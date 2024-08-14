Neighbours releases brand new spoilers for September

Neighbours has released new teaser spoilers for September, along with the first pictures showing the aftermath of Death in the Outback Week.

The teaser spoilers are always intentionally cryptic, but the new ones for the first two weeks of September are especially so, as the show keeps the identity of its upcoming death under wraps.

Producers have also not released the usual photos which accompany each new spoiler release – just in case you were to spot one of the at-risk characters lurking in the background.

However, there are still some interesting teasers, giving us an idea of what’s in store as the show edges towards its 1st anniversary on Amazon Freevee.

Thankfully, they have released the photos for the week after Outback Week (the final week of August), revealing what’s in store for the characters who didn’t get caught up in the outback drama.

Next week, a number of our favourites head to the outback, and someone won’t return. We now know that Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) will be shot by Heath (Ethan Panizza), while Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) final episodes are imminent, but it’s unconfirmed as to whether either of them will die.

Sparing any last-minute surprises, the big death is likely to be Toadie, Mackenzie, Haz (Shiv Palekar), Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong-Hall), Tess (Anica Calida) or Heath. But you won’t find out who until the episodes air.

The week after Outback Week, friends and family are on tenterhooks as “a Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.”

Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) are seen looking worried at the hospital, while back on the street, Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) looks heartbroken.

The ill-fated outback trip has repercussions for weeks, as “waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street” on Monday 2nd September, and “a friendship group bands together in the wake of big news” the following day.

For other residents of the street, life continues more or less as normal. JJ (Riley Bryant) plans a surprise on Wednesday 28th August, which looks set to be a birthday party for mum Cara (Sara West).

He’s seen in frantic talks with Remi (Naomi Rukavina) at the hospital as he goes into organisation mode, while it appears he’s got his work cut out to convince Cara to celebrate her big day, as she looks less than impressed in Harold’s.

Photos from the following day’s episode (Thursday 29th August) show the Varga-Murphys, Rodwells and a few of the No. 32 sharehouse gathering at No. 26 for the big celebration.

Curiously, Nell (Ayisha Salem-Towner) is in attendance – does this mean Toadie survives, or just that Terese is keeping her in the dark about what happened to her dad in the outback?

Similarly, Byron (Xavier Molyneux) and Sadie (Emerald Chan) look loved up as they perch on the sofa. There’s nothing to say that these episodes follow the usual linear timeline, but would they really be in the mood to celebrate if they knew Mackenzie had been shot?

The party sees Cara (Sara West) receive a makeover, as she glams up with makeup and a new hairstyle.

However, she looks unimpressed as she poses for a photo, and the teaser spoilers tell us that she’s “forced out of her comfort zone.” – is the new look really her?

The party is also set to cause tension for Andrew (Lloyd Will) and Wendy (Candice Leask), when Wendy invites uni friend Quinn (Louis Lè) along.

The day before the party, “Wendy makes a big confession,” and it’s one which “leaves her on uncertain ground.”

In recent weeks, Wendy has found herself growing closer to Quinn as she struggles with her identity.

Quinn is the only person around her who understands what it’s like to grow up as a first-generation Australian with Asian parents, and after Wendy was made to believe that her scholarship win was just a diversity box-ticking exercise, he provided an understanding ear.

The pair share an emotionally charged moment this week, so it seems likely that Wendy’s admission is that she started getting a little too close to Quinn. Probably not a good idea to invite him to a party at your house the following day then…

The photos show Andrew in a tense confrontation with Quinn.

After Wendy is forced to hold Andrew back, he heads out of the house and onto Ramsay Street to calm down.

Will the Rodwell marriage be okay?

Thankfully, the following week, on Monday 2nd September, “Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding,” but it looks like they’ve got some work to do to rebuild the trust.

However, all looks set to come crashing down just days later.

“Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal” on Thursday 5th September, and he’s “thrown by confronting revelations” the following day.

Has Andrew’s jealousy driven Wendy into Quinn’s arms?

