for emergency surgery, and needed a full hysterectomy to save her life.

It was difficult news for the family to process, as it happened while Cara and Remi (Naomi Rukavina) were busy planning to have another baby, after Remi discovered that it was her wife’s dream to extend their family.

The couple had started investing in their future plans and Cara was thrilled to receive a positive fertility test shortly before the accident.

Next week, Andrew is suspicious to the goings on at No. 30 and heads over to investigate. He searches the property but after finding nobody there, decides it was a false alarm.

However, we find out that there is in fact an intruder and it is new arrival, Taye (Lakota Johnson), Remi’s half-brother.

Teaser spoilers for later in the month reveal he’s arrived on Ramsay Street as he’s in trouble – but how much trouble is he in?

Also next week, Byron is determined to prove his loyalty to Sadie after the recent piercing saga, when Sadie realised her boyfriend wasn’t fully on board with her new edgy look.

We saw that Byron was secretly pleased when Paul (Stefan Dennis) tried to put an end to it by banning Sadie from wearing her piercing in her job at Lassiters’ Day Spa.

However, Byron was forced to step up when Sadie’s dad, Andrew, was fully on board with her new look and supported her standing up to her boss.

Next week, Byron decides to make a bold move and join his girlfriend in getting a piercing of his own.

Both Sadie and Andrew are left surprised by his shock decision, but all looks set to go ahead… until the sight of Sadie brandishing a needle causes a nervous Byron to pull out at the last second!

Suddenly, Byron’s desperate attempt to show his support through something he didn’t really want to do is revealed.

Although Sadie understands his reasons for planning the piercing, she warns him not to make a habit of making wild choices just to impress her.

Although all seems to be going okay with the housemates at No. 32, the couple are back sharing with Max (Ben Jackson) who had openly declared his attraction to Sadie and courageously risked his life to save hers.

Will Byron’s attempt at supporting Sadie be enough to keep him as her top choice with a heroic Max at home?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 20th January (Episode 9176 / 273)

The neighbours come together for Erinsborough Lights Up.

Nicolette learns a shocking truth.

A resident falls victim to a sizzling trap.

Tuesday 21st January (Episode 9177 / 274)

Nicolette keeps a controversial secret.

Jane hits it off with a mystery man.

Sebastian’s desperation reaches new levels.

Wednesday 22nd January (Episode 9178 / 275)

Leo crosses a line. Jane makes a bold move.

Byron suffers in order to make amends.

Thursday 23rd January (Episode 9179 / 276)

Nicolette conspires to protect her secret.

Aaron makes a heartbreaking decision.

Byron thwarts Sadie’s mission.

A mystery intruder flies under Andrew’s radar.