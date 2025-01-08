Next week on Neighbours, Aaron is shocked by a revelation from Rhett on their second date, while Leo is hurt when Krista skips her own engagement party!

Aaron (Matt Wilson) has spent much of the past year grieving the loss of his husband David (Takaya Honda), but recent weeks have seen him take tentative first steps towards romance with real estate agent Rhett (Liam Maguire).

In yesterday’s episode (Tuesday 7th January), Aaron and Rhett’s first date didn’t get off to the best start when Aaron’s nerves got the better of him, and despite Rhett reassuring him that things went well, he can’t help but feel that he’s already stuffed things up.

Next week, as Aaron hopes for a more successful second date, Leo (Tim Kano) and Krista (Majella Davis) suggest that Aaron asks Rhett to their engagement party, after Leo proposed on Christmas Day.

Rhett, the local estate agent, took a shine to Aaron during their preparations for ‘Boylesque’ after he was recruited by Krista to join the line up for the charity event.

However, Aaron became wary of Rhett after his bad experience with Logan, who was eventually unmasked as David’s former stalker.

Aaron realised Rhett wasn’t being transparent when he turned up at the No. 32 open day, claiming he was interested in living there. Aaron became worried that Rhett was becoming obsessed with him, as Logan had with David in their university days, and that a move to Ramsay Street was part of his plan.

Thankfully, at the share house’s Halloween party, it was revealed that Rhett had lied to keep the confidentiality of his client, Vera (Sally-Anne Upton). He’d been helping to sell her house next door after she got into debt with her gambling addiction, and Vera was in fact the one looking to move into No. 32.

After the awkward experience, Aaron and Rhett agreed to be friends, but this week saw Rhett approach Aaron at The Waterhole to see if he would like to catch a movie, hoping that Aaron may now be ready to explore something more.

After initially making a hasty exit, some wise words from Jane (Annie Jones) saw Aaron agree to give things a go, and he returned to Rhett with a date invite of his own.

Rhett managed to calm Aaron’s nerves on their first date, and agrees to come along to the party next week. Yet before they go, Aaron introduces Rhett to his daughter, Isla (Hana Abe-Tucker), and Rhett has an unexpected reaction.

Rhett becomes emotional at seeing Aaron with his daughter, and his reaction leaves Aaron confused.

Aaron decides not to pry about what is going on for Rhett but it happens for a second time at the party so Rhett decides to reveal the reason for his response. It turns out he is also a father to a daughter but hasn’t seen his child in a long time.

Aaron isn’t sure how to respond and after the party Rhett shares that his daughter was born some time ago but, due to her mother’s wishes, he hasn’t been able to see her.

Although he knows she is well looked after by her mum, he admits that seeing Aaron with Isla brought it all up for him and the realisation of how much he has missed out on.

Feeling an emotional connection after Rhett confides about his past, Aaron shocks himself by kissing Rhett.

Will this pave the way for a third date, and a promising new romance for Aaron?

Elsewhere, Leo is left deeply hurt when Krista doesn’t return to her own engagement party!

This week, we find out that Seb (Rarmian Newton) survived the season finale’s hit-and-run and was the target for the car attack that also left Max (Ben Jackson) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) in danger.

Krista discovered that Seb had returned the money she gave him to pay off the loan sharks, and the friends eventually made up. Feeling guilty for not taking the danger Seb was in seriously enough, Krista wants Seb to stick around so she can help him get sober.

This week, it becomes clear that Seb has been harbouring a long-term crush on his friend, whose friendship goes back to their school days, and he gets his hopes up that he has a chance when Krista cancels a romantic date with Leo to be with him.

Krista makes the decision after Seb almost overdoses on painkillers and feels she can’t leave him after he has refused to go to rehab for support. Despite Leo’s best efforts to try and seem supportive of Krista’s choices, he’s left feeling like a third wheel.

Seb and Leo had not seen eye-to-eye since they first met after Seb did a dine-and-dash from the lavish birthday party he hosted at Yorokobi.

Seb also made it clear to Leo that if he tried to get between his friendship with Krista, it could put Leo’s relationship at risk…

Leo later offered his own threat for Seb to leave town after finding out the loan sharks had followed Seb to Erinsborough. Leo also had concerns that having a hedonistic Seb around could jeopardise his partner’s hard-won sobriety as they previously used to party together.

Leo’s concerns are heightened again when Krista asks Nicolette (Hannah Monson) if she could give Seb a job at Harold’s – leaving Leo with little doubt that Seb will be sticking around much longer than he hoped.

Later, Leo walks in on Krista and Seb in an intimate set-up and is left feeling very insecure about their future.

Leo is desperate to start making plans for their marriage, but knows that as long as Seb is around, he will get in the way.

Paul (Stefan Dennis) decides to throw a party to celebrate Krista and Leo’s engagement, making sure he times it with Seb being at work.

Seb is left feeling on the fringes of the celebrations as he gets ready for his first day at Harold’s.

Leo speaks to Paul about his decision to exclude Seb, but his dad stands firm in his decision, wanting to do the best thing by his son.

The engagement party gets off to a good start until Seb contacts Krista for help with a dish he’s decided to make for her as a gesture over at Harold’s. Krista responds to his request as she can see he is trying to do something nice as he can’t make the party.

While in the kitchen, Krista accidentally slams the fridge door on Seb’s injured shoulder, leaving him in a lot of pain.

The cafe is getting busier by the minute and she feels she has no choice but to step in and help until it calms down. This takes longer than hoped, and by the time she returns to the penthouse, her own engagement party has come to a close.

Leo listens to her excuses but is left feeling let down that his fiancée chose to help Seb, rather than celebrate their engagement with their loved ones.

Will Krista learn to prioritise Leo, or is Seb about to get his wish of splitting the couple up?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 13th January (Episode 9172 / 269)

Erinsborough is starstruck by a celebrity appearance.

Yaz is consumed by her private quest.

Sadie confronts unexpected opposition.

Terese commits an act of betrayal.

Tuesday 14th January (Episode 9173 / 270)

Paul and Terese are confronted by hard truths.

A resident struggles with being the third wheel.

Nicolette stumbles upon a clue.

Wednesday 15th January (Episode 9174 / 271)

Krista’s priorities come under threat.

Terese faces a painful decision.

Aaron opens his heart again.

Thursday 16th January (Episode 9175 / 272)

Yaz is pushed to the edge.

Paul struggles with his exile.

The housemates’ good intentions backfire.