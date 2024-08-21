Next week on Neighbours, Wendy admits to Andrew that she shared an emotional connection with Quinn – can he forgive her?

Wendy (Candice Leask) recently enrolled at Eden University, but struggled to settle in, fearing her classmates would see her as “too Wendy” and be put off by the fact she’s much older than them.

After finally approaching Parker (Gaz Dutlow), she found that the students were more than happy to welcome her into their friends group.

However, she kept her age a secret, and, more importantly, failed to mention that she had a husband and teenage daughter at home.

Quinn (Louis Lè) soon fell for Wendy, and as he invited her out to party with him, Parker and the rest of their friends, “Wild Wendy” was born.

When Wendy hosted a traffic light party in the garden of No. 26, Quinn admitted to her that he liked her… just as Sadie (Emerald Chan) and Andrew (Lloyd Will) came around the corner.

Fortunately, Andrew didn’t spot Quinn flirting with his wife, as he was more concerned that his house was full of drunken Uni students.

Wendy’s cover was blown and her friends discovered that their new party-loving pal was actually a forty-something married mum. Thankfully they weren’t fazed, but Parker encouraged Wendy to stop with the façade and be herself around them.

Shortly after, Wendy was announced as the winner of Eden Uni’s coveted Gatsford Mentorship. While she was delighted with the win, she was brought down to earth with a bang when jealous fellow student Heidi claimed that the mentorship was simply a diversity PR stunt to make the university look good.

This caused Wendy something of an identity crisis, bringing up her past trauma of navigating life in Australia as a woman of Asian heritage.

When neither Andrew nor Cara (Sara West) understood her concerns, she found comfort in Quinn, who, as a first-generation Asian Australian himself, understood exactly what she was facing.

A couple of weeks ago, as the pair talked in The Waterhole, Wendy felt an emotional connection with Quinn, and it was clear he felt something too.

Wendy pulled away before anything happened, but she felt guilty at the close bond she was forming with someone other than her husband.

Next week, as Ramsay Street comes to terms with the events in the outback, JJ (Riley Bryant) is planning to throw a surprise party for his mum’s upcoming milestone birthday at the No. 32 sharehouse.

He considers calling it off after the devastating news his neighbours are facing, but Aaron (Matt Wilson) encourages him to go ahead with it – it would be a good distraction, and an opportunity for everyone to come together and lift each other’s spirits.

Andrew and Wendy offer to have the party at their place instead of No. 32, and JJ sets about planning the big day.

Hover, he soon hits a setback when Cara reads a birthday letter she wrote to herself five years ago.

She realises that she’s failed on her promise to try new things, and decides that the pair of them should spend the day axe throwing. With no idea that her son is planning a big surprise, she’s about to scupper her own party plans.

Thankfully, Sadie is on the hunt for a new model for a make-up assignment, and JJ encourages his mum to volunteer – it’s still a new experience after all!

Despite plenty of nerves, Cara agrees to give it a go.

Undergoing a makeover that would make ‘Plain Jane Superbrain’ proud, are we about to see the birth of a confident new Cara?

Meanwhile, Sadie has spotted the closeness between Wendy and Quinn as he helps her prepare for her mentorship placement, and is concerned by their overly-friendly vibe.

She heads straight to Andrew with her concerns, explaining that she thought Quinn had the hots for Wendy when they caught them at the party, and now he’s making her playlists – she’s not sure she likes this!

At first, Andrew isn’t troubled – Wendy has already explained to him that she’s only bonding with Quinn over their shared cultural background – but his concern grows when he too spots the flirty banter between them.

When Wendy then invites Quinn to Cara’s party, it seems like he’s getting a little too close for comfort.

Later, Andrew tries to put it out of his mind and be a supportive husband. Yet when he flicks through some photos from Wendy’s recent presentation day, he comes across one of Quinn gazing adoringly at Wendy.

Realising that his wife can’t be oblivious to this, he confronts her, anxious to know what’s going on.

What he doesn’t expect is for Wendy to admit that she and Quinn did have a ‘moment’. She reassures him that it was fleeting and nothing to worry about, but as the party rolls around, it’s all that’s on his mind.

Everyone else is having a great time at the party, but with Quinn rapidly making friends with Andrew’s besties, he can’t keep his feelings to himself for long.

As recent spoiler photos revealed, the pair end up in a tense confrontation in the No. 26 kitchen, with Wendy having to hold Andrew back as he lets rip.

As Andrew heads out onto Ramsay Street to cool off, it seems the Rodwell marriage is hanging by a thread…

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next two weeks:

Monday 26th Aug (Episode 9100 / 197)

A Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.

Paul’s haunted by his conscience.

A huge decision causes seismic shock.

Tuesday 27th Aug (Episode 9101 / 198)

A family is imploded by devastating news.

Nicolette scrambles in the wake of her errors.

A resident takes a critical turn.

Wednesday 28th Aug (Episode 9102 / 199)

A resident fights for their life.

JJ plans a surprise.

Wendy makes a big confession.

Thursday 29th Aug (Episode 9103 / 200)

Wendy’s admission leaves her on uncertain ground.

A resident’s concern sends them down the wrong path.

Cara’s forced out of her comfort zone.

JJ and Nell take the next step.

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.