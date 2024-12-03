Neighbours Spoilers – Susan leaves as Karl’s trip ends in disaster

Next week on Neighbours, Susan leaves to reunite with Karl after some shocking news from his trip, while Cara’s baby dreams come crashing down.

The past few months have seen departure after departure, with Toadie (Ryan Moloney) leaving for a new life in Colac, Karl (Alan Fletcher) heading to Europe to join Mike (Guy Pearce) on his motorbike tour, Felix (James Beaufort) being forced out of town by JJ (Riley Bryant), and Andrew (Lloyd Will) making a temporary exit to reunite with wife Wendy (Candice Leask).

Now it’s Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) turn to take a break from Erinsborough, after she receives some bad news about husband Karl.

Back in October, Karl was given the chance of a lifetime to go on a motorbike trip to Italy and, better yet for the scrupulous saver, it was offered completely free of charge. How could he resist?

The offer came after Jane (Annie Jones) had decided to sell Mike’s bike as the final step of tying the loose ends of their relationship break up with her then-fiancée.

Karl (Alan Fletcher) was intrigued to see Mike’s bike up for sale and dropped plenty of hints to see if Jane would accept an offer for less than the asking price – he loves a bargain!

Susan (Jackie Woodburne) was quick to shoot Karl down, laughing as she told him that he wasn’t under any circumstances buying a motorbike – noting later that he was 40 years too late for such a hobby! Even the sight of Karl emerging from the bedroom of No. 28 in a tight-fitting set of leather pants wasn’t enough to change her mind.

Serendipitously, the following week when the Kennedys were hosting Jane and Victor (Craig Hall), Karl snuck off to take a mysterious phone call from Mike about a motorbiking opportunity.

Once the guests had departed, Karl revealed Jane’s ex had only gone and invited him to join a free motorbike tour (in Italy)!

The Kennedys decided it was too good an opportunity to miss, despite Susan’s initial reservations.

This week, a worried Karl offers to stay for Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall) in the aftermath of the Crimesborough podcast accusations, but after Holly’s encouragement he sticks to his plans, says goodbye to Susan and heads to Europe.

Next week, just days after his departure, Susan finds out that there was an accident on the trip Mike is running and is distressed when she finds out Karl was injured! A crash has left Karl with a broken leg and he has been rushed into surgery.

Susan’s friends and family urge her to jump on a plane to see him. Yet she’s reluctant to leave as the only one left to manage Eirini Rising after Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) was forced to step down (after accidentally causing a gas leak when reversing into a pipe while drunk.)

Terese is determined to find a way to make it work for her friend to be by Karl’s side, but the only way is to persuade the residents to let her come back as manager. She gets Paul (Stefan Dennis), Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Harold (Ian Smith) on board to help her come up with a plan.

With time of the essence, they gather the residents for Terese to make a speech to try and win them over. She presents a stirring and emotional case for her return, reminding the residents that the Kennedys have done so much to care for their community and they need to support them at this time.

But Moira (Robyn Arthur) is still unwilling to cooperate on the matter, given Terese’s past actions and alcoholism putting her fellow residents in danger.

Harold, Paul and Toadie rally to persuade Moira, and the other residents who are still on the fence, that Terese has done everything she can to make a fresh start. This carries her over the line and Terese is overjoyed to win the vote!

Susan is grateful and relieved and shares how proud she is of Terese for showing that she can step up after her struggles. She then becomes the next Ramsay Street resident to leave the street after a string of recent departures.

Meanwhile, the chemistry continues between Paul and Terese as he accompanies her back to her place of work where she is rightfully back at the helm of the ship. With the battle won, will Paul and Terese rekindle their romance?

Elsewhere next week, Cara’s dream of having another baby comes crashing down after Remi makes her feelings clear.

Cara (Sara West) took part in a birthday ritual for her 40th this year and wrote a private letter to her future self about her hopes and dreams. JJ (Riley Bryant) happened to come across the letter when cleaning the family car and was shocked to read that his mum hoped to have another baby, a sibling to him and his brother Dex (Marley Williams).

Although Cara’s wife Remi (Naomi Rukavina) was initially surprised, she soon came around to the idea of growing their family, and arranged for Cara to have a fertility test which came back with positive results.

The couple were all-set to start plans to find a sperm donor on their next steps of making Cara’s dream a reality. That was until Cara was involved in an accident at work where she fell off a ladder onto some gagged guttering, requiring major abdominal surgery.

When back at home recovering, Cara sneakily stretched up to a top shelf and felt a tear. She covered up her pain, not wanting to tell her wife that she did this when she was supposed to be in bed resting. Remi found Cara collapsed with sepsis and she was taken in for emergency surgery to have a life-saving hysterectomy.

Despite Cara initially acting unaffected by the news of her hysterectomy, next week we see her struggle to come to terms with the reality that she will never be able to bear the child she planned for.

Cara starts taking her anger and upset out on those around her when back at home. She becomes especially critical and untrusting of son JJ, and pushes him too far when she catches him kissing girlfriend Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) at home. JJ departs in anger with Nell and Remi is left frustrated at Cara’s response.

Remi makes her feelings clear, telling Cara that she won’t stand for any more of this behaviour as it’s affecting their relationship with their kids. It’s time for Cara to talk about her feelings, rather than bottle them up and take it out on everyone else around her!

Cara finally allows herself to break down in response, after holding onto so much since the accident. Cara still desperately wants the chance to have another baby and grow their family.

She openly assumes that Remi can step in to make their dream a reality and bear another child for them, but this leaves Remi concerned.

Remi has to explain that she doesn’t want to be pregnant again. She was on board with the dream when Cara was the carrier but it is something she isn’t willing to take over for them.

What will this mean for Cara and Remi’s future together?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 9th December (Episode 9160 / 257)

Ramsay Street bands together to save a legacy.

Remi is confronted by an assumption.

Nicolette makes a move.

Tuesday 10th December (Episode 9161 / 258)

A resident receives distressing news.

Holly’s unwittingly caught in a sinister crusade.

Cara and Remi face a heartbreaking crossroads.

Wednesday 11th December (Episode 9162 / 259)

Yaz steps up her game.

Tensions in the Share House reach a head.

Krista and Leo struggle with their secrecy.

Thursday 12th December (Episode 9163 / 260)

A resident receives their marching orders.

Holly spirals in the wake of a revelation.

Terese takes a forward step.

Paul is given cause for panic.

Monday 16th December (Episode 9164 / 261)

Paul and Terese embark on a journey into the unknown.

Tuesday 17th December (Episode 9165 / 262)

Krista is devastated by a friend’s betrayal.

Yaz lets down her walls.

Paul is stung by Terese’s behaviour.

Wednesday 18th December (Episode 9166 / 263)

Yaz exploits her new intel.

Nicolette’s gesture leads to an unexpected outcome.

The Varga-Murphys gear up for an adventure.

A housemate is left heartbroken.

Thursday 19th December (Episode 9167 / 264)

Ramsay Street celebrates Christmas.

One resident makes a life-changing decision.

Holly receives a sinister gift.

A familiar face reappears.

A targeted collision puts the neighbours in deadly peril.