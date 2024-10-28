Neighbours has announced two faces are joining the show, with Krista’s half-sister Fallon Morell spending two months in Erinsborough, and Taye arriving as a permanent character.

Krista’s half-sister Fallon Morell

This morning, Neighbours announced that Fallon Morell will arrive on Ramsay Street early next year. The half-sister of Krista Sinclair (Majella Davis), she’s set to “spell trouble for many an Erinsborough resident”.

Fallon will be played by US actress Kate Connick, the daughter of singer Harry Connick Jr, and actress and former model Jill Goodacre Connick.

Kate is best known as a model, but recently kick-started her acting career playing Daphney in Australian comedy series Shambleton.

In a post on the show’s Instagram channel, Neighbours announced: “Another new arrival on Ramsay Street! U.S star, Kate Connick will soon join the cast in the guest role of Fallon Morell. Fallon’s time in Erinsborough spells trouble for many an Erinsborough resident… particularly her sister 🤔”

The Herald Sun reports that Kate has just wrapped up filming a two-month stint, and that she will make her debut early next year.

“The storyline is crazy, with lots of plot twists,” Kate revealed to the publication.

Fallon is Krista’s half-sister on her mum’s side, meaning she doesn’t share the riches that Krista and Reece (Mischa Barton) were blessed with thanks to Conrad Sinclair’s successful business, Sincast Corp. The Herald Sun reveals that “Fallon was raised by her father in America, but she’s also jealous of Krista’s privileged life.”

Majella Davis, who plays Krista, commented: “Truly blessed to have you with us @skateconnick Get ready world 💘💘🌟”

Fallon’s arrival comes hot on the heels of the arrival of Sebastian ‘Seb’ Metcalfe, a “face from Krista’s past,” who is “set to send shockwaves through Erinsborough for a long time to come.”

Played by Rarmian Newton, Seb will debut in mid-November. Teaser photos for next month show him hanging out with Krista and her boyfriend Leo (Tim Kano) at the Lassiters apartment Krista now shares with Melanie (Lucinda Cowden).

As Seb and Krista reconnect, Leo doesn’t look all too impressed by the face from his girlfriend’s past.

Teaser spoilers reveal that “Krista receives a surprise visitor” on Tuesday 19th November, while “Leo discovers a string of secrets” the following day.

What are Seb and/or Krista hiding?

Taye

A couple of weeks ago, Neighbours announced that Lakota Johnson would be joining the full-time cast as Taye.

“Taye is coming to town! We’re excited to announce that Lakota Johnson will soon join the full-time cast. Connected to the Varga-Murphy family, Taye is sure to break some rules (and some hearts) on Ramsay Street,” the show announced on its social media.

The news of two new cast members comes shortly after a series of cast announcements in early October.

On 1st October, Neighbours announced that Ben Jackson had joined the cast as Max Ramsay, the son of Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) and the grandson of the original Max Ramsay (Francis Bell).

It has since been revealed that Max will make his debut on Tuesday 12th November, as he makes a splash by accidentally knocking Holly (Lucinda Cowden) into the water feature at Lassiters.

Max’s dad Shane Ramsay is also set for a return the same day. While Max is joining the full-time cast, Shane is only back for a short period, as he introduces his son to the suburb he called home in the 1980s.

Shane is one of the show’s original characters, and made his debut in the very first episode back in 1985.

He left Erinsborough in 1987, but returned for the show’s final episodes in July 2022, when he reconnected with Paul (Stefan Dennis) and revealed that he was now a millionaire, having had a spell of good luck with some cryptocurrency investments.

He soon began dating Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), and we can expect an update on the pair when Shane returns.

While Max is seen working at Lassiters shortly after his arrival, it’s believed that he will eventually bag himself a job as a mechanic in Fitzgerald Motors.

Audition dialogue uncovered by members of Neighbours Fans saw Max sharing a flirty scene with Holly Hoyland (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), who would be his step-sister if Shane and Izzy were to marry:

MAX: Look out – here’s the troublemaker!

HOLLY: Give it a rest Max, I’m not in the mood…

MAX: You’re the one that’s been following me around!

HOLLY: I’m not!

MAX: If you’re looking for someone new to bank roll you, just get back on the apps… Come on, I’m kidding!

HOLLY: Everything’s a joke to you – you think you can pull this cheeky real talk act and can get away with literally anything actually you’re just a jerk and that’s why nobody can stand you around here!

MAX: You don’t like me Holly. That’s fine but I reckon you’re flipping your lid because you hate yourself.

HOLLY: Aww, did that make you feel good?

MAX: Holly wait, stop. I’m sorry. That was… a real jerk act. Let me buy you a drink?

HOLLY: Why? So you can do some more armchair psychology?

MAX: I was thinking more bury the hatchet. It’d be easier if we just got along, wouldn’t it? One drink… please!

HOLLY: Ugh, I still think you’re a jerk.

MAX: That’s cool… because I still think you’re trouble. I kinda like that though.

Finally, Chrishell Stause, best known for her part on US reality TV series Selling Sunset, is set to make her Neighbours debut next month.

Her casting was announced earlier this year, and she is expected to be on screens for around a month, starting early November.

Chrishell will be playing a new character, Yasmine “Yas” Shields, a glamorous and successful businesswoman who’s in Erinsborough in pursuit of an exciting new opportunity.

We’re told that fans can expect intrigue and surprises – and many implications for the residents of Ramsay Street.

Chrishell is married to musician G Flip, and a script which was briefly seen in a behind-the-scenes video posted on Neighbours’ Instagram revealed that G Flip is set to make a cameo appearance on the show, sharing a scene with Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) and Paul.

Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Chrishell to the cast of Neighbours. We created a character especially for her and we can’t wait for her to bring the storyline alive.”

Neighbours isn’t Chrishell’s first foray into soap acting, as she began her acting career starring as Amanda Dillon in All My Children from 2005 until 2011, before playing Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives from 2013 to 2015.

In recent years, Chrishell has been best known for her role on Netflix’s reality TV series Selling Sunset, in which she stars as one of the real estate agents working for Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm based LA.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 28th October (Episode 9136 / 233)

Holly’s assessment has Karl fuming.

Terese hides an embarrassing discovery.

The race of love bears a winner… and a loser.

Tuesday 29th October (Episode 9137 / 234)

Terese continues down a destructive path.

Paul’s alarmed by a revelation.

Karl struggles to connect with Holly.

Remi and Cara are thrown for a loop.

Wednesday 30th October (Episode 9138 / 235)

The Varga-Murphys reckon with a shocking offer.

Paul’s concern lands him in the firing line.

Disaster strikes Eirini Rising.

Thursday 31st October (Episode 9139 / 236)

Paul makes a horrifying discovery.

Cara contemplates a new approach.

The Share House lets loose for Halloween.

Monday 4th November (Episode 9140 / 237)

Melanie makes a drastic decision.

The Share House face a moral dilemma.

Paul is confronted by a passionate advance.

Tuesday 5th November (Episode 9141 / 238)

Jane is confronted by a wave of revelations.

Terese faces a crisis of conscience.

Remi’s fears amp up.

Wednesday 6th November (Episode 9142 / 239)

A Ramsay Street resident wears the fallout of their actions.

In the face of change, JJ makes an agonising request.

Thursday 7th November (Episode 9143 / 240)

The impact of a decision ripples through Ramsay Street.

Nicolette reverts to her old ways.

Felix receives a sign from God.