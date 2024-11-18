Next week on Neighbours, just days after Victor’s departure, Jane finds herself a new love interest in Shane, while Cara makes a costly decision as she returns home from hospital.

Jane (Annie Jones) has certainly been unlucky in love this year, starting with the breakdown of her long-distance relationship with former sweetheart Mike (Guy Pearce) when he found another companion on his motorbike tour around Europe.

It was, however, a mutual break-up after Jane realised their long-awaited happy ending wasn’t meant to be.

When her ex-husband Victor (Craig Hall) arrived on Ramsay Street to reconnect with his children after a cancer diagnosis, he couldn’t help but question why Jane’s fiancé was still on the other side of the world with no word of a return date.

Jane dismissed Vic’s comments, and his attempts at getting involved in her personal life, but on reflection she realised he had a point.

It became all too clear that she lacked excitement for planning her and Mike’s wedding, despite going along with the wedding dress shopping organised by Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Mike’s daughter, Sam (Henrietta Graham), where she attempted to show enthusiasm for the big day.

Vic later kissed Jane and although she rejected his advances, it led her to wonder if she still held a flame for her ex-husband.

When Jane discussed the situation Susan and Terese, she discovered that they also shared doubts about her future with Mike and his 9-month departure.

Jane then sadly came to the conclusion that it was time to call it quits with one of her first loves on Ramsay Street.

Although Vic departed the street after finding out that his cancer was in remission, he recently made a surprising return to try and fix his relationship with his children a second time.

He also had another reason to return to Melbourne, having found an online dating connection in Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden). The two had been speaking online for a few weeks before meeting for their first date at The Waterhole.

However, it wasn’t long before Jane was also back to being won over by her ex-husband’s charm, despite his adulterous past. When Jane decided to re-paint the kitchen (of the house Mike had brought for them), Vic happened to stop by and offered to help.

Before they knew it, they were playing around with paintbrushes as Vic cheekily brushed Jane’s face and their spark was reignited.

Then began a Vic/Jane/Mel love triangle where Jane did not come out the winner, as she eventually gave in to the fact that Mel and Vic had more in common and better chemistry. This week, Jane urged Melanie not to give up on a chance of happiness with Vic, and Mel decided to pay him a visit at his new pub in Gippsland before she sets off on her travels.

Jane may have lost out on love with two former partners but is she about to find romance with another former flame – Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien)?

Shane returned to the street last week and revealed that he and Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) had split. Despite the support of friends Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Paul (Stefan Dennis) – both of whom were once romantically connected to Izzy, he was struggling to get her out of his head.

Next week, Shane and Jane have a catch-up over a drink and their nostalgic conversation turns from fun to flirty when the topic of their past relationship is raised.

To two got close after becoming lost in the bush back in the late 1980s, making her then-partner Mike jealous, despite Jane assuring Mike he was the only one for her.

Jane’s daughter Nicolette (Hannah Monson), and Shane’s son Max (Ben Jackson), are intrigued by what’s going on with the heartbroken pair.

When they question their respective parents, Jane insists to Nicolette that she is glad things didn’t end up going any further, while Shane tells Max that his flirtatious evening with Jane wasn’t a big deal.

Yet later, Shane goes over to Jane’s to update her on the news that he is leaving Erinsborough again. While there, he reminisces about her previous cheerleading talents and the conversation becomes flirty again.

Jane clarifies the situation and points out they wouldn’t want to ruin an old friendship by taking this any further… would they!?

Shane seemingly agrees, but when Nicolette and Max pop over to Jane’s later on, they catch their parents in flagrante!

Is there a new romance on Ramsay Street?

Elsewhere, Cara (Sara West) is recovering from her fall onto sharp guttering after rushing a job at the Lassiter’s complex.

In today’s episode, Remi (Naomi Rukavina) fears that her wife could have brain damage when she briefly wakes up after her operation. However, her colleague Stevie (Jazz Bell) encourages her to hold tight, and the next time Cara wakes she is back to her usual chat, reassuring her that her wife is okay.

Next week, Remi brings Cara home from hospital, but struggles to convince Cara to take it easy, despite having had major surgery. Cara believes Remi should let her be guided by what her own body needs, but Remi suggests a compromise: they can start to look at other known donor options for their baby, but only on the agreement her wife takes proper rest to recover.

Cara goes along with the deal, but when she wakes up hungry in the middle of the night, she ignores Remi’s advice and heads to the kitchen to prepare a snack. As she reaches for the top cupboard, she’s jolted by a sharp pain in her abdomen.

The next day, she opts to hide what happened from Remi, not wanting to admit she broke their agreement, but the intense pain in her abdomen continues to cause concern.

She decides to try and mask it with copious amounts of painkillers, giving her enough of a reprieve to get excited about Remi’s new book about families who have used known donors to conceive.

But as she continues to mask her pain, it’s only a matter of time until her internal injuries catch up with her…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.

Monday 25th November (Episode 9152 / 249)

Jane’s nostalgia leads to a surprising encounter.

Paul helps Terese process her loss.

Cara’s stubborn resolve becomes cause for trouble.

Tuesday 26th November (Episode 9153 / 250)

Cara finds herself in a world of pain.

Jane is confronted by a realisation.

Leo takes matters into his own hands.

Wednesday 27th November (Episode 9154 / 251)

A familiar face returns with a mysterious agenda.

Cara is dealt a devastating blow.

Leo commits to his lies.

Byron’s jealousy surges.

Thursday 28th November (Episode 9155 / 252)

An intriguing newcomer arrives in Erinsborough.

Terese is shocked by a proposal.

Remi is given cause for concern.