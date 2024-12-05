Neighbours villain returns as Holly’s nightmare continues

Next week on Neighbours, Yaz visits Tess Carmichael in prison as her plan to get revenge on Holly heats up.

We recently met Yazmin Shields (Chrishell Stause), the new business-woman in town, who was revealed to be none other than Heath’s (Ethan Panizza) sister!

She’s in town looking to avenge her brother’s death, and Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) is her main target.

Heath died at the hands of Holly in the outback, with Holly pushing him into a croc-infested pond in self-defense after he ran rampage with a gun chasing her and Mel (Lucinda Cowden).

Holly had started a fling with Heath when they were both working at Lassiters, despite him already being romantically involved with Tess Carmichael (Anica Calida).

Tess had previously visited Erinsborough to see Reece (Mischa Barton), when she held a long-term senior position in the Sinclair group, working alongside Reece and Krista’s (Majella Davis) dad Conrad.

However, Tess lost her position after a fall out with Reece, who took over as CEO after Conrad’s death. Tess then returned to Australia to seek revenge, with Heath by her side, planning to embezzle money from the Sinclairs’ assets – viewing Krista, a former addict, and Lassiters, as easy targets.

Yaz’s introduction saw her meet with the Mayor of Erinsborough, Helen Brown, to pitch her latest light show – ‘Erinsborough Lights Up’. We found out that her background is running a bespoke lighting events business in the states, which she set-up with her brother.

Yaz later listened to the Crimesborough podcast, which had been cruelly edited to portray Holly as a calculated killer.

This week, Yaz set out to befriend Holly as part of her plan and comforted her after an altercation with Blaze, who runs the podcast. She then offered Holly a role as her assistant, which she accepted after Krista asked her to change to night shifts because some colleagues were refusing to work with her because of the podcast.

Yaz looks set to try to seek revenge for her brother’s death and a vulnerable Holly is at risk of falling further into her trap after losing her closest support network of Susan (Jackie Woodburne), Karl, Felix (James Beaufort) and Melanie from the street.

Next week, Yaz is convinced that she has found a missing clue in the story of her brother’s death when she uncovers a video of Heath (Ethan Panizza) after getting some help from IT expert Jeffrey Swan (Tim Potter), who she enlists to recover the data from a broken phone.

She takes it to Detective Holden, a senior investigator in Melbourne, to look into. Yaz is determined to get Holly put in jail for the death of her brother and will do all she can to ensure that she faces consequences for her actions.

Yaz returns back to Erinsborough for work, but it proves difficult for her to work alongside Holly. She struggles to contain her grief-stricken rage around the woman who pushed her brother to his death in the river.

Yaz manages to save face until she goes to the investigator to hear the latest update. However, she is stunned to find out that the recent evidence isn’t enough to re-open the case against Holly.

Yaz returns to her room at Lassiters to be greeted by Holly and she can’t contain her anger. Will she reveal the truth?

She realises she needs a new strategy so decides to pretend to be a lawyer to visit Tess, Heath’s former lover, in jail. Tess is serving a long-term sentence as Heath’s accomplice in the plot to launder money from Lassiters (and kidnapping Melanie and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) in the process)!

Using a pseudonym of Leah Curtain, Yaz tells Tess that she’s been hired as a lawyer for Heath’s family who are looking to get closure after his death. Tess agrees to give her account of events in the outback and her relationship with Heath.

Yaz then changes the focus to Holly and explains Heath’s family’s belief that she should be investigated further for her part in his death.

Tess doesn’t understand why ‘Leah’ thinks she would want to be involved so Yaz has to resort to another tactic. She tells Tess she could arrange a prison transfer back to the US, near her elderly parents, if she was agreeable. Tess is convinced and Yaz’s plans are back on track…

Next week sees another visitor for Tess, when Krista arrives at the prison to find out why she’s talking to Heath’s family’s lawyer for another investigation into Holly. When Byron (Xavier Molyneux) finds out, he convinces Krista to tell Holly.

This leads Holly to spiral yet again – despite only receiving a suspended sentence, Heath’s death and her part in it is not going away.

While upset, Holly tells Yaz that she has been seeing a therapist and it’s another piece of information Yaz is determined to use to her advantage. What does she have planned?

Later, Yaz runs into Nicolette (Hannah Monson), who she goes on a date with this week to ask more about Holly. The chemistry between them rises and Nicolette decides to put herself out there and tell Yaz that she wants to give it a go with her.

Yaz is in agreement but their bubble is soon burst when she is distracted by a message that says Tess isn’t open to any further contact or deals.

Despite hitting a dead end, it seems like Yaz won’t give up that easily – what will her next move be as we hurtle towards Neighbours‘ huge Season Finale?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 9th December (Episode 9160 / 257)

Ramsay Street bands together to save a legacy.

Remi is confronted by an assumption.

Nicolette makes a move.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 9161 / 258)

A resident receives distressing news.

Holly’s unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade.

Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 9162 / 259)

Yaz steps up her game.

Tensions in the Share House reach a head.

Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 9163 / 260)

A resident receives their marching orders.

Holly spirals in the wake of a revelation.

Terese takes a forward step.

Paul is given cause for panic.

Monday 16th December (Episode 9164 / 261)

Paul and Terese embark on a journey into the unknown.

Tuesday 17th December (Episode 9165 / 262)

Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal.

Yaz lets down her walls.

Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour.

Wednesday 18th December (Episode 9166 / 263)

Yaz exploits her new intel.

Nicolette’s gesture leads to an unexpected outcome.

The Varga-Murphys gear up for an adventure.

A housemate is left heartbroken.

Thursday 19th December (Episode 9167 / 264)

Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas.

One resident makes a life-changing decision.

Holly receives a sinister gift.

A familiar face reappears.

A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.