The party also proves to be the trigger for lovesick teens Nell and JJ to take the next step, as they flirt together at No. 26, despite Dex (Marley Williams) standing right behind them.

As they head out onto Ramsay Street and later to No. 22, are they about to share their first kiss?

While the new teasers for early September are particularly cryptic, we do learn that the usual array of secrets and discoveries are on the way.

“The Share House is thrown into turmoil,” while “Remi makes a shocking discovery,” and “a secret stash causes one resident to panic.”

Something dodgy is definitely going on as “a resident hides their illicit gains,” while “Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.”

One couple also appears to face an uphill battle as they “frantically try to pull together their future.”

It also sounds like some returnees are just around the corner, as “a familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions” on Thursday 5th September, while “a welcome return brings unfortunate news” on Wednesday 9th September.

Then, in the final episode of the new teasers, on Friday 10th September,“Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.”

It’s set to be an exciting month as we gear up for the 200th episode and the first anniversary of Neighbours‘ newest chapter, and prepare to say goodbye to Toadie Rebecchi after nearly 30 years.

Here’s a recap of the teasers and key images for ‘Death in the Outback’ week, and the final week of August, before the brand-new teasers for the first two weeks of September:

Monday 19 th August (Episode 9096 / 193)

Toadie stumbles into danger.

Terese’s trust is pushed to the limit.

Mackenzie tries to protect a reckless Holly.

Tuesday 20 th August (Episode 9097 / 194)

Danger lurks for Holly.

The hunt for missing loved ones begins.

A shocking discovery leads to Ramsay Street fearing the worst

Wednesday 21 st August (Episode 9098 / 195)

Mackenzie and Haz embark on a high-stakes adventure.

Holly plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Ramsay Street fears for their loved ones.

Thursday 22nd August (Episode 9099 /196)

A perilous ordeal changes lives forever.

Paul is handed an opportunity to play God.

One person meets a terrifying fate.

Monday 26th August (Episode 9100 / 197)

A Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.

Paul’s haunted by his conscience.

A huge decision causes seismic shock.

Tuesday 27th August (Episode 9101 / 198)

A family is imploded by devastating news.

Nicolette scrambles in the wake of her errors.

A resident takes a critical turn.

Wednesday 28th August (Episode 9102 / 199)

A resident fights for their life.

JJ plans a surprise.

Wendy makes a big confession.

Thursday 29th August (Episode 9103 / 200)

Wendy’s admission leaves her on uncertain ground.

A resident’s concern sends them down the wrong path.

Cara’s forced out of her comfort zone.

JJ and Nell take the next step.

Monday 2nd September (Episode 9104 / 201)

Waves of change ripple through Ramsay Street.

The Share House is thrown into turmoil.

Wendy and Andrew reach a tentative understanding.

Tuesday 3rd September (Episode 9105 / 202)

A friendship group bands together in the wake of big news.

Terese takes on more than she can handle.

Wednesday 4th September (Episode 9106 / 203)

Cara’s disciplinary hearing takes a surprising turn.

Remi makes a shocking discovery.

A couple frantically tries to pull together their future.

A secret stash causes one resident to panic.

Thursday 5th September (Episode 9107 / 204)

A familiar face stirs up conflicted emotions.

Krista is surprised by Terese’s behaviour.

Andrew’s hard-line stance fuels Wendy’s betrayal.

Monday 7th September (Episode 9108 / 205)

Nicolette’s past actions come back to bite.

Danger lurks for a hopeful couple.

Andrew is thrown by confronting revelations.

New beginnings hang in the air.

Tuesday 8th September (Episode 9109 / 206)

Byron wrestles with his impending loss.

Nicolette faces the consequences of her actions.

Terese finds solace in a familiar place.

Wednesday 9th September (Episode 9110 / 207)

A welcome return brings unfortunate news.

Nicolette struggles to accept the new status quo.

A resident hides their illicit gains.

Thursday 10th September (Episode 9111 / 208)

Ramsay Street grapples with a resident’s seismic decision.

Wendy challenges a neighbour to come clean.

Andrew takes action to protect his family.