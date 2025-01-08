Next week on Neighbours, Paul’s latest business idea has Terese concerned history is about to repeat itself, before Nell’s return leaves Paul feeling rejected.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) split while Neighbours was off the air, but re-kindled their romance in a special two-handler episode just before Christmas.

Yet the cracks are already starting to show as they fall back into old habits when trying to mix business with pleasure…

In yesterday’s episode, with the pair still in the buzz of their honeymoon period, Paul suggests to Terese that they return to doing business together by re-developing Power Road.

The pair had previously managed Lassiters together, and their divorce saw Paul hand over Power Road to Terese, but Terese was taken aback by his suggestion and left feeling uncomfortable at the idea.

Without realising Terese’s hesitations, Paul pushes on with the plan. He arranges a meeting with Erinsborough’s mayor, Helen Brown, to discuss their suggestions for the regeneration of the area.

Terese struggles to speak up about her concerns; while the power couple have proven they can work together before, she’s worried it will cause issues so soon into their reunion.

Terese decides to go to the meeting, but tries to put Helen off by saying things to dissuade her from signing off on the project.

Paul follows up with a call to Helen and learns what went on at the meeting. Feeling like Terese has betrayed him, he confronts her on what he found out – why did she try to put the mayor off their plans to re-develop Power Road?

When the couple can’t come to an agreement, they end up roping in Jane (Annie Jones) to mediate, but needing help so soon into their rekindled romance suggests that history may be about to repeat itself.

Things go from bad to worse next Wednesday 15th January, as Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner), Terese’s step-daughter, is due to make her big move back to Ramsay Street.

Late last year, Toadie came to ask Terese if Nell could stay with her indefinitely while her grandfather is terminally ill in Colac.

Terese is apprehensive about how Nell will deal with the news that she is back together with Paul so soon after her and Toadie’s relationship ended.

After all, Terese has first-hand experience of being on the receiving end of Nell’s antics – Nell initially disproved of her latest step-mum, convinced that Toadie should be with previous partner Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) rather than Terese.

Nell pulled out all the tricks to come between Terese and Toadie after their wedding.

Her actions included planting one of Melanie’s porcelain pigs where Toadie would see it, hoping it would remind him of his feelings for his ex, and then later sending Melanie a letter claiming that things weren’t working out between Toadie and Terese.

In the end, Nell and Terese had a break through and Nell became especially close to her new mother figure, eventually confiding in her about her feelings for JJ (Riley Bryant).

Next week, Paul tries to reassure Terese that there won’t be a problem this time, and he decides to invite Nell to the engagement party for Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) so she can get used to the new set-up and seeing them together.

When Nell arrives home, Terese cautiously tells her that she is back together with Paul. Nell pretends to be pleased for her step mother, but it’s clear she has her concerns.

At the party, Paul is glad to see Nell’s positive reaction to him, but Terese is worried that Nell isn’t letting on about her true feelings.

Sure enough, Nell becomes overwhelmed and leaves the party after she sees Terese and Paul acting affectionately towards each other.

Realising Nell has disappeared, Terese goes to find her and Nell reveals that she is inevitably struggling with the loss of their former family unit. She also can’t help but be worried that Paul is going to hurt Terese yet again.

Nell’s convinced that Paul is not a good person as he doesn’t have the best track record – and to be fair, she does have a point.

Paul’s recent stunts include jolting Terese at the alter (after thinking he’d covered up Krista’s death), paying Nicolette a million dollars to give up her baby, and sending a dangerous Eden (Costa D’Angelo) in search of Krista, resulting in David’s (Takaya Honda) death. And that’s just the past few years.

Later, when Paul comes to No. 22 to see Terese, she stops him from sticking around and tells him that he needs to keep his distance for a while, just to give Nell time to adjust to the change.

Paul is taken aback at Terese’s decision to distance herself, rather than stand her ground for the sake of their relationship. Will Nell revert to her old ways to try and break them up for good?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Sadie (Emerald Chan) rocks a new look with a septum piercing and her boyfriend, Byron (Xavier Molyneux), secretly disapproves.

Sadie and Byron have faced a difficult few weeks after Max (Ben Jackson) arrived in Erinsborough and became their housemate. The couple asked him to leave after Max revealed he had a crush on Sadie following weeks of flirting with her.

Now that all appears to be resolved thanks to Max’s heroic actions at the scene of the crash, another problem is about to come the couple’s way…

At the end of this week, Sadie returns to No. 32 with a septum piercing, and Byron is forced to hide his true feelings as he tells his girlfriend that he thinks it’s great.

Next week, feeling pleased with her new look, Sadie asks Byron for advice on whether he would prefer a Madonna or Medusa stud for her next face piercing.

Byron keeps quiet about his dislike of the original piercing and is glad to hear Paul openly disapproves as well. To Byron’s relief, Paul demands that Sadie remove her new face feature before her next shift.

Sadie is surprised later this week when Andrew (Lloyd Will) gives the piercing a positive reaction too, happy that his daughter is making independent choices. Next week, he’s an unlikely ally to Sadie when she decides to go against Paul’s request.

When Byron doesn’t join Andrew on expressing his solidarity, Sadie comes to the conclusion that he’s not as pleased with her new look as he first let on.

However, Byron realises he needs to accept Sadie’s choice and luckily her new edgy look begins to grow on him. He decides to fully back her when she stands up to Paul and tells him that she won’t be following his demands.

