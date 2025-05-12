Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers and photos for June, and as Darcy’s reign of terror continues, Jane says a sad goodbye to Amanda, while Karl is left fighting for his life.

Darcy (Mark Raffety) returned to Ramsay Street in late March after 20 years away from Erinsborough.

The dastardly doc had caused plenty of drama in the early 2000s, but claimed to be reformed, and explained to Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) that he’d returned to his former suburb to make amends.

He seemed genuine, as he helped Karl out after discovering he’d become addicted to painkillers, and began trying to raise investment for a new wellness centre he wanted to open.

Karl was suspicious when Darcy muscled in on his job after convincing Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) to let him job share the role of Eirene Rising’s in-house doctor.

Yet considering Karl was still struggling with his secret addiction, it was entirely possible that Darcy was genuinely just trying to reduce his workload to aid his recovery.

Karl asked Remi (Naomi Rukavina) to attend one of Darcy’s investor presentations, hoping she would uncover something dodgy about Darcy’s wellness centre plans, but Remi reported back that everything was above board, and it seemed like a great idea.

The dodgiest thing Darcy did in his first few weeks was strike a deal with Terese, to keep an eye on Chelsea (Viva Bianca). Yet when he struck up a relationship with Chelsea, his feelings seemed genuine – in fact, he was so enamoured by Chelsea that he managed to scare her off.

Then Amanda Harris (Briony Behets), Jane’s (Annie Jones) charismatic and flirtatious mother arrived.

Amanda soon took a shine to Darcy and they became friends – but when Amanda asked Darcy to fetch a document for her, Darcy discovered that Amanda was oblivious to the fact that some shares she bought decades ago were now worth over $2 million!

Darcy’s dastardly side then returned, and today’s episode saw him transfer the entirety of her shares to himself. Darcy is now a very rich man!

In upcoming episodes, Darcy has a battle on his hands to keep his actions secret. When Jane begins to suspect that her mum is having memory issues, Byron plans to encourage her to take a test, and as he tries to butter her up, he offers to help her with her banking.

When Darcy learns of this, he realises that astute former lawyer Byron will soon realise what he’s done, so he gaslights Amanda into believing that her family are only after her money.

Amanda then sends Byron away, fearful that he’s trying to steal from her, and her relationship with her mum becomes more fractured than ever.

As previously released spoilers for late May have already revealed, Darcy will head out of Erinsborough with Amanda in the weeks ahead.

The trip then ends in disaster, with photos showing Darcy staring down a steep bank – has Amanda fallen or has she been pushed?

Photos also showed Jane breaking down as Andrew (Lloyd Will) and two officers arrived at No. 24 to give her the bad news.

While it was previously unclear whether Amanda survived her fall, the latest batch of photos show Jane, her friends and family attending Amanda’s funeral, as “Jane says a difficult farewell” to her mother on Tuesday 3rd June.

As Susan stands up to speak, does anyone have any idea that her nephew might be to blame?

The photos also show Byron (Xavier Molyneux) back on Ramsay Street, reading through a document. Could it be Amanda’s will, and if so, will it reveal the existence of her shares, which are now in Darcy’s possession?

This week will also see Karl meet up with Darcy’s old flame Tess Bell (Krista Vendy), as his suspicions of Darcy continue. Tess explains to him that she and Darcy reunited and married, but that it was the worst two years of her life.

She tells Karl that no matter how much Darcy claims to have changed, he’ll always be the same Darcy. Their marriage ended, and Darcy still owes her money!

When Karl relays the information to Susan, he soon realises that Darcy has overheard. When questioned, Darcy has an answer for everything, and he soon placates Susan, but it’s clear Karl doesn’t believe a word he says.

Later this week, Darcy swaps Karl’s herbal medication for strong opioids, which will see Karl’s health, marriage and career spiral out of control in the weeks ahead, as Darcy tries to turn Susan and Terese against him!

Now, the spoilers and photos for early June reveal that Darcy doesn’t stop there, as Karl continues to investigate him.

On Tuesday 3rd June, “Karl plans to uncover sinister machinations going on in Erinsborough”, while the following day, “Karl continues his mission to uncover the truth.”

On Wednesday 11th June, “Karl has a deadly confrontation,” as photos show that Darcy stabs him in the arm with a syringe as he makes a desperate attempt to stop Karl from uncovering the truth!

The following day, “Karl is in the fight of his life.”

As “Paul warns Susan about his suspicions” in the following episode, will they finally realise what Darcy has been up to, or is this the end for Karl Kennedy?

Here’s everything that’s in store in the first two weeks of June:

Monday 2nd June (Episode 9252 / 349)

Terese pushes for the truth.

Paul and Chelsea face the consequences of their lies.

Taye’s job gets him in a sticky situation.

Tuesday 3rd June (Episode 9253 / 350)

Paul and Cara have a disagreement.

Jane says a difficult farewell.

Karl plans to uncover sinister machinations going on in Erinsborough.

Wednesday 4th June (Episode 9254 / 351)

Sadie makes an unpopular decision.

Karl continues his mission to uncover the truth.

Wendy works to reconnect with Andrew.

Thursday 5th June (Episode 9255 / 352)

Byron and Sadie’s relationship hits rocky shores.

Terese is forced into blindsiding Paul by making a strong decision.

Wendy begins a secret search for answers.

Monday 9th June (Episode 9256 / 353)

Paul and Terese reach a crossroads.

Aaron makes a startling self-discovery.

Taye’s worlds collide.

Tuesday 10th June (Episode 9257 / 354)

Paul makes a difficult decision.

Aaron’s love life heats up.

Taye struggles to maintain his secret double life.

Wednesday 11th June (Episode 9258 / 355)

Karl has a deadly confrontation.

Byron and Sadie’s struggles continue to rise.

Wendy uncovers a devastating secret.

Thursday 12th June (Episode 9259 / 356)

Karl is in the fight of his life.

Wendy struggles to lift her spirits.

Paul warns Susan about his suspicions.