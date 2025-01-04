Home and Away Spoilers – Leah and Justin split in cheating fallout

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Leah walks out on her marriage to Justin after suspecting him of having an affair.

Justin (James Stewart) had once again found himself in an awkward situation as the UK’s 2024 season came to a close, stranded at a remote cabin with Claudia (Rachael Carpani) after she’d made a pass at him.

Having originally agreed to act as chauffeur for Claudia—who’d suffered a broken arm after Theo’s (Matt Evans) negligence at the garage caused the brakes on her car to fail—Justin had made it clear that their arrangement was now coming to an end, particularly after it became obvious that Claudia was becoming emotionally reliant on him.

After requesting Justin take her to assess a client’s cabin, Claudia did all she could to extend their visit, before then planting a kiss on Justin.

Claudia went on to explain that she felt things had changed between them, and believing that Justin was unhappy with Leah, figured there was nothing stopping them now that her own husband Eric (Cameron Pascoe) has ended their marriage.

Justin made it clear that Claudia was mistaken and stormed out to the car, before realising he’d mislaid his keys. They had of course been pocketed by Claudia, who tossed them away once confronted.

Despite his best efforts of searching the patch of grass where they’d been discarded, Justin was unable to locate the keys. With no phone signal to contact Leah, he opted to spend the night in his car rather than inside the cabin.

In the meantime, Theo had finally told Leah that Justin had been working for Claudia. In an attempt to get hold of her, Leah spoke to Claudia’s husband, Eric, who wanted to meet. As they met in the safety of the diner, a clearly paranoid Eric told a shocked Leah that Justin and Claudia had been having an affair.

Having waited at home all evening for Justin to show up for their “anniversary” meal, marking one year since they became engaged, Leah left a voicemail warning Justin that he better have a good explanation, otherwise they’re done.

As we return to the scene next week, Justin is asleep in his car when Claudia taps on the window. Justin lets her in, and they’re soon in a passionate embrace. As things become more heated… Leah wakes up on the sofa at home, revealing it to be nothing more than a nightmare.

The next morning Theo is sure that Justin will have a reasonable explanation for not coming home, but Leah is all the more doubtful now.

Back at the cabin, Claudia comes out to talk to Justin and again apologises for throwing away the keys, but Justin isn’t interested as he begins the long walk home. When he eventually gets a weak phone signal, Justin is finally able to get through to Leah to tell her that he’ll explain everything when he gets home. But Leah has seemingly made up her mind already, telling Justin that she won’t be there.

When Justin rocks up back at the house, he finds the table still laid out from the night before, and the bedroom drawers emptied.

Over at Summer Bay House, Alf (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) are stunned when Leah pulls up in a taxi with her belongings, announcing that she’s left Justin!

As Leah goes on to explain about Justin’s “affair” with Claudia, a confused Alf points out that not only has she not seen any proof, but she hasn’t given Justin a chance to give his side of the story. Nevertheless, she is welcome to stay until they’ve sorted this out.

Later that day, Justin finds himself in an all-too-familiar situation, heading to Summer Bay House to try and talk Leah around.

Leah tells Justin that she knows he was with Claudia the entire night, a fact he doesn’t deny as he tells her the truth about what happened. Leah remains unconvinced however and storms off.

When Justin gets a lift back to the cabin to retrieve his car he finds that Claudia is still there. Giving her a lift back to the bay, he asks if she would at least talk to Leah and explain that nothing happened between them—she at least owes him that much.

Justin and Claudia arrive back at the house just as Leah has called back to pick up some clothes with Marilyn. Leah’s furious that Claudia is in their house, but Claudia asks Leah to hear her out.

Whilst Claudia admits to attempting to seduce Justin, she tells Leah that she was just being selfish after the split from Eric.

When Leah confronts her about the reason for the split, Claudia’s repeated cheating, Claudia explains that Eric has always suffered with insecurities and she can guess exactly what he told Leah, word for word. The fact is, she’s never cheated on Eric, it’s all been in his head, and his lack of trust in her is why they’ve ended up here.

With Leah satisfied that Justin has done no wrong, Claudia takes her cue to leave. But whilst Leah apologises to Justin and asks him to forget the last 24 hours ever happened, it doesn’t seem as though it’s going to be that simple for Justin.

Justin questions why Leah had believed Eric without question over trusting her own husband, who could have been lying in a ditch somewhere for all she knew (a perfectly plausible scenario for Justin at this time of year).

Will Leah and Justin’s marriage survive this?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th January (Episode 8361)

Perri goes into hiding. Leah fears the worst. Bree boils after Levi’s serve.

Tuesday 7th January (Episode 8362)

Tane comes under fire. Cash is blind to his attachment to Michelle. Leah’s mistrust of Justin causes a bigger rift.

Wednesday 8th January (Episode 8363)

Bree spirals out of control. Justin and Leah hit a stalemate. Cash comes to terms with letting go.

Thursday 9th January (Episode 8364)

Abigail has a new job and an old grudge. Bree’s livelihood is on the line. Alf learns the truth.

Friday 10th January (Episode 8365)

Abigail and Kirby clash. Mali is caught in the crossfire. Perri’s case starts to crumble.