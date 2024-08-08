Neighbours has released 21 new photos from ‘Death in the Outback week’, along with a dramatic trailer previewing the danger about to befell a number of residents.

Late last month, Neighbours released initial teaser spoilers and photos for its big week in the Australian outback.

Now, brand new photos from the Wednesday and Thursday of the huge week show our Ramsay Street favourites caught up in some dangerous predicaments.

The week sees Heath (Ethan Panizza) and Tess (Anica Calida) make some shocking moves as they carry on with their plan to embezzle funds from Lassiters and the other Sincorp investments across Australia.

The initial photos showed that Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Melanie (Lucinda Cowden) would be caught snooping by Tess’s burly heavy Justin (Richard Sutherland), as they head to Heath’s house in search of answers.

While there were no photos of the pair after that event, nor mention of them in the teaser spoilers, the brand new photos show that the ex-husband and wife end up in a perilous situation in the outback.

They’re seen tied to a dusty old stove in a remote property, their arms bound with a rope tied around them.

Meanwhile, the initial spoilers revealed that “Danger lurks for Holly” as she “plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse” with Heath.

Now, new photos show her in serious danger, as she’s seen peering out from the back of a ute.

We also get our first glimpse of Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) in the bush, as they stare at a message on Haz’s phone.

The initial spoilers revealed that Mackenzie would try “to protect a reckless Holly,” before she decides to head off on an impromptu trip away with her new fling without telling her friends and family.

Mackenzie already has her suspicions about Heath, after discovering that he was going under a new name, and that he was previously convicted for fraud.

When she realises that Holly may have disappeared with the mysterious newcomer, she springs into action and enlists Haz (Shiv Palekar) to join her on a trip into the outback – because how hard could it possibly be to find two people in thousands of miles of wilderness?

Now, the new photos show the pair in an arid landscape, as they stare at Haz’s phone waiting for an update from back home.

They’re then seen at an equally remote hut, again waiting on the latest news to come through.

The action then really picks up in the final dramatic episodes of the week.

Haz is seen ducking as he searches the bush for his friends, before he throws his hands up in the air as he comes across a horrifying scene.

With someone expected to die, has he stumbled across the body?

The photos show that the dangers center on Heath, who’s seen holding a rifle as he chases our favourites through the bush.

Meanwhile, the photos reveal that Toadie manages to escape his captor, though there’s no sign of Melanie…

Looking dishevelled and on the point of exhaustion, Toadie wanders the bush in search of help.

The photos show him searching the desolate bushland, before swimming through a creek.

With Queensland famed for it’s croc-infested waters, he’s putting his life in serious danger.

With nothing but mountains, trees and scorched red earth for miles, will he find the help he and his friends desperately need?

The show also released a dramatic new trailer this morning, giving a more detailed look at what’s in store.

It shows Tess calling Heath from Erinsborough, informing him that something serious has happened, which she needs him to take care of.

Melanie and Toadie are seen sneaking into Heath’s house, as Melanie tells her ex-husband “we shouldn’t be doing this.”

We also see Heath begin to turn on Holly. She tells him that she wants to message Karl, as she unsuccessfully rummages through a bag in search of her phone. When she then goes to use Heath’s phone, he pulls it back and asks her for the number.

Later, he’s seen asking Holly why she came with him. When she points out that he invited her, his face changes, as he tells her that she barely knows him.

Back on Ramsay Street, the residents begin to realise the danger their friends and family are in. Terese looks panicked as she says, “Something terrible has happened, I know it,” while Karl gets emotional as he asks, “Why hasn’t she returned our calls?”

Who won’t make it out alive?

Neighbours have also released additional teaser spoilers for the week after Death in the Outback week, revealing that “a Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance” before later taking “a critical turn” and “fighting for their life.”

Here are the teasers for the week after Outback Week:

Monday 26th Aug (Episode 9100 / 197)

A Ramsay Street resident’s life hangs in the balance.

Paul’s haunted by his conscience.

A huge decision causes seismic shock.

Tuesday 27th Aug (Episode 9101 / 198)

A family is imploded by devastating news.

Nicolette scrambles in the wake of her errors.

A resident takes a critical turn.

Wednesday 28th Aug (Episode 9102 / 199)

A resident fights for their life.

JJ plans a surprise.

Wendy makes a big confession.

Thursday 29th Aug (Episode 9103 / 200)

Wendy’s admission leaves her on uncertain ground.

A resident’s concern sends them down the wrong path.

Cara’s forced out of her comfort zone.

JJ and Nell take the next step.

Who will die, and is this the end for Toadie Rebecchi after nearly 30 years on Ramsay Street? It’s not long until we find out.

Here are the initial teasers and photos for Death in the Outback week itself:

Monday 19 th Aug (Episode 9096 / 193)

Toadie stumbles into danger.

Terese’s trust is pushed to the limit.

Mackenzie tries to protect a reckless Holly.

Tuesday 20 th Aug (Episode 9097 / 194)

Danger lurks for Holly.

The hunt for missing loved ones begins.

A shocking discovery leads to Ramsay Street fearing the worst.

Wednesday 21 st Aug (Episode 9098 / 195)

Mackenzie and Haz embark on a high-stakes adventure.

Holly plays a dangerous game of cat and mouse.

Ramsay Street fears for their loved ones.

Thursday 22nd Aug (Episode 9099 /196)

A perilous ordeal changes lives forever.

Paul is handed an opportunity to play God.

One person meets a terrifying fate.

Neighbours: Death in the Outback week airs from Monday 19th August.

New episodes of Neighbours air Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Amazon Freevee in the UK.