Neighbours’ Mackenzie revealed as Outback Week shooting victim

As Neighbours‘ Death in the Outback gets underway next week, Mackenzie is shot by Heath after the situation gets out of hand.

One of Neighbours‘ most dramatic weeks in years kicks off on Monday 19th August, as a number of our favourites head to the Australian outback where they find themselves caught up in a dangerous and unpredictable situation.

Now, TV Week has revealed that Mackenzie Hargreaves will be shot, as Heath grabs a gun when the situation spirals out of control. Could she be the one to die?

The show had already teased that someone wouldn’t return to Erinsborough, and despite Toadie (Ryan Moloney) leaving the show in the coming weeks, we still have no idea whether Outback Week will see a tragic exit for the character who first arrived way back in 1995.

With Toadie, Melanie (Lucinda Cowden), Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), Haz (Shiv Palekar), Holly (Lucinda Armstrong Hall), Tess (Anica Calida) and Heath (Ethan Panizza) all known to be heading into the bush, it seems likely that one of those seven will be the one to perish.

The action begins when Tess – who is now the Sincorp Group’s Head of Asia Pacific – tells her second-in-charge Heath to head to Mount Harper to check on one of their investments.

Heath takes the opportunity to invite Holly away with him, having recently begun seeing whilst also sleeping with Tess. With Holly already jealous of Heath’s relationship with Tess, it’s the perfect opportunity for them to get some alone time.

The pair hang out in a luxury lodge in the remote location, and Holly is gleefully happy as she takes in her surroundings, before relaxing with her new beau in an outdoor bath.

Yet TV Week reveals that Mackenzie continues to look into Heath, after last week saw her discover that he’s previously been convicted of fraud under a different name.

When Heath gives Mackenzie a clear warning to back off, she tells Toadie, and he decides to give Heath a peace of his mind. He and Melanie head to Heath’s swanky apartment, where they discover “some shocking new information about the pair.”

As earlier spoiler pictures revealed, the ex-husband and wife’s decision to snoop turns sinister when they’re caught by Heath and Tess’s burly henchman Justin (Richard Sutherland).

This is Richard’s second stint as a dangerous Neighbours guest character, as he previously played Victor Cleary back in 2014, the man who shot and killed Kate Ramsay (Ashleigh Brewer).

After Justin catches Toadie and Melanie, he ties them up before transporting them hundreds of miles to an abandoned shack in the middle of Mount Harper.

When Mackenzie can’t get hold of Holly, who has failed to tell her friends and family that she’s on a secret trip away with Heath, she begins to worry – is Holly on a trip away with someone dangerous?

Haz, who this week considers selling Harold’s Cafe and returning to a job in IT, puts his old skillset to good use as he hacks into Holly’s phone, trying to confirm exactly where she is.

When he manages to discover Holly’s exact location, he and Mackenzie jump on the next flight to the remote outback location.

It’s now revealed that they manage to find Heath, and it doesn’t go well. Things are falling apart, and Holly is becoming increasingly suspicious that something’s wrong, with a photo released earlier this week showing her hiding in the back of a ute.

Heath’s behaviour becomes increasingly erratic and he grabs a rifle, planning on shooting down anyone who gets in his way.

Tragically, it’s Mackenzie who ends up in his line of fire, as she takes a bullet.

“Heath grabbing the gun was a reaction to a situation that had got out of hand,” Ethan explains to TV Week. “Everything built up and he was no longer thinking clearly.”

Yet Mackenzie isn’t the only one at risk. Toadie, Melanie, Haz and Holly are forced to flee as they try to escape from the desperate situation, which is evolving hundreds of miles from the comfort of Ramsay Street.

“Toadie is worried for his and Melanie’s safety,” Ryan told TV Week “But also, what this could mean for Nell and Hugo, who’ve already lost one parent.”

Will Mackenzie survive her gunshot wound, and who will be left to die in the outback?

Ryan Moloney recently revealed to Back to the Bay that he would be happy for his character to be killed off, but only if he was protecting the ones he loves.

“In terms of kind of being killed off, I would be happy,” he reveals. “I’ve always kind of said that if Toadie was going to get killed off, I’d like him to stop a bomb threat in Ramsay Street by jumping on the bomb and saving the lives of everyone, but him just getting blown to pieces.”

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for the next three weeks:

Monday 12th August (Episode 9092 / 189)

Holly struggles with her choice.

Nicolette fears history is repeating.

Toadie has a meltdown.

Tuesday 13th August (Episode 9093 / 190)

Nicolette is caught out.

Toadie struggles with the consequences of his explosive outburst.

Paul looks to the future.

Haz considers a major reboot.

Wednesday 14th August (Episode 9094 / 191)

Nicolette tries to salvage her mistake.

Dex puts his heart on the line.

Wendy crosses a line.

Thursday 15th August (Episode 9095 / 192)

Toadie reaches breaking point.

Nell takes a step towards romance.

Andrew and Wendy are confronted by home truths.

Nicolette’s nervous panic strikes again.

Monday 19 th Aug (Episode 9096 / 193) – Death in the Outback Week

Toadie stumbles into danger.

Terese’s trust is pushed to the limit.

Mackenzie tries to protect a reckless Holly.

Tuesday 20 th Aug (Episode 9097 / 194)

Danger lurks for Holly.

The hunt for missing loved ones begins.

A shocking discovery leads to Ramsay Street fearing the worst.

Wednesday 21 st Aug (Episode 9098 / 195)

Mackenzie and Haz embark on a high-stakes adventure.

Holly plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Ramsay Street fears for their loved ones.

Thursday 22nd Aug (Episode 9099 /196)

A perilous ordeal changes lives forever.

Paul is handed an opportunity to play God.

One person meets a terrifying fate.

Monday 26th Aug (Episode 9100 / 197)

A Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.

Paul’s haunted by his conscience.

A huge decision causes seismic shock.

Tuesday 27th Aug (Episode 9101 / 198)

A family is imploded by devastating news.

Nicolette scrambles in the wake of her errors.

A resident takes a critical turn.

Wednesday 28th Aug (Episode 9102 / 199)

A resident fights for their life.

JJ plans a surprise.

Wendy makes a big confession.

Thursday 29th Aug (Episode 9103 / 200)

Wendy’s admission leaves her on uncertain ground.

A resident’s concern sends them down the wrong path.

Cara’s forced out of her comfort zone.

JJ and Nell take the next step.

Neighbours: Death in the Outback week airs from Monday 19th August.

