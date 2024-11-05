Next week on Neighbours, as Max and Shane Ramsay arrive in Erinsborough, we get an update on the infamous Izzy Hoyland.

The Neighbours 2022 finale saw the shock return of Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte) with her new boyfriend Mal Kennedy (Benjamin McNair) – Holly Hoyland’s (Lucinda Cowden) half-brother!

As long-term fans know, Izzy was infamous on the street for the drama she caused, especially between Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Karl (Alan Fletcher).

Much to Susan’s dismay, Mal was forced to confess that he had fallen in love with his dad’s ex, convinced that she was now a changed woman after her scheming past which caused chaos for their family.

Some may remember that we discovered Karl was Holly’s father during Susan and Karl’s vow renewal on the Thames (led by none other than Neil Morrisey).

This was despite Izzy previously telling Susan that Karl was definitely not the father after their night of passion when Karl, dosed up on medication, had mistaken Izzy for Susan!

When Izzy returned in 2022, it wasn’t long before she was back to her old ways, wooed by Shane Ramsay’s (Peter O’Brien) newfound riches. Shane is one of Ramsay Street’s originals who returned for the finale, claiming he’d become a crypto millionaire and wanting to invest in Lassiters.

After kissing Shane, Izzy made a brief attempt to stay loyal to Mel, declaring she was in love with someone else. However, she was ultimately distracted by his offer of a loan of his shiny new car and they ended up an item after she broke it off with Mel.

Izzy confessed that the only reason she was with Karl’s son was because she was trying to get back to the feeling she had with his father – the only time she had felt happy.

Now we’re caught up, as we revealed last month, Shane is set to return to the street along with son Max.

Poor Holly can’t catch a break, even after receiving the good news that she will avoid jail for her actions connected to the Heath (Ethan Panizza) saga.

Next week, she ends up being knocked into the Lassiters water feature by new arrival Max (Ben Jackson).

Max is oblivious to his actions as his large rucksack sends Holly flying, and Holly is left outraged as she steps out of the pond soaking wet.

As we previously revealed, Max is joining as a full-time character, and it’s believed that he’ll bag himself a job as a mechanic in Fitzgerald Motors, the garage on Power Road.

He would be the first in the Neighbours revamp to follow in the footsteps of previous Ramsay Street mechanics Drew (Dan Paris) and Lucas (Scott Major), who were firm favourites during their time on Power Road.

Later, Holly and Byron (Xavier Molyneux) bump into Max, and Holly confronts him about what he did.

A defensive Max seems reluctant to make amends, and, angered by his tone, Byron is ready to take him on to defend his good friend Holly.

As is often the case with a new Ramsay Street regular, Max has not made the best first impression on his new neighbours.

Holly faces further drama next week when Liv (Cece Peters) from the Crimesborough podcast returns to blackmail her into giving her story on what really happened with Heath.

Holly caused all kinds of chaos as the pseudonym ILLEGALLY_BLONDE_07 when she gave the local hit crime podcast information on the wine-related poisonings connected to Leo’s (Tim Kano) vineyard.

Holly ended up having to take great steps to try and save Leo’s (Tim Kano) reputation. In her first attempt to find the culprit of the poisoning, taking on the role of detective, she ended up spraying Liv in the eyes with dry shampoo after confronting her on her suspected crimes, believing she was acting in self-defence against a criminal.

Krista (Majella Davis) ended up having to step in, using her power to blackmail Liv into dropping the charges Holly faced for assaulting an innocent woman.

At least Holly did eventually come to the correct conclusion when discovering dodgy Dr Gavin Bowman (Cameron MacDonald) was the true culprit, even if it did result in her first kidnapping of the year.

After what happened, Holly feels she has no choice but to go along with Liv’s request, and confides in old housemate Mel. Still wondering what her next steps should be, she is distracted when she sees Max once again at The Waterhole…he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere!

She can’t believe he’s not getting the message to stay away, and Byron gets ready for another round of confrontation with the unwelcome newcomer. Get ready for a jaw-dropping moment when they find out Max is Shane’s son… and basically Holly’s step-sibling.

Shane is also back in Erinsborough and Paul can’t help but wonder how things are going for him and Izzy (who Paul also dated when Izzy was struggling with her romance with Karl).

Shane and Paul go way back, having been best friends in the eighties, and upon Shane’s return in 2022 he was looking to buy a share of Lassiters to rebuild his connections with the area.

That’s until he found heaps of examples of why Paul would not be the best person to go into business with, given his shady track record.

Shane brushes over the details, but it’s clear that things have gone awry for him and Izzy. His vagueness leaves Holly annoyed – it was only the other week she was planning to visit them as a getaway distraction from her court saga.

But Karl had put an end to her plans, reminding her that she needed to stay local as part of her bail arrangements.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have seen the impact of Izzy’s chaotic parenting revealed in Holly’s psychological report ahead of her trial. It seems Izzy is still making an impact in her adult life and not communicating with her daughter.

Shane’s even more secretive as to why his son Max has joined him in Erinsborough. What are they both hiding?

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 11th November (Episode 9144 / 241)

Jane’s moral compass is tested.

Susan and Karl enlist Harold on a mission.

Melanie closes a chapter.

Tuesday 12th November (Episode 9145 / 242)

A new arrival causes a splash.

Jane makes a tough decision.

Melanie’s confronted with the truth.

Paul catches up with an old friend.

Wednesday 13th November (Episode 9146 / 243)

Nicolette faces the fallout of her interference.

Cara and Remi ask Aaron a life-changing question.

A newcomer ruffles the Share House’s feathers.

Thursday 14th November (Episode 9147 / 244)

Byron makes a mess.

Cara pushes herself to the brink.

Krista puts her foot down.

Monday 18th November (Episode 9148 / 245)

Remi’s fears for Cara spiral.

Holly struggles with her guilt.

Leo is hit with a loss.

Andrew contemplates his future.

Nicolette’s insecurities flare.

Tuesday 19th November (Episode 9149 / 246)

Krista receives a surprise visitor.

Holly’s guilt deepens.

Melanie sets off on a new adventure.

Wednesday 20th November (Episode 9150 / 247)

Leo discovers a string of secrets.

Paul and Terese navigate the unspoken.

Holly puts herself in the spotlight.

Thursday 21st November (Episode 9151 / 248)

Terese’s campaign is met with blowback.

Holly is pushed to the brink.

A resident’s new career shakes up the neighbourhood